Come visit Georgia’s premier family off-road and camping destination, just north of Atlanta in Dahlonega. Iron Mountain Resort is located off Highway 52 in the beautiful mountains of North Georgia. We have 4,300 privately owned acres of off-road trails for all machines and enthusiasts to enjoy. Trails range from mild to wild to suit all rider experience levels and preferences! We are open daily for trail riding, track practice (coming soon!), side-by-side rentals, and camping. Monthly drive-in movies, races, and special events are available as well!

Discover a vast selection of 150-plus trails designed to cater to every rider’s preference and experience level, ranging from mellow to exhilarating. Our facility is open year-round, ensuring 365 days of thrilling trail riding, side-by-side rentals, camping, and exclusive monthly events.

At Iron Mountain, we’re all about getting outside and exploring off-road! We have 150 miles of GPS-marked and mapped, one-way directional trails. Iron Mountain also offers specific areas and trails for Jeeps and full-sized 4×4 vehicles, a single track for dirt bikes, and a dedicated obstacle course area coming in March.

Full-service Campground, Cabins, and Restaurant!

Our full-service campground offers 82 full-hookup and electric 15/30/50-amp, 100×40-foot sites with sewer and water hookups. No RV? No problem! We have family-style bunk cabins, which have a queen bed and four bunks. Each cabin includes electricity, heating and air conditioning, a picnic table, and private access to the bathhouse. Or grab your tent and enjoy one of our many primitive campsites.

The Grille Restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday. Enjoy a range of dishes that cater to different tastes and dietary requirements. The Grille serves an array of appetizers, entrees, and desserts, prepared using the freshest and highest-quality ingredients. Try our full bar of imported beers and cocktails!

Bring Your Own Machine or Rentals Are Available

You can either bring your own Jeep, side-by-side, quad, or dirt bike to hit the trails. If you don’t own a machine, no problem! We offer a full rental fleet of side-by-sides to choose from for day or weekend rentals! Our full rental fleet of CAN-AM & Yamaha Side-by-Sides is available! Choose your machine and take off for a day-long adventure on our trails. Helmets, fuel, and washout included.

So if you are looking for adventure or just a family camping getaway, Iron Mountain is the place for you. We are the premier family off-road and camping destination in Georgia, so don’t delay. Book today!