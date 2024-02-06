Stay at a Top Rated Good Sam Campground

Woman enjoying sunset at RV resort

Camp with the best. For 2024, a total of 164 Good Sam Campgrounds scored flawless 10/10★/10 Good Sam ratings based on our trusted and time-honored evaluation system.

Our rep teams travel across North America and check campgrounds for the cleanliness of restrooms and showers; environment, and visual appearance. Each category is rated on a scale of one to 10, and a star is added for exceptionally clean restrooms. You can also find top-rated Good Sam parks — along with parks that have a total ranking of 28 and higher — on our Top Rated Campgrounds page.

Parks With a 10/10*/10 rating:

Aerial view of boats docked along a lush coastlin.

Alabama’s Gulf Coast. Getty Images

Alabama 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Ahoy RV Resort, Foley Sugar Sands RV Resort, Gulf Shores
Full moon over a rugged outcropping with cactus in foreground.

Full moon over the Superstition Mountains near Apache Junction. Photo: Getty Images

Arizona 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

De Anza RV Resort, Amado Good Life RV Resort, Mesa
Arizonian RV Resort, Apache Junction Mesa Regal RV Resort ,Mesa
Sunrise RV Resort, Apache Junction Sun Life RV Resort, Mesa
Superstition Sunrise RV Resort ,Apache Junction Towerpoint Resort, Mesa
Weaver’s Needle RV Resort, Apache Junction Valle Del Oro RV Resort, Mesa
Vista Del Sol RV Resort, Bullhead City Desert Shadows RV Resort, Phoenix
Distant Drums RV Resort, Camp Verde Far Horizons RV Resort, Tucson
Verde Ranch RV Resort,Camp Verde Mission View RV Resort, Tucson
River Sands RV Resort,Ehrenberg Rincon Country West RV Resort, Tucson
Pueblo El Mirage RV & Golf Resort, El Mirage Bonita Mesa RV Resort,Yuma
Canyon Vistas RV Resort, Gold Canyon Del Pueblo RV Resort,Yuma
Gold Canyon RV & Golf Resort, Gold Canyon Villa Alameda RV Resort,Yuma
Apache Wells RV Resort, Mesa Westwind RV & Golf Resort,Yuma
Aerial view of green golf course surrounded by desert hills

Golf reigns in the Indio area. Getty Images

California 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

The RV Park At Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, Corning JGW RV Park, Redding
Rio Bend RV & Golf Resort, El Centro Coyote Valley RV Resort, San Jose
Indian Waters RV Resort & Cottages, Indio Pechanga RV Resort, Temecula
Jackson Rancheria RV Park, Jackson The RV Park at Black Oak Casino Resort, Tuolumne
Berry Creek Rancheria RV Park, Oroville Vineyard RV Park, Vacaville
Pala Casino RV Resort, Pala
Sun dips over rocky desert landscape.

Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Colorado 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Royal View RV Park,Canon City Sky Ute Casino RV Park,Ignacio
Canyon View RV Resort,Grand Junction Sleeping Ute RV Park,Towaoc
An upscale neighborhood at sunset with palm trees and tony shops.

Shops along 5th Street in Old Naples, Florida.

Florida 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Belle Parc RV Resort, Brooksville The Surf Signature RV Resort, Palmetto
Yacht Haven Park & Marina, Fort Lauderdale Ocala North RV Resort, Reddick
Keystone Heights RV Resort, Keystone Heights Sunkissed Village RV Resort, Summerfield
Splash! RV Resort & Waterpark, Milton The Great Outdoors RV Nature & Golf Resort, Titusville
Crystal Lake RV Resort, Naples Williston Crossings RV Resort, Williston
Aerial shot of RV park near river.

Coastal Georgia RV Resort in Brunswick.

Georgia 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Coastal Georgia RV Resort, Brunswick CreekFire Resort, Savannah
Talona Ridge RV Resort, East Ellijay Red Gate Farms – RV Resort, Savannah
Everything changes colors, the air is crisp, and there is a gorgeous stillness to the early fall air in idaho.

Autumn landscape in Idaho. Getty Images

Idaho 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Post Falls RV Campground, Post Falls

Illinois 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground

Double J Campground, Chatam

Indiana 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground

Rising Star Casino Resort RV Park, Rising Sun
Black Oil Sunflower field food plot at sunset planted for dove hunting.

Field of sunflowers in Kansas. Getty Images

Kansas 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground

Deer Creek Valley RV Park, Topeka
Sun shines through cypress trees on a Louisiana boardwalk.

Boardwalk on a Louisiana swamp. Getty Images

Louisiana 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Paragon Casino RV Resort, Marksville God’s Country Resort, Shreveport
Sun Outdoors New Orleans North Shore, Ponchatoula

Maine 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Old Orchard Beach Campground, Old Orchard Beach Sun Outdoors Wells Beach, Wells
Timberland Acres RV Park, Trenton
Wooden table under a-frame structure.

Woodsy lodging and kitchen at Pine Acres Family Camping Resort.

Massachusetts 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Pine Acres Family Camping Resort, Oakham Pine Lake RV Resort & Cottages, Sturbridge

Michigan 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Soaring Eagle Hideaway RV Park, Mount Pleasant Traverse Bay RV Resort, Williamsburg

Minnesota 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground

Stony Point Resort RV Park & Campground, Cass Lake
Aerial shot of marine and lake.

A bustling marina on Lake of the Ozarks. Getty Images

Missouri 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Cottonwoods RV Park, Columbia Osage Beach RV Park, Osage Beach
Lazy Day Campground, Danville
Aerial shot of elegant hotels in Vegas

World famous Vegas Strip in Nevada’s biggest city.

Nevada 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campgrounds

Las Vegas RV Resort, Las Vegas Wine Ridge RV Resort & Cottages, Pahrump
Lakeside Casino & RV Park, Pahrump Sparks Marina RV Park, Sparks
Nevada Treasure RV Resort, Pahrump

New Mexico 10/10*/10 Good Sam Campground

Route 66 RV Resort, Albuquerque
Woman overlooking long lake that stretches into the horizon.

View from Black Mountain Summit overlooking Lake George, Adirondacks.

New York

Swan Bay Resort,Alexandria Bay Ledgeview RV Park,Lake George
HTR Niagara,Grand Island Rip Van Winkle Campgrounds,Saugerties
King Phillips Campground,Lake George The Villages At Turning Stone RV Park,Verona
Lake George Riverview Campground,Lake George

North Carolina

Raleigh Oaks RV Resort & Cottages, Four Oaks Valley River RV Resort, Marble
The Great Outdoors RV Resort, Franklin Camp Hatteras RV Resort & Campground, Rodanthe
Stonebridge RV Resort, Maggie Valley Fayetteville RV Resort & Cottages, Wade

Ohio

Cross Creek Camping Resort, Delaware Arrowhead Campground, New Paris
Evergreen Park RV Resort, Dundee Bayfront Resort at Cross View, Sandusky
Man in a cowboy hat and cattle against an amazing sunset.

Sunset over the Oklahoma prairie. Getty Images

Oklahoma

By The Lake RV Park, Ardmore Fun Town RV Park at WinStar, Thackerville
Do Drop Inn RV Resort & Cabins, Calera
Rock outcropping looms over a lone couple strolling on a glassy sunset beach.

Towering Haystack Rock on Cannon Beach, Oregon.

Oregon

Bend/Sisters Garden RV Resort, Bend Hee Hee Illahee RV Resort, Salem
Cannon Beach RV Resort, Cannon Beach Silver Spur RV Park & Resort, Silverton
Seven Feathers RV Resort, Canyonville Casey’s Riverside RV Park, Westfir
Olde Stone RV Resort, McMinnville Sun Outdoors Portland South, Wilsonville
The Mill Casino Hotel & RV Park, North Bend

Pennsylvania

StonyBrook RV Resort, Lehighton
View of rock sculptures of four presidents against a clear blue sky.

Mount Rushmore National Monument in South Dakota.

South Dakota

Heartland RV Park & Cabins, Hermosa Elkhorn Ridge RV Resort & Cabins, Spearfish

Tennessee

Smoky Bear Campground and RV Park, Gatlinburg Two Rivers Landing RV Resort, Sevierville
Twin Creek RV Resort, Gatlinburg
Colorful umbrellas line a river as a sightseeing boat drifts past.

San Antonio’s River Walk. Getty Images

Texas

Whistle Stop RV Resort,Abilene San Jacinto Riverfront RV Park,Highlands
Oasis RV Resort,Amarillo Jetstream RV Resort Pearland,Houston
Shady Creek RV Park and Storage,Aubrey Katy Lake RV Resort,Katy
The Retreat at Shady Creek,Aubrey Buckhorn Lake Resort,Kerrville
Houston East RV Resort,Baytown Fernbrook Park,Longview
Summer Breeze USA Katy,Brookshire Canopy Luxury RV Resort,New Braunfels
Hidden Creek RV Resort,Bryan Texas Lakeside RV Resort,Port Lavaca
Bushman’s RV Park,Bullard Northlake Village RV Park,Roanoke
Mill Creek Ranch Resort,Canton Mission City RV Park,San Antonio
Alsatian RV Resort & Golf Club,Castroville Schatziland RV Resort,San Marcos
Lakeshore RV Resort,Garland Coffee Creek RV Resort & Cabins,Santo
Shallow Creek RV Resort,Gladewater Rayford Crossing RV Resort,Spring
Dinosaur Valley RV Park,Glen Rose Oak Creek RV Park,Weatherford

Utah

Mountain Valley RV Resort, Heber City Grand Plateau RV Resort at Kanab, Kanab

Vermont

Sugar Ridge RV Village & Campground, Danville
Surfers in black wetsuits ride waves into shore.

Surfing on Virginia Beach. Getty Images

Virginia

Madison Vines RV Resort & Cottages, Madison American Heritage RV Park, Williamsburg
North Landing Beach RV Resort & Cottages, Virginia Beach

Washington

Northern Quest RV Resort, Airway Heights Horn Rapids RV Resort, Richland
Deer Park RV Resort, Deer Park North Spokane RV Campground, Spokane
Liberty Lake RV Campground, Liberty Lake

Canadian Good Sam Campgrounds

Aerial view of RV resort with a circular pool in the middle

Camping Pokemouche in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick

Camping Colibri, Bertrand Ocean Surf RV Park, Pointe-Du-Chene
Camping Pokemouche, Pokemouche

Nova Scotia

Baddeck Cabot Trail Campground, Baddeck Bras d’Or Lakes Campground On The Cabot Trail, Baddeck
A blue boat moored on a wooden dock near jetty.

Dockside at Bissell’s Hideaway Resort.

Ontario

Quinte’s Isle Campark, Cherry Valley Bissell’s Hideaway Resort, Ridgeville
Wildwood Golf & RV Resort, Essex

Quebec

Camping la Cle des Champs RV Resort Enr. 199640, Saint-Philippe
Good Sam Camping

Good Sam Camping

Good Sam provides everything you need to have a good trip. From savings on accessories and services to finding a campground, roadside assistance, insurance and specialized products and services designed to enhance RV and outdoor lifestyle.

