Cape Coral, Florida, is now home to the new Tranquility Lakes RV Resort, a luxurious destination for RV enthusiasts. This 200-acre development, set on two picturesque lakes, features 500 full hookup RV sites, with more than 180 sites offering stunning water views.

Each RV site is designed with convenience and comfort in mind, featuring concrete pads equipped with 50-amp Marine Grade pedestals and individual concrete picnic areas. The resort’s comprehensive amenities ensure a memorable and enjoyable stay for all guests.

At the heart of Tranquility Lakes is a state-of-the-art, 10,000-square-foot clubhouse. This impressive facility includes a fitness center with lake views, a billiards room, a card room, a kitchen, and over 2,000 square feet of covered outdoor space for dining and relaxation. Guests can also enjoy a spacious gathering area that overlooks the resort’s inviting pool.

Beyond the clubhouse, Tranquility Lakes in Cape Coral offers a variety of recreational activities. Guests can take a dip in the swimming pool, swim laps in the lap pool, or unwind in the hot tub. Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the bocce ball courts and the 10 pickleball courts, catering to one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

For guests traveling with pets, the Florida resort features a dedicated dog park, ensuring that four-legged family members are well taken care of.

As a special offer for Good Sam members, Tranquility Lakes in Cape Coral is offering discounts on one-month, two-month, and three-month stays! This exclusive discount makes it even more enticing to experience the luxury and comfort of this premier RV resort.

$150 Off One Month, Promo Code TLGS150

$300 Off Two Months, Promo Code TLGS300

$500 Off Three Months, Promo Code TLGS500

Tranquility Lakes RV Resort combines luxury, comfort, and a wealth of activities to create a premier destination for RV travelers in Cape Coral. Whether you’re looking to relax by the lake, stay active with recreational sports, or simply enjoy the high-end amenities, Tranquility Lakes has something for everyone.

Disclaimer: Ask how you can camp all year long with our Thousand Trails Camping Pass!

Our Thousand Trails Camping Pass is offered by MHC Thousand Trails Limited Partnership, Two North Riverside Plaza, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60606. This document has been filed with the Department of Licensing, State of Washington as required by Washington Law. Value, quality, or conditions stated, and performance on promises are the responsibility of the operator, not the Department. The filing does not mean the Department has approved the merits or qualifications of any registration, advertising, or any gift or item of value as part of any promotional plan.

One Month Stay: Use Promo Code TLGS150. $150 off valid on all RV Sites at Tranquility Lakes. Offer valid on new reservations only. Reservation of 28 nights minimum and 31 nights maximum required. Book by September 20, 2024. Stay must be completed by March 31, 2025.

Two Month Stay: Use Promo Code TLGS300. $300 off valid on all RV Sites at Tranquility Lakes. Offer valid on new reservations only. Reservation of 59 nights minimum and 62 nights maximum required. Book by September 20, 2024. Stay must be completed by March 31, 2025.

Three Month Stay: Use Promo Code TLGS500. $500 off valid on all RV Sites at Tranquility Lakes. Offer valid on new reservations only. Reservation of 90 nights minimum and 92 nights maximum required. Book by September 20, 2024. Stay must be completed by March 31, 2025.

Offers valid for Good Sam Members only, and proof of membership is required at check-in. Subject to availability. Reservations required. Rates do not include taxes and fees. Electric not included for stays of 30 days or longer. Amenities vary by resort. Employees of MHC Property Management, L.P. and its affiliates are excluded from this promotion. Not available during holidays or special events. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotions. Please contact the property manager for details.