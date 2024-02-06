Camp with the best. For 2024, a total of 164 Good Sam Campgrounds scored flawless 10/10★/10 Good Sam ratings based on our trusted and time-honored evaluation system.

Our rep teams travel across North America and check campgrounds for the cleanliness of restrooms and showers; environment, and visual appearance. Each category is rated on a scale of one to 10, and a star is added for exceptionally clean restrooms. You can also find top-rated Good Sam parks — along with parks that have a total ranking of 28 and higher — on our Top Rated Campgrounds page.

Parks With a 10/10*/10 rating:

Alabama 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Arizona 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

California 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Colorado 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Florida 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Georgia 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Idaho 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Post Falls RV Campground, Post Falls

Illinois 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground

Double J Campground, Chatam

Indiana 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground

Rising Star Casino Resort RV Park, Rising Sun

Kansas 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground

Deer Creek Valley RV Park, Topeka

Louisiana 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Maine 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Massachusetts 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Michigan 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Minnesota 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground

Stony Point Resort RV Park & Campground, Cass Lake

Missouri 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Nevada 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

New Mexico 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground

Route 66 RV Resort, Albuquerque

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

StonyBrook RV Resort, Lehighton

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Canadian Good Sam Campgrounds

New Brunswick

Nova Scotia

Ontario

Quebec