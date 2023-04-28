Your Guide to Campgrounds in the Pacific Northwest

Whether you’re in search of mountains, vegetation, or just all-around breathtaking views, you really can’t beat the Pacific Northwest; and with Summer just around the corner, there’s no better time to plan you’re next PNW getaway. Let’s get the creative juices flowing and start planning that next Cascadian adventure. Be sure to drop a comment and let us know where you’re headed next!

Good Sam Top Rated Campgrounds in the Pacific Northwest

If you’re looking to make the most of your northwestern adventure, these Good Sam parks are a great place to hang your hat. To help you plan your next trip, we’ve pooled together a list of some of the highest-rated campgrounds scored by our three-point rating system from Good Sam representatives who travel and evaluate each park personally.

Note: Good Sam Members save 10% on overnight stays (along with a ton of other great discounts). Learn everything you need to know about Good Sam Membership here.

Mt RV on the Oregon Trail

Location: Baker City, OR

Good Sam Rating: 10/10/9

Toutle River RV Resort

Location: Castle Rock, WA

Good Sam Rating: 10/10/9

Billings Village RV Park

Location: Billings, MT

Good Sam Rating: 8.5/9.5/10

West Glacier RV Park & Cabins

Location: West Glacier, MT

Good Sam Rating: 8.5/9.5/9.5

Bend/Sisters Garden RV Resort

Location: Bend, OR

Good Sam Rating: 10/10/10

Mountain View RV Park

Location: Arco, ID

Good Sam Rating: 7.5/9.5/9.5

Brookhollow RV Park

Location: Kelso, WA

Good Sam Rating: 9/10/10

Hi Valley RV Park

Location: Boise, ID

Good Sam Rating: 9.5/9.5/9

Seven Feathers RV Resort

Location: Canyonville, OR

Good Sam Rating: 10/10/10

Harmony Lakeside RV Park & Deluxe Cabins

Location: Mossyrock, WA

Good Sam Rating: 9/10/10

Boardman Marina and RV Park

Location: Boardman, OR

Good Sam Rating: 9/8.5/10

Horn Rapids RV Resort

Location: Richland WA

Good Sam Rating: 10/10/10

Olde Stone Village RV Resort

Location: McMinnville Oregon

Good Sam Rating: 10/10/10

Wildhorse Resort and Casino RV Park

Location: Pendelton, OR

Good Sam Rating: 9.5/10/8.5

Jantzen Beach RV Park

Location: Portland, OR

Good Sam Rating: 10/10/9.5

New Good Sam Campgrounds

Good Sam is proud to partner with an ever-growing network of campgrounds in the Pacific Northwest to provide more opportunities for escape and adventure. Here are some of the parks newer to the network.

Bayshore RV Park & Guest Suites

Tokeland, WA

(360) 267-2625

Center Point RV Park

Nampa, ID

(208) 953-7205

Conklin Landing RV Park

Bridgeport, WA

(509) 686-4747

River Point RV Park

Ontario, OR

(541) 449-7269

Bridgeport Marina & RV Park

Bridgeport, WA

(509) 686-4747

Cardwell General Store and Campground

Cardwell, MT

(406) 581-1526

Good Sam Campgrounds under $50

Even if you’re on a budget, there’s no reason you shouldn’t still be able to take advantage of the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Here’s a list of Good Sam Parks under $50 a night.

12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel & RV Park

Omak, WA

(509) 422-8500

Big Pines RV Park

Crescent, OR

(541) 433-2785

American Sunset RV & Tent Resort

Westport, WA

(360) 268-0207

Casey’s Riverside RV Park

Seaside, OR

(541) 782-1906

Driftwood RV Park

Boardman, OR

(541) 481-2262

Bridgeport Marina & RV Park

Bridgeport, WA

(509) 686-4747

Hat Rock Campground

Hermiston, OR

(541) 567-4188

Carl Precht Memorial RV Park

Omak, WA

(509) 826-1170

Jack’s Landing RV Resort

Grants Pass, OR

(541) 472-1144

Junipers Reservoir RV Resort

Lakeview, OR

(541) 947-2050

Coyote Run RV Park

Connell, WA

(509) 234-0111

Loon Lake Lodge & RV Resort

Reedsport, OR

(541) 599-2244

Goose Creek RV Park & Campground

Wilbur, WA

(509) 647-5888

Pilot RV Park

Stanfield, OR

(541) 449-1189

Kalispel RV Resort

Cusick, WA

(509) 447-7144

Resort at Lake Selmac

Selma, OR

(541) 597-2277

MarDon Resort on Potholes Reservoir

Moses Lake, WA

(509) 346-2651

Thousand Trails Bend-Sunriver

Bend, OR

(888) 563-7040

Umatilla Marina & RV Park

Umatilla, OR

(541) 922-3939

Mount Vernon RV Park

Mount Vernon, WA

(800) 385-9895

Umpqua’s Last Resort Wilderness RV Park & Campground

Idleyld Park, OR

(541) 498-2500

Waterwheel RV Park

Chiloquin, OR

(541) 783-2738

Vista Park

Skamokawa, WA

(360) 795-8605

Wild Goose Meadows RV Park

Lakeview, OR

(541) 947-4968