When summer arrives, the vast northwest of North America becomes the perfect spot for your next RV trip. Explore epic landscapes framed by towering mountains and teeming with wildlife, and camp under the midnight sun. Discover amazing events in the Northwest U.S. along with Canadian provinces and stay at Good Sam Campgrounds along the way. Ambitious travelers will find new frontiers in Alaska.

So plan your route and get moving. If you’re ready for long drives and rugged landscapes, then the Northwest is right for you.

The following are just a few of the big events unfolding in the Midwest during spring.

Alaska

Kidstock AK, June 9, Palmer. Bring the little ones to the Alaska State Fairgrounds for age-appropriate entertainment, fun, and food.

Sundown Solstice Festival, June 16, Anchorage. Top bands converge for a musical festival celebrating a variety of musical styles.

Alaska Midnight Sun Festival, June 24, Fairbanks. Endless daylight, delicious food, and a spirit of fun pervade this rollicking town.

Idaho

Jackson County Stomp, June 16, Nampa. Top country music acts rock the Ford Idaho Center Arena for an unforgettable extravaganza.

Idaho’s Wild West Brewfest, June 17, Caldwell. Hoist a tall brew at Indian Creek Plaza for an event that embraces the independent spirit of the Wild West.

Boise Music Festival, June 24. This tuneful event in Expo Idaho includes a family-friendly carnival completed with a midway and rollicking rides.

Oregon

Portland Rose Festival, May 26–June 11. Held for over a century each summer, Portland’s signature celebration encompasses 60 events that honor the town’s iconic flower.

Astoria Midsummer Festival, June 16–18. Get a taste of Scandinavia at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds in an event that recognizes all the Nordic Lodges in the Lower Columbia River.

Pendleton Wild West Beerfest, June 17. Head to Roy Raley Park to sip tall beers and enjoy live music in a legendary town on the Oregon Trail.

Washington

Washington Brewers Festival, June 16–18, Seattle. Buy Dad some suds during Father’s Day Weekend at this celebration of beer at King County’s Marymoor Park.

Seattle Street Food Festival, June 13–14. In South Lake Union, a virtual armada of food trucks serves out-of-this-world flavors, from Thai curry to grilled cheese sandwiches.

Gray’s Harbor Festival, June 2–4, Ocean Shores. Kite enthusiasts let their colorful crafts sail in the wind on the beach in this fun and colorful event, complete with kite workshops and food.

CANADA

Alberta

Alberta Rib Fests, Held throughout June. Succulent slabs of beef and pork top the menus at these flavor-filled events held throughout the Energy Province during summer.

Alternatives Waves Music Festival, June 16–17, Medicine Hat. The Mainliner Pub hosts bands from several genres on an indoor stage and outdoor stage with a beer garden.

Calgary Stampede, July 7-16. Rodeo riders, chuckwagon racers, and more converge for the “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.”

British Columbia

ScotFestBC: The 91st British Columbia Highland Games, June 16, Coquitlam. Watch highland games and enjoy Scottish, Irish, and world music on the shores of LaFarge Lake.

Vancouver International Jazz Fest, June 24–July 3. The smooth sounds of jazz echo on the Lower Mainland and North Shore, with everything from urban to island jazz.

Squamish Beer Fest, June 25. Savor craft beer flavors and gaze at the gorgeous backdrop to satisfy your palate at the Loggers Sports Grounds.

Yukon

Yukon Riverside Arts Festival, June 1–3, Dawson City. Discover the creative side of this dynamic town at locations throughout town including Riverside Park and Gazebo.

Kluane Mountain Bluegrass Festival, June 9–11, Haines Junction. Banjo players, fiddlers, and other musicians join for wholesome tunes.

Adäka Cultural Festival, June 29–July 5, Whitehorse. Learn about First Nations crafts, customs, and music in the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre.

