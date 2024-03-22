Conveniently located just north of San Diego, Oceanside RV Resort is a stunning coastal resort offering the perfect blend of beach access with the best of Southern California vibes. Oceanside RV Resort is the ideal choice for tent camping and RV enthusiasts, with spacious sites, well-maintained facilities, and easy access to the beach. The resort features a sparkling pool, a relaxing fire pit, and a fully equipped barbecue area, which is perfect for enjoying the sunsets after a day on the water, large gatherings, and making new memories.

Additional resort amenities include mini golf, cornhole, billiards, arcade games, a Master’s themed putting green, and even boogie board and bike rentals. For pet lovers, Oceanside Resort has a charming dog park to ensure a comfortable SoCal stay for the furry, four-legged visitors, too.

When not hitting the waves, the resort is also near local transit, including train and bus services, as guests can effortlessly venture into the city or nearby coastal towns and explore all that the San Diego area has to offer. Enjoy the convenience of San Diego’s attractions while staying in a serene, relaxing atmosphere that allows you to recharge and unwind or continue to hit the waves all year long at this ultimate coastal getaway.

San Diego Fun

Oceanside RV Resort puts guests within reach of some of San Diego’s most exciting events. Check out the calendar below, and for a complete list, consult San Diego Tourism.

April 6: Start your race season where triathlons originated in beautiful southern California with the beach breeze and chill vibes. IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside is the first race on the North American circuit with a stacked pro field that is sure to test your winter training.

April 19-21: The Annual La Jolla Concours D’Elegance Motor Car Classic showcases 125 world-class automobiles. Visit the elegant tasting and champagne gardens while reveling in views of the Pacific Ocean.

Now Through April 28: SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival showcases libations from favorite local breweries and fresh international cuisine infused with local, sustainable ingredients and unique flavors. The event is held near the acclaimed amusement park.

From Now Through May 12: Get a good look at the 50 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that comprise the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in nearby Carlsbad. The flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year, creating a visual feast of color.

From Now Through May 12: The Spring Safari Featuring Butterfly Jungle allows wildlife watchers to observe graceful insects in the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Watch these colorful creatures flit among lush trees.

May 18: This annual event kicks off the summer Over the Line tournament, hosting some of San Diego’s finest Craft Breweries and Food Trucks at Mariners Point. Dust off those bats and enjoy some cherished local brews.

May 27: The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial honors America’s heroes at the top of scenic Mount Soledad, which overlooks the city.

From Now Through May 31: This celebration takes place in Belmont Park and features floral-inspired cocktails, live performances, art, and several photo opportunities. Don’t miss the special Mother’s Day Celebrations.

June 1-2: Join the race or watch the runners tackle a course that starts at Balboa Park and finishes in Downtown San Diego. You’ll explore up to eight well-known neighborhoods and experience an insider tour that even the locals rave about. This ultimate foot tour highlights all the iconic communities, their personalities, and everything special about America’s Finest City: San Diego.

June 21-23: Join participating breweries and grab exclusive glassware and special beer releases while supporting local beer makers in the San Diego area.