America’s Deep South never got the memo that winter meant huddling inside with a pile of blankets. In the Southeast snowbird region, the sun shines through much of the winter (although there may be a slight chill in the air) and locals welcome snowbird travelers with exciting festivals. Hoist a microbrew or feast on chili at fun-filled gatherings in the South.

Looking to catch some beads? You can find Mardi Gras celebrations throughout the region, not just in New Orleans. Looking for something less boisterous? Treat your snowbird sweetheart to Valentine’s Day treat with legendary Southern cuisine.

Alabama

You’ll find a range of environments in Alabama, from the 150 miles of untamed inland waterways to high-tech rockets in the city of Huntsville. Visit towns like Mobile, the original home of Mardi Gras, or Birmingham, where steel is king.

Mardi Gras in Mobile, Jan. 21–Feb. 21, Mobile. For weeks, the streets of downtown mobile bustle with marching bands, colorful floats and costumed revelers in satin and sequins. This is home to “America’s Family Mardi Gras,” so you can bring the kids.

Mardi Gras Festival and Parade, Feb. 18, Wetumpka. Catch some beads at the River Region’s largest Mardi Gras parade. The event culminates with an epic parade, complete with colorful floats and revelers spreading the fun.

31st Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival & Car Show, Feb. 25, Orange Beach. Held at the Wharf, this celebration of Gulf Coast living boasts ​​loads of tasty food, live music on two stages, and more than 125 arts and crafts vendors. Peruse antique and classic cars, as well as hot rods, in a fun and festive setting.

Annual Fort Morgan Oyster Fest, February 25, Fort Morgan. At the tip of the Fort Morgan Peninsula, this event takes place at the Beach Club Resort and Spa. Crack open a juicy seafood treasure and chase it with beer and cocktails served up with Southern flair.

Downtown Mardi Gras Block Party, Feb. 26, Huntsville/Madison. Between Spragins St. and Jefferson St., revelers can enjoy music, food and drink specials from the local restaurants, free beads, and more. North Side Square will be closed between Washington St. and Jefferson St.

Florida

With warm winter temps and legendary white-sand beaches, Florida ranks as the most-visited state in the U.S. To wit, Walt Disney World in Orlando attracts a whopping 58 million visitors annually — more than twice Florida’s population. Fortunately, vacationers can find plenty of secluded places, including tranquil stretches of beach along its 1,350 miles of coastline. If you prefer to join the crowd, the Sunshine State rolls out a slew of winter festivals for fun-seekers. Check out the following boisterous events.

Homestead Rodeo, Jan. 27—29, Homestead. Florida’s “cracker cowboys” showcase their skills in the southernmost rodeo in the continental U.S. Started in 1949, ths is one of the oldest annual professional sporting events in Florida.

2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest, January 28, Tampa. Pirates invade Tampa Bay in menacing sailing ships festooned with the Jolly Rogers. Put on your best buccaneer duds for food, music and live entertainment.

Florida State Fair, Feb. 9-20, Tampa. Explore a showcase of Florida’s best agriculture, cuisine, livestock and entertainment. You’ll also find plenty of rides and activities.

Everglades Seafood Festival, Feb. 17-19, Everglades City. Feast on stone crab in a blockbuster event with country music, carnival rides and craft booths.

Cortez Fishing Festival, Feb. 18-19, Cortez. This event celebrates a community that has been hauling in the big ones since the 1800s.

Georgia

As the largest state east of the Mississippi River, Georgia also boasts deep historic roots that encompass the Revolutionary War and Civil War. The Peach Tree State’s dynamic winter festivals show off some of the area’s most interesting facets. Walk a winter wonderland or hoist a beer in sweet Georgia.

2023 Colonial Faire & Muster, Feb. 4-5, Savannah. Learn about military history and watch dramatic reenactments unfold right before your eyes at Wormsloe State Historic Site.

2023 Savannah Irish Festival, Feb. 11, Savannah. Why wait for St. Paddy’s Day? Honor the city’s rich Irish heritage at Savannah Station with traditional Irish music, dancing, libations and cuisine.

Atlanta Winter Beer Fest, February 11, Atlanta. Held at Atlantic Station, this annual event celebrates every manner of suds, from IPAs to stouts. Food, music and wine are on tap as well.

Party Gras on the Coast, Feb. 18, Darien. Sign up for a variety of rides along Georgia’s Atlantic coast, from short, 25-mile tours to a 3-mile Slow Roll.

Jekyll Island Plein Air +, Feb. 23-26, Jekyll Island. The Jekyll Island Historic District welcomes art lovers with exhibitions of paintings, pottery and crafts. Take a class to learn new techniques.

Camping in the Brunswick area:

Coastal Georgia RV Resort, Brunswick

Louisiana

The Pelican State is ground zero for Mardi Gras festivities, but it’s also home to rich foods, vibrant Acadian culture and some of the most gorgeous landscapes in the world. Sample Louisiana’s best offerings at some of the fun gatherings held throughout the state.

Algiers Mardi Gras Festival, Feb. 4, New Orleans. You may have a hard time choosing a Mardi Gras event that suits your tastes, but this is a good starting point. The event features a community parade, succulent N’awlins food and rollicking zydeco, blues and jazz music. The parade starts at Lamarque Street and L.B. Landry Avenue.

Krewe of Cleopatra Parade, Feb. 10, New Orleans. Honoring the famous Queen of ancient Egypt, this parade starts at Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street and features majestic women on opulent floats.

Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 21 New Orleans. Mardi Gras Day, also known as Fat Tuesday, marks the final day of the carnival season and ranks as the peak party of Mardi Gras. See the Skull and Bone Gang, who walk the streets wearing skeleton costumes and banging on drums, or watch the beloved Zulu Krewe.

The Louisiana Elvis Festival, Feb. 23, Alexandria. Elvis fans will descend on the Coughlin Saunders Performing Arts Center to see Elvis tribute artists shake their bodies and curl their lips. A series of production shows include the King Creole Extravaganze, the Elvis ’68 Comeback and, of course, Elvis in Louisiana.

225 Fest, Feb. 25, Baton Rouge. This inaugural event kicks off in the capital’s downtown area on N. Fourth St. and the Capital Park Museum. The event celebrates the region’s rich history as well as the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Camping in the Baton Rouge area:

Poche Plantation RV Resort, Convent



Mississippi

The birthplace of Elvis Presley boasts a cultural heritage that encompasses the development of the blues, a strong literary tradition (William Faulkner hailed from here) and compelling history. Travelers can immerse themselves in Magnolia State tradition at a bevy of fairs and festivals.

Shotgun Entertainment Fighting Championships, February 4, Southaven. See some of the world’s finest Mixed Martial Arts combatants compete in the octagon in the Landers Center.

Southern Flea Market, Feb. 18-19, Southhaven, Mississippi. Browse amazing treasures from antiques to classic albums.

Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo, February 18, Jackson. One of the premier events in the rodeo world features roping, bronco bucking and barrel racing at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Mississippi Blues Marathon, Feb. 25, Jackson. Need a cure for the blues? Participate in a marathon, half-marathon, 10k or 5k run, or watch blues musicians performing live in Jackson. Savor refreshments and great Magnolia State foods.

Mardi Gras Parade, February 21, Biloxi. This Mardi Gras celebration is touted with the “greatest free show on the Coast,” with colorful floats and lots of beads flying through the air. Making an appearance are King d’Iberville and Queen Ixolib, both considered official royalty of this event.

Texas

Texas has more land area than any other state in the Lower 48, giving snowbirds plenty of options for fun in the sun. Visitors are bound to find sun-soaked river banks or ocean shores for relaxation. Discover nature, festivity and wild urban adventures in the Lone Star State.

The 11th Laredo Birding Festival, Feb. 1–4, Laredo. This event involves several trips to bird-rich environments along the Rio Grande. participants met at the La Posada Hotel before departure for their trip. Field guides lead birders to see a rich variety of species, from cinnamon teals to white-tailed kites.

Jo’s Annual Chili Cook-Off, Feb. 5, Austin. Savor some of the finest chili on the face of the earth, as amateur and professional cooks showcase their concoctions at Jo’s Coffee at 1300 South Congress Ave. Music by Jeff Hughes and Chaparral rounds out the event.

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 9–26, San Antonio. Approximately 15 million visitors descend on the San Antonio Fairgrounds to watch rodeo action in the Freehan Coliseum Complex. A barbecue cookoff, Western Heritage Parade and Let’s Rodeo Ball highlight the event.

Mardi Gras Galveston, Feb. 10–21, Galveston. More than 3 million beads will be thrown by the riders of floats in the Lone Star State’s biggest Mardi Gras event. Watch parades, enjoy entertainment and attend the Airstream Rally.

Whooping Crane Festival, February 23–26, Port Aransas. Join fellow bird lovers to witness the annual return of the cranes in their winter habitat at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. Located on the Texas Coastal Bend, Port Aransas is the only place to see this awesome spectacle.

