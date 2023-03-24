In the Midwest, spring comes alive with festivals and events that put a spotlight on the area’s culinary specialties and cultural influences.
Take a trip into the heartland to experience a Mac & Cheese smorgasbord, an iconic race, and a gathering of Airstream trailers. You won’t find these kinds of wholesome celebrations anywhere else.
The following are just a few of the big events unfolding in the Midwest during spring.
Illinois
Moonlight Market, May 3 (first and third Wednesday through September), Springfield: Moonlight Market is held on Jackson Street between 6th and 7th streets in front of Obed & Isaac’s and 7th Street Cidery. Check out some of the finest artisans in Central Illinois.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Springfield area:
|Camp Lakewood Campground & RV Park, Effingham
|Oak Terrace RV Resort, Peru (IN)
|Double J Campground, Springfield
Big 10 Softball Championships, May 10, Peoria. Eichelberger Field hosts exciting softball action from top competitors in one of America’s premier collegiate athletic conferences.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Peoria area:
|Kamp Komfort RV Park & Campground, Carlock
|Starved Rock Family Campground, Utica
|Sankoty Lakes, Spring Bay
Navy Pier Fireworks, May 27, Chicago. Chicago ranks as the third-largest American city, and it exudes the energy you’d expect from a major metropolis. Get a sense of that Windy City pizzaz at the Navy Pier Fireworks, launched every Saturday through Labor Day Weekend at the famous Navy Pier on Lake Michigan near the mouth of the Chicago River.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Chicago area:
|Pine Country RV & Camping Resort, Belvidere
|Leisure Lake Resort, Joliet
|RV Park at Hollywood Casino Joliet, Joliet
|Glenwood RV Resort, Marseilles
|Lehman’s Lakeside RV Resort, Peru
Indiana
Indiana Dunes Birding Festival, May 11–14, Porter. Birdwatchers gather at the Indiana Dunes National Park Visitor Center before setting out to catch glimpses of colorful migrator species.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Porter area:
|Bear Cave Resort, Buchanan
|Honey Bear Hollow Family Campground, Peru
|Elkhart Campground, Elkhart
|Caboose lake campground, Remington
Greenwood Pickleball Open, May 19-21, Greenwood (near Indianapolis). Compete with top players or simply watch one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. Join the competition and show off your skills.
Indianapolis 500, May 16–28, Indianapolis. The 107th running of this iconic motorsports event brings top racers to the Brickyard (Indianapolis Motor Speedway) for high-speed action. A series of events culminates on the 28th for the “Greatest Spectacle of Racing.”
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Indianapolis area:
|Columbus Woods-N-Waters Kampground, Columbus
|Lake Haven Retreat, Peru
|Ceraland Park & Campground, Columbus
|Hidden Paradise Campground, St Paul
|Heartland Resort, Greenfield
Iowa
Mac and Cheese Fest, May 4, Dubuque. Foodies can indulge in one of America’s favorite comfort foods along with craft beers galore in the Grand River Center. Sample more than 20 varieties of cheese-drenched pasta.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Dubuque area:
|Amana RV Park & Event Center, Amana
|Lakeshore RV Resort & Campground, Oelwein
|Interstate RV park, Davenport
|Beyonder Gateway at Sleepy Hollow, Peru
|Lundeen’s Landing, East Moline
|Lazy Acres RV Park, Urbana
Kites on the Green, May 6, Johnston (near Des Moines). Marvel at giant kites and thrill at kite battles in the Johnston Commons. Assemble your own kite and set it aloft.
15th Annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival, May 12–13, Des Moines. Bacon and beer make the perfect pair at this mouth-watering event held at JR’s Southpork Ranch. Come for the wide varieties of bacon, stay for the music.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Des Moines area:
|Shady Brook Camping & RV Adventures, Earlham
|Kellogg RV Park, Kellogg
|Crows Nest RV Resort, Indianola
Michigan
Open the Grand, May 5, Mackinac Island. Partake in the first afternoon tea of the season at the iconic Grand Hotel, with the world’s largest front porch, which dishes out sweeping views of Lake Huron. Tour a small town known for its sweets and horse-drawn carriages.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Mackinac Island area:
|Chain O’Lakes Campground, Bellaire
|Holiday Park Campground,Traverse City
|Big Cedar Campground & Canoe Livery, Germfask
|Traverse Bay RV Resort, Traverse City
|Kalkaska RV Park & Campground, Kalkaska
|Glenview Cottages & RV Park, Sault Ste Marie (ON)
Tulip Time, May 6–15, Holland. This town pays homage to its Dutch namesake with dazzling displays of tulips. Tour the Tulip Immersion Garden and enjoy a feast for the senses.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Holland area:
|Bear Cave Resort, Buchanan
|Camp Turkeyville RV Resort, Marshall
|Hungry Horse Family Campground, Dorr
Great Lakes Boating Festival, May 20 & 21, Grosse Pointe. Grosse Pointe Shores and the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club host one of the nation’s most prominent displays of marine leisure craft. Tour boats on land in water, some up to 80 feet in length.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Grosse Pointe area:
|Wayne County Fairgrounds RV Park, Belleville
|Northpointe Shores RV Resort, Fair Haven
Minnesota
Mid West Music Festival, May 12–13, Winona. Regional bands and musicians gather in a variety of venues to showcase some of the hottest sounds of the heartland.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Wompma area:
|Money Creek Haven, Houston
|Neshonoc Lakeside Camp-Resort, West Salem (WI)
|Old Barn Resort, Preston
Art-a-Whirl, May 19–21, Northwest Minneapolis. More than 800 artists in over 60 locations showcase their works. See private studios and galleries, and enjoy delicious food and beverages in a hip neighborhood.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Minneapolis area:
|St Cloud/Clearwater RV Park, Clearwater
|St Cloud Campground & RV Park, St Cloud
|Grand Hinckley RV Resort, Hinckley
|Chapparal Campground & Resort, Wonewoc (WI)
Red River Paddling Excursion, May 31, Moorhead. Join a paddling trip and learn how the Red River shaped the history and terrain of Northwest Minnesota. All skill levels are welcome.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Moorehead area:
|Royal Oaks RV Park, Bemidji
|Governors’ RV Park Campground, Casselton (ND)
|Stony Point Resort RV Park & Campground, Cass Lake
|Jamestown Campground, Jamestown (ND)
Ohio
Wake up Downtown Logan May, 4–7, Logan. Attention all Airstream enthusiasts: bring your silver bullet to this town 50 miles southeast of Columbus for live music, restaurants, and meetings with Airstream factory experts. Camp right on the street in downtown Logan (but hurry—spaces fill up fast). This Airstream-only event takes place in the gateway to the Hocking Hills.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Logan area:
|Sun Valley Campground, Chillicothe
|Wolfies Campground, Zanesville
|Pine Creek Cabins and Campground, South Bloomingville
A World A’Fair Dayton International Festival, May 5–7, Dayton. At the Green County Fairgrounds, visitors can experience food, music, and dance from cultures across the globe. Browse booths representing more than 30 countries.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Dayton area:
|Olive Branch Campground, Lebanon
|Thousand Trails Wilmington, Wilmington
|Kings Island Camp Cedar, Mason
Buckeye Country Superfest, May 27, Columbus. Ohio Stadium fills with the rowdy sound of country music when top acts, including George Strait and Little Big Town, take the stage.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Columbus area:
|Jackson Lake Campground Park, Canal Winchester
|Alton RV Park, Galloway
|Cross Creek Camping Resort, Delaware
Wisconsin
Downtown Baraboo Spring Fair on the Square, May 13, Baraboo. Home to the Circus World Museum, this town rolls out the welcome mat a day before Mother’s Day. Enjoy shopping, live music, food, and fun, with more than 80 artists and crafters.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Baraboo area:
|Yukon Trails Camping, Lyndon Station
|Arrowhead Resort Campground, Wisconsin Dells
|Buffalo Lake Camping Resort, Montello
|Sherwood Forest Camping & RV Park, Wisconsin Dells
Uncork Me Wisconsin, May 13, Madison. Breese Stevens Field becomes the setting for top vintages from Badger State winemakers. Also on tap: delicious snacks and live music.
World’s Largest Brat Fest, May 26–28, Madison. In the heart of downtown Madison, this event brings the community together each Memorial Day weekend for free music, succulent pork, and family-friendly fun. It’s a great way to kick off the summer.
Good Sam Campgrounds in the Madison area:
|Madison Campground, De Forest
|Lakeland Camping Resort, Milton
|Blackhawk Camping Resort, Milton
