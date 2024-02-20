Camp under Montana’s big sky at Indian Springs Ranch Golf & RV Resort in Eureka. Located at the base of the Rocky Mountains, the new resort puts campers in one of western Montana’s most scenic regions with state-of-the-art amenities and a slew of nearby recreation possibilities.

Just five miles south of the Canadian border, the resort is nestled within Indian Springs, a vibrant community located between Whitefish and the Purcell mountains. Indian Springs offers deluxe accommodation suites and a premier 18-hole golf course. Encompassing hundreds of acres, Indian Springs has several outstanding real estate opportunities.

Going to Glacier

After settling into one of the well-appointed sites, adventurers will have plenty of choices for recreation. For an unforgettable day trip, head west to Glacier National Park, comprising approximately one million acres of surreal lakes and towering peaks. A drive along the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road leads motorists to unparalleled views of the surrounding peaks. The park is home to 762 lakes, many of which accommodate fishing, kayaking, and canoeing. Hikers can soak in dramatic views by taking the Highline Trail, an 11.8-mile out-and-back hike that follows the Continental Divide.

Lake Koocanusa

Anglers and boaters will find miles of open water in Lake Koocanusa, just an 11-minute drive to the east. Rent a vessel or launch your own craft at Abayancer Bay Marina, which offers boat slips, storage, a convenience store, and a full-service restaurant. Drop a line in the lake for rainbow, brook, or cutthroat trout.

Resort for All Sizes

The RV Resort at Indian Springs offers spaces for a variety of RV sizes. Each of the 95 all-weather sizes offers full hookups, with 30- and 50-amp power. Larger rigs can settle into one of the 84-foot big rig sites, and 57 pull-through sites also are available. Each space boasts room for slideouts, with a table at each site. Campers who seek to stay for an extended amount of time can reserve a deluxe back-in site for extra room and privacy.

Bring your dog to the onsite dog park, or carve out some recreation time at the volleyball court, horseshoe pits, and playground for kids. In addition to roomy and clean bathrooms and showers, the RV resort’s laundry facilities give guests lots of space for sorting and folding laundry.

An onsite general store meets RVers’s basic needs, while local grocery, convenience, and hardware stores are only minutes away.

Going Golfing

Close to the resort, the Indian Springs Montana Golf Course consists of 18 holes situated in a breathtaking landscape. The fairways gracefully weave through the rolling hills that stem at the base of the Rocky Mountains. At each tee, golfers get spectacular glimpses of Montana’s beauty. The laidback course is as challenging as it is beautiful.

Terrific Trails

Nature is not far away from the resort. Walking trails surrounding the campground will take hikers to excellent viewpoints and birdwatching spots. Indian Springs Ranch & RV Resort.