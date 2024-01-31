Fun-filled Destinations

Turn your next vacation into an adventure. The following destinations put campers in some of North America’s most exciting spots for boating, hiking, biking, fishing, and more. Keep your eyes on this page for more adventures.

Spring Travel Adventure: Total Solar Eclipse

It’s never too early to plan for your spring vacations, and skywatchers won’t want to miss the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8. During this rare celestial event, the moon will blot out the sun as it travels across parts of the South, Midwest, New England, and Canada, plunging the landscape into darkness along the 115-mile-wide “path of totality.”

The spectacle first appears over the skies above Mexico’s Pacific Coast around 11:07 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The eclipse then crosses Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, New York, Vermont, Maine, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Labrador-Newfoundland, exiting North America at 5:16 p.m. Newfoundland Daylight Time. Consult NASA’s Total Eclipse website for locations and times for eclipse watching across North American states and provinces.

If you’re planning to camp in a region with views of the event, don’t hesitate to make your reservations today. Check out some of the campgrounds that lie in the path of the eclipse, and get some tips on fun and safe eclipse watching.

We’ll cover more adventures in the coming months: