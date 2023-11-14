On the heels of a major expansion, Encore Terra Ceia Village RV Resort gives guests more reasons to stay and play in this lush corner of southwest Florida.

Located in Palmetto on Florida’s Gulf Coast between Tampa and Sarasota, Terra Ceia Village RV Resort recently added several amenities along with new, roomy sites. Guests can use the resort as a launching pad for day trips to surrounding attractions, from Walt Disney World to Seaworld to Longboat Key.

Big Expansion

The park hosted a Grand Opening event on November 4th showcasing all the major improvements made to accommodate guests and add more fun, including the following:

The addition of 190 new sites, with plenty of room for slideouts along with picnic tables

A new swim area with a pool, deck, and pavilion

New clubhouse with ample gathering space and restrooms

New state-of-the-art fitness center

New restrooms and bathhouse

4 new pickleball courts.

In addition to the main clubhouse, an activity center on the resort’s west side gives guests additional ways to relax. There’s a screen porch along with a second pool as well as shuffleboard courts.

Other activities in the resort include arts and crafts, exercise classes, and card playing. Guests can get competitive with ladder ball and other outdoor games, and give their pets a chance to exercise at the dog park. Five ponds surround the property, enhancing views in every direction.

Comfortable Stays

Set among rich landscaping, the resort’s RV spaces include full-hookup Elite sites, with 30- and 50-amp power and available with cable and WiFi. Elite Plus sites sit on a perimeter road and some include a picturesque water view. Both concrete and grass sites are available, many of which can be occupied for a month or longer.

Nearby Fun

Terra Ceia’s location puts guests close to some of the Sunshine State’s most prized destinations. Visitors can motor northeast along Interstate 75 and Interstate 4 to get to Walt Disney World and Epcot Center, two of the world’s most popular theme parks. Nearby, SeaWorld Orlando gives visitors a spectacular look at ocean life.

Less than 50 miles north along Interstate 75, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay blends thrilling rides and immersive animal tours for a unique theme park experience. Also in Tampa, the Florida Aquarium, historic Ybor City, and charter boat trips keep the adventure going.

The city also is home to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, with high-stakes gaming, dining, and world-class entertainment. Find family-friendly fun at Adventure Island, which features 30 acres of water rides, dining, and other attractions. Launch a kayak on the surrounding waters to see the city from a different perspective.

Cool Off on the Islands

To the west, the Gulf of Mexico has postcard-worthy views complete with chains of verdant islands. For starters, Anna Maria Island and Long Boat Key — known for their white-sand beaches — are just minutes away from the resort. Both offer lots of boating, fishing, and beachcombing possibilities.

In Palmetto’s Back Yard

Guests who prefer shorter day trips will find plenty of attractions closer to home. Just south of Palmetto across the Manatee River, the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton features The Planetarium, the Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat, and more science-related exhibits that thrill and entertain. Also in Bradenton, the Manatee Performing Arts Center hosts top theatrical and musical acts.

For convenience, Palmetto is home to hundreds of local and chain restaurants. You’ll also find numerous shopping centers, including outlet malls and flea markets.

Terra Ceia Village is an Encore Park, part of the Thousand Trails chain of campgrounds and RV resorts. Get more information at thousandtrails.com.