Get ready for summer, or as we like to call it, #100DaysofCamping. Did you know there are 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day? That means long trips, short trips, quick getaways, and all kinds of camping fun on the calendar.

A Thousand Trails Camping Pass is the best way to make the most of #100DaysofCamping. For a limited time, Good Sam Members save $200 off a Thousand Trails Camping Pass! Click here to buy, or keep reading to learn more about all the great locations you can visit with a camping pass!

One hundred days gives you time to cover a lot of ground, and luckily, Thousand Trails has camping destinations in some of the most popular travel destinations. If you don’t have a bucket list, you may turn to the internet for ideas. One list compiler is U.S. News & World Report, which regularly compiles “bests” when it comes to summer vacation options, so we will take a look at those and highlight attractions and camping options.

U.S. News & World Report likes to categorize destinations, so they have all kinds of lists like Best Historical Towns, Best Small Towns, and Best Beach Vacations.

For small towns, their list includes Lake Tahoe, Sedona, and Bar Harbor, while the best historical towns include Gettysburg, Philadelphia, and Williamsburg. From a Lake Tahoe standpoint, camp with us at Tahoe Valley Campground and plan to kayak, jet-ski, or paddleboard beautiful Lake Tahoe; hike the many trails; or check out Vikingsholm Castle, a 38-room Scandinavian-style mansion built in 1929. Sedona, set among the beautiful Red Rock Canyon, offers hiking trails, healing vortex visits, a wine trail, and some wildlife parks worth a look-see.

Camp with us at Thousand Trails Verde Valley to explore Sedona and the surrounding area. Bar Harbor, the quintessential New England harbor town, offers Maine lobster meals, proximity to the spectacular Acadia National Park, and whale-watching opportunities. There are three camping options here: Mt. Desert Narrows, Narrows Too, and Patten Pond .

Historical towns include Gettysburg, with camping options at Drummer Boy and Thousand Trails Gettysburg Farm. Must-dos here include a tour of the Gettysburg National Military Park and Visitor Center, a stroll through charming downtown Gettysburg, and, of course, a ghost tour since Gettysburg is considered a paranormal hotspot. Another Pennsylvania option is Philadelphia. And a day trip to Philly means you can choose to stay at the equidistant New Jersey’s Thousand Trails Chestnut Lake or Pennsylvania’s Thousand Trails PA Dutch Country camping locations. In Philadelphia, you must enjoy a classic Philly cheesesteak while taking in Independence National Historical Park, nicknamed America’s most historic square mile. Virginia’s Historic Triangle includes Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown, and Yorktown and is a great place to visit when camping at Thousand Trails Williamsburg. In addition to the historic sites, there are hiking and biking trails, zipline adventures, and Busch Gardens® Williamsburg theme park.

If sun and sand are on your summer agenda, consider the list for Best Family Beach Vacations. They include: Monterey, California, with a variety of beaches and the Monterey Bay Aquarium (camping spots include Marina Dunes or Santa Cruz); Cape May, New Jersey, for a classic Jersey Shore trip and the charming Cape May with its historic Victorian homes, known as the Painted Ladies (Thousand Trails Chestnut Lake , Thousand Trails Lake & Shore, or Thousand Trails Sea Pines are camping options here); and St. Augustine, Florida, where you can enjoy 40 miles of sandy beaches and take in the highlights of America’s oldest city including the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum, Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, and the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum. Camp at Encore Bulow for a St. Augustine adventure.

Road trip the Oregon Coast with the many lighthouses, beach towns, hiking trails, and iconic Haystack Rock at Cannon Beach (there are four coastal campgrounds along the way). Travel the heartland and make stops in Wisconsin, Indiana, and Illinois while visiting big and little cities including Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, Illinois, and Indianapolis, Indiana, as well water-related destinations like the popular Wisconsin Dells and Michigan’s Harbor Country, which has beaches and wineries. Check out upstate New York’s Adirondack Region and stay at one of our Lake George area campgrounds. Do beach and city with a visit to Boston and our Cape Cod campgrounds. Or head south and check out Nashville (Thousand Trails Natchez Trace) or Memphis (Thousand Trails Cherokee Landing)

Get started on your agendas and make your reservations — #100DaysofCamping fun will go by in the blink of an eye.

Getting a Pass

