Camp with the best. For 2024, a total of 164 Good Sam Campgrounds scored flawless 10/10★/10 Good Sam ratings based on our trusted and time-honored evaluation system.
Our rep teams travel across North America and check campgrounds for the cleanliness of restrooms and showers; environment, and visual appearance. Each category is rated on a scale of one to 10, and a star is added for exceptionally clean restrooms. You can also find top-rated Good Sam parks — along with parks that have a total ranking of 28 and higher — on our Top Rated Campgrounds page.
Parks With a 10/10*/10 rating:
Alabama’s Gulf Coast. Getty Images
Alabama 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds
Full moon over the Superstition Mountains near Apache Junction. Photo: Getty Images
Arizona 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds
|De Anza RV Resort, Amado
|Good Life RV Resort, Mesa
|Arizonian RV Resort, Apache Junction
|Mesa Regal RV Resort ,Mesa
|Sunrise RV Resort, Apache Junction
|Sun Life RV Resort, Mesa
|Superstition Sunrise RV Resort ,Apache Junction
|Towerpoint Resort, Mesa
|Weaver’s Needle RV Resort, Apache Junction
|Valle Del Oro RV Resort, Mesa
|Vista Del Sol RV Resort, Bullhead City
|Desert Shadows RV Resort, Phoenix
|Distant Drums RV Resort, Camp Verde
|Far Horizons RV Resort, Tucson
|Verde Ranch RV Resort,Camp Verde
|Mission View RV Resort, Tucson
|River Sands RV Resort,Ehrenberg
|Rincon Country West RV Resort, Tucson
|Pueblo El Mirage RV & Golf Resort, El Mirage
|Bonita Mesa RV Resort,Yuma
|Canyon Vistas RV Resort, Gold Canyon
|Del Pueblo RV Resort,Yuma
|Gold Canyon RV & Golf Resort, Gold Canyon
|Villa Alameda RV Resort,Yuma
|Apache Wells RV Resort, Mesa
|Westwind RV & Golf Resort,Yuma
Golf reigns in the Indio area. Getty Images
California 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds
|The RV Park At Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, Corning
|JGW RV Park, Redding
|Rio Bend RV & Golf Resort, El Centro
|Coyote Valley RV Resort, San Jose
|Indian Waters RV Resort & Cottages, Indio
|Pechanga RV Resort, Temecula
|Jackson Rancheria RV Park, Jackson
|The RV Park at Black Oak Casino Resort, Tuolumne
|Berry Creek Rancheria RV Park, Oroville
|Vineyard RV Park, Vacaville
|Pala Casino RV Resort, Pala
Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Colorado 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds
Shops along 5th Street in Old Naples, Florida.
Florida 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds
|Belle Parc RV Resort, Brooksville
|The Surf Signature RV Resort, Palmetto
|Yacht Haven Park & Marina, Fort Lauderdale
|Ocala North RV Resort, Reddick
|Keystone Heights RV Resort, Keystone Heights
|Sunkissed Village RV Resort, Summerfield
|Splash! RV Resort & Waterpark, Milton
|The Great Outdoors RV Nature & Golf Resort, Titusville
|Crystal Lake RV Resort, Naples
|Williston Crossings RV Resort, Williston
Coastal Georgia RV Resort in Brunswick.
Georgia 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds
Autumn landscape in Idaho. Getty Images
Idaho 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds
Illinois 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground
Indiana 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground
Field of sunflowers in Kansas. Getty Images
Kansas 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground
Boardwalk on a Louisiana swamp. Getty Images
Louisiana 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds
Maine 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds
Woodsy lodging and kitchen at Pine Acres Family Camping Resort.
Massachusetts 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds
Michigan 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds
Minnesota 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground
A bustling marina on Lake of the Ozarks. Getty Images
Missouri 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds
World famous Vegas Strip in Nevada’s biggest city.
Nevada 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds
New Mexico 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground
View from Black Mountain Summit overlooking Lake George, Adirondacks.
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Sunset over the Oklahoma prairie. Getty Images
Oklahoma
Towering Haystack Rock on Cannon Beach, Oregon.
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Mount Rushmore National Monument in South Dakota.
South Dakota
Tennessee
San Antonio’s River Walk. Getty Images
Texas
|Whistle Stop RV Resort,Abilene
|San Jacinto Riverfront RV Park,Highlands
|Oasis RV Resort,Amarillo
|Jetstream RV Resort Pearland,Houston
|Shady Creek RV Park and Storage,Aubrey
|Katy Lake RV Resort,Katy
|The Retreat at Shady Creek,Aubrey
|Buckhorn Lake Resort,Kerrville
|Houston East RV Resort,Baytown
|Fernbrook Park,Longview
|Summer Breeze USA Katy,Brookshire
|Canopy Luxury RV Resort,New Braunfels
|Hidden Creek RV Resort,Bryan
|Texas Lakeside RV Resort,Port Lavaca
|Bushman’s RV Park,Bullard
|Northlake Village RV Park,Roanoke
|Mill Creek Ranch Resort,Canton
|Mission City RV Park,San Antonio
|Alsatian RV Resort & Golf Club,Castroville
|Schatziland RV Resort,San Marcos
|Lakeshore RV Resort,Garland
|Coffee Creek RV Resort & Cabins,Santo
|Shallow Creek RV Resort,Gladewater
|Rayford Crossing RV Resort,Spring
|Dinosaur Valley RV Park,Glen Rose
|Oak Creek RV Park,Weatherford
Utah
Vermont
Surfing on Virginia Beach. Getty Images
Virginia
Washington
Canadian Good Sam Campgrounds
Camping Pokemouche in New Brunswick.
New Brunswick
Nova Scotia
Dockside at Bissell’s Hideaway Resort.
Ontario
Quebec