Welcome to CERA Sports Park & Campground, where adventure awaits. Nestled in the rolling heartlands of Columbus, Indiana, our sprawling 345-acre outdoor haven beckons RVers, families, sports enthusiasts, and nature lovers alike.

Immerse yourself in the beauty of the great outdoors with our expansive campground, boasting 324 campsites and six cozy cabins. These options provide the perfect blend of comfort and rustic charm for your stay. Whether you prefer pitching a tent under the stars, indulging in cabin comforts, or staying in your own RV, CERA Sports Park & Campground has accommodations to suit every preference.

Pickleball, Golf, and More

For those seeking active pursuits, our park has an abundance of recreational delights. Take on the challenge of our brand new 18-court pickleball complex, where players of all levels can showcase their skills and enjoy thrilling matches against fellow competitors. Shoot hoops on our basketball courts, perfect your putt on our mini-golf course, or embark on a leisurely round of disc golf on our scenic 18-hole course, which winds through the entire parkland.

Cool off and make a splash at our outdoor Aquatics Center, offering refreshing relief on hot summer days for visitors of all ages. With a variety of pools and water features, it’s the ultimate destination for aquatic fun and relaxation.

Food and Fun

After a day of excitement, refuel and unwind at The Landing, our lakeside bar and pizza spot. Indulge in delicious bites and refreshing drinks while soaking in stunning views of the serene lake. Join us on Friday and Saturday evenings for live music, adding a lively soundtrack to your lakeside retreat.

But the fun doesn’t end there. At CERA Sports Park & Campground, we’re known for our vibrant seasonal events that promise unforgettable experiences for the whole family. Celebrate Independence Day with a dazzling firework display that illuminates the night sky. In October, don’t miss our Beer and Food Festival, BOOze N Bites, featuring an array of culinary delights and craft brews. Venture into the realm of spooky fun with Sammy’s Ghost House, a kid-friendly ghost maze, or dare to brave the chilling thrills of When Darkness Falls, our mature haunted trail experience held every Friday and Saturday night throughout October.

Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventures, friendly competition, or simply a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature’s beauty, CERA Sports Park & Campground invites you to create cherished memories in the heart of Indiana’s stunning landscapes. Plan your escape today and discover the endless possibilities that await at our premier outdoor recreation destination.