Your Guide to Campgrounds in the Pacific Northwest

Whether you’re in search of mountains, vegetation, or just all-around breathtaking views, you really can’t beat the Pacific Northwest; and with Summer just around the corner, there’s no better time to plan you’re next PNW getaway. Let’s get the creative juices flowing and start planning that next Cascadian adventure. Be sure to drop a comment and let us know where you’re headed next!
Good Sam Top Rated Campgrounds in the Pacific Northwest
If you’re looking to make the most of your northwestern adventure, these Good Sam parks are a great place to hang your hat. To help you plan your next trip, we’ve pooled together a list of some of the highest-rated campgrounds scored by our three-point rating system from Good Sam representatives who travel and evaluate each park personally.
Note: Good Sam Members save 10% on overnight stays (along with a ton of other great discounts). Learn everything you need to know about Good Sam Membership here.
Location: Baker City, OR
Good Sam Rating: 10/10/9
Location: Castle Rock, WA
Good Sam Rating: 10/10/9
Location: Billings, MT
Good Sam Rating: 8.5/9.5/10
Location: West Glacier, MT
Good Sam Rating: 8.5/9.5/9.5
Location: Bend, OR
Good Sam Rating: 10/10/10
Location: Arco, ID
Good Sam Rating: 7.5/9.5/9.5
Location: Kelso, WA
Good Sam Rating: 9/10/10
Location: Boise, ID
Good Sam Rating: 9.5/9.5/9
Location: Canyonville, OR
Good Sam Rating: 10/10/10
Harmony Lakeside RV Park & Deluxe Cabins
Location: Mossyrock, WA
Good Sam Rating: 9/10/10
Location: Boardman, OR
Good Sam Rating: 9/8.5/10
Location: Richland WA
Good Sam Rating: 10/10/10
Location: McMinnville Oregon
Good Sam Rating: 10/10/10
Wildhorse Resort and Casino RV Park
Location: Pendelton, OR
Good Sam Rating: 9.5/10/8.5
Location: Portland, OR
Good Sam Rating: 10/10/9.5
New Good Sam Campgrounds
Good Sam is proud to partner with an ever-growing network of campgrounds in the Pacific Northwest to provide more opportunities for escape and adventure. Here are some of the parks newer to the network.
Bayshore RV Park & Guest Suites
Tokeland, WA
(360) 267-2625
Nampa, ID
(208) 953-7205
Bridgeport, WA
(509) 686-4747
Ontario, OR
(541) 449-7269
Cardwell General Store and Campground
Cardwell, MT
(406) 581-1526
Good Sam Campgrounds under $50
Even if you’re on a budget, there’s no reason you shouldn’t still be able to take advantage of the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Here’s a list of Good Sam Parks under $50 a night.
12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel & RV Park
Omak, WA
(509) 422-8500
Crescent, OR
(541) 433-2785
American Sunset RV & Tent Resort
Westport, WA
(360) 268-0207
Seaside, OR
(541) 782-1906
Boardman, OR
(541) 481-2262
Hermiston, OR
(541) 567-4188
Omak, WA
(509) 826-1170
Grants Pass, OR
(541) 472-1144
Lakeview, OR
(541) 947-2050
Connell, WA
(509) 234-0111
Reedsport, OR
(541) 599-2244
Goose Creek RV Park & Campground
Wilbur, WA
(509) 647-5888
Stanfield, OR
(541) 449-1189
Cusick, WA
(509) 447-7144
Selma, OR
(541) 597-2277
MarDon Resort on Potholes Reservoir
Moses Lake, WA
(509) 346-2651
Bend, OR
(888) 563-7040
Umatilla, OR
(541) 922-3939
Mount Vernon, WA
(800) 385-9895
Umpqua’s Last Resort Wilderness RV Park & Campground
Idleyld Park, OR
(541) 498-2500
Chiloquin, OR
(541) 783-2738
Skamokawa, WA
(360) 795-8605
Lakeview, OR
(541) 947-4968