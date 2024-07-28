Peak summertime has arrived. As America’s top destinations entice travelers to have fun in the sun, you might be tempted to scratch some top destinations off your travel wish list. Take that hike through Yosemite National Park or reel in hefty tarpon on the Gulf of Mexico.

But before making this dream a reality, travelers need to find a campground that accommodates their need for comfort and fun. Thousand Trails has stepped up with RV resorts in some of America’s most popular travel spots. So, set a course for the following summer getaways and make a reservation at the resorts below.

Lake George, New York

Nestled in the Empire State’s Adirondack Mountains, Lake George has entertained family vacationers for more than a century. The 32-mile-long lake offers ample boating, fishing, and water skiing/wakeboarding opportunities, while the homey communities on the shores serve up great food and entertainment for all ages. Check out the Lake George Boating Guide for information on cruising the lake’s calm waters.

Stay: Lake George Escape Campground in Warrensburg treats campers to a relaxing getaway in the shade of tall pine trees. Guests can relax, enjoy nature, or participate in the campground’s rich social life. Annual sites and vacation homes give RV travelers the option of making this a home away from home.

The park caters to active travelers and families, with shuffleboard, tennis, pickleball, and mini golf on the menu. Fishing, hiking, and biking trails, as well as the nearby lake, appeal to nature lovers, while a dog park and swimming pool round out the offerings. Lake George Escape Campground closes for winter on October 11.

Yosemite National Park, California

It’s no wonder that Yosemite National Park ranks as one of the most popular national parks in the U.S., with more than 3 million visitors annually. Looming spectacles like Half Dome and El Capitan are postcard-worthy sites, and the park’s towering sequoias add to the larger-than-life mystique. Hikers will find trails for all levels in the 1,200-square-mile expanse, leading to stunning sightings of wildlife that include black bears, bighorn sheep, and deer.

Stay: Located five miles outside of the park, Thousand Trails Yosemite Lakes is a 400-acre preserve that gives guests a true taste of California wilderness. The South Fork of the Tuolumne River runs through the property, giving campers direct access to swimming, fishing, and goldpanning. More water recreation can be found 35 miles to the west in Lake Don Pedro, offering fishing, boating, and water skiing.

Surrounded by woods, the campground offers 254 full-hookup sites, 130 tent sites, and cabin and yurt accommodations. Games, a picnic/barbecue area, and a clubhouse keep guests active. Laundry facilities, bathrooms/showers, and satellite TV are also included. Thousand Trails Yosemite Lakes is open year-round.

Historic Triangle, Virginia

In eastern Virginia, travelers can get reacquainted with America’s past in a trio of historic destinations. Begin your adventure at Colonial Williamsburg, where reenactors in period costumes portray daily life in Virginia just before the Revolutionary War begins. Jamestown, located a little further south, honors the location where, in 1607, explorer John Smith founded the first permanent English settlement in North America. The third stop is Yorktown, the site of one of the Revolutionary War’s crucial battles. Monuments and artifacts mark the American forces’ 1781 victory over British General Charles Cornwallis.

Stay: Experience everything the Chesapeake Bay has to offer by staying at Bethpage Camp-Resort, located on the Chesapeake in the Colonial port town of Urbanna. The resort has a zero-depth-entry swimming pool, fitness center, a waterpark, and a sandy beach. RV travelers who’ve brought their own boats can lower them in the resort’s ramp and moor them to the docks in the marina. Guests can also rent kayaks and canoes for paddling fun on the waterways surrounding the site.

There are 250 spacious, fully equipped campsites available to RVing guests, all featuring a table, fire pit, and lots of room for slideouts. Big rig owners can reserve sites, and the sites are powered by 30- and 50-amp electrical. All sites have garbage pickup services available, and Wi-Fi is provided for overnight visitors. Many locations are sheltered by large trees. Additionally, visitors can book one of the 35 on-site cottage rentals. Bethpage Camp-Resort closes for winter November 15, reopening in March 29, 2025.

Cape Coral, Florida

Few towns in the U.S. offer as much water recreation as Cape Coral, located on Florida’s Gulf Coast. With 400 miles of Canals and five marinas, lovers of water recreation won’t run out of fun things to do, from renting kayaks to chartering yachts for cruises around the Gulf.

Nature lovers can explore the Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve, with a boardwalk that runs next to the mangroves that line the Caloosahatchee River. Throughout the area, visitors might catch sight of small burrowing owls emerging from their shelters. Foodies will get their fill at waterfront restaurants and breweries, with sweeping coastal views that accompany amazing dining.

Stay: Tranquility Lakes RV Resort is a luxurious destination for RV enthusiasts. This 200-acre development, set on two picturesque lakes, features 500 full hookup RV sites, with more than 180 sites offering stunning water views. Each RV site has a concrete pad equipped with a 50-amp Marine Grade pedestal and individual concrete picnic areas. The resort’s comprehensive amenities ensure a memorable and enjoyable stay for all guests.

At the heart of Tranquility Lakes is a state-of-the-art, 10,000-square-foot clubhouse. This facility includes a fitness center with lake views, a billiards room, a card room, a kitchen, and over 2,000 square feet of covered outdoor space for dining and relaxation. Guests can also enjoy a spacious gathering area that overlooks the resort’s inviting pool. Tranquility Lakes RV Resort is open year-round.

Gulf Shores, Alabama

The Yellowhammer State makes the most out of its 32 miles of coastline on the Gulf Coast. Graced with sugary quartz sand and clear waters, this under-the-radar destination contains several long, uncrowded stretches of shoreline. Anglers can hop on a deep-sea fishing charter to catch groupers or other hefty trophies. Prefer going under? The crystalline turquoise waters of the Gulf constitute the perfect environment for snorkelers or SCUBA enthusiasts to explore the ocean.

Stay: Gulf Shores RV Resort is located less than a mile from the beach and has more than 170 dedicated sites — most are back-in waterfront sites with views of the resort’s stocked fishing lakes. Surrounded by lush forest, the resort has ample amenities for active travelers, including a fitness table, swimming pool, hiking trails, and bike rentals. Keep the pets busy at the dog park or hold an event at the outdoor pavilion. Gulf Shore RV Resort is open year-round.

Catherine’s Landing, Arkansas

The town of Hot Springs is the stuff of legends. Over the decades, major figures ranging from Al Capone to Bill Clinton have enjoyed the natural springs that have made this town a popular resort. Even more impressive are the attractions surrounding the island, including Lake Catherine, formed by the Quachita River. The lake, encompassing 1,900 acres, along with the green surrounding hills, is known for maintaining its natural state.

Stay: Surrounded by forest, Catherine’s Landing encompasses 400 pastoral acres with a mile of waterfrontage on Lake Catherine. The resort immerses campers in nature. Guests can go hiking on the Big Foot Trail to get glimpses of wildlife, from armadillos to bunnies and deer. The park’s zipline sends adventurous campers zooming high above the park in the treetops.

The park has kayak and boat rentals along with a store and swimming pool. Pets are welcome. Catherine’s Landing is open year-round.

Pine Mountain, Georgia

About 50 miles south of Atlanta, several spectacular but under-the-radar destinations await campers. Start at Pine Mountain, a small town with excellent restaurants and friendly locals. Nearby is Warm Springs, which was famously visited by Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who bathed in the area’s springs as a therapy for polio. Also nearby is Callaway Resort and Gardens, a 2,500-acre complex with gorgeous landscaping, along with hiking, biking, and golfing.

Stay: Pine Mountain RV Resort Sits amid abundant Georgia pines and pampers guests with luxurious amenities, including a fitness room, pool, hot tub, steam showers, and lounge. The resort is only an hour from downtown Atlanta and about 45 minutes from Columbus. With 175 sites, Pine Mountain RV Resort is open year-round.