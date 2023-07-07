Fall Camping, Fall Colors

There’s a special kind of magic about fall. For one, it means fall camping season has arrived.

When the leaves change, and there’s a slight nip in the air, you can’t help but romanticize the season of apple picking, football, pumpkin spice-anything, and the leaves changing colors to pinks, reds, oranges, and purples. If you’re looking to appreciate the splendor of the outdoors, we’re fortunate to have some incredible vistas across the country. And if you plan to camp nearby, now is the time to reserve your campground and plan your trip.

If you’re looking to capture the colors of the season and make some lifelong memories, here’s a list of 12 breathtaking spots for fall foliage as well as a list of campgrounds nearby.

1. Cape Cod, Connecticut

Visiting Cape Cod in autumn is a great way to avoid crowds while taking in the scenic beauty of coastal New England. Whether you’re looking for premiere whale watching, an adorable farmers market, or a tour of the Cedar Swamp, the Cape makes for a lovely Fall.

2. Asheville, North Carolina

Immersed in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is a charming town burgeoning into an industrious city that’s still surrounded by natural beauty. Take a trip to the Smokey Mountains or even just cruise down the Blue Ridge Parkway and take in the colors of the season.

3. The Catskills, New York

Only a few hours removed from the Big Apple, the Catskill Mountains in the fall is a perfect excuse to sneak away from the city. While you’re there, take a hike to Kaaterskill Falls, or crank some classic tunes and tour the infamous town of Woodstock.

4. Smugglers’ Notch, Vermont

Winding mountain passes, beautiful hiking trails, and the serenity of the forest make Smuggler’s Notch a must-see when the leaves change. If you’re looking for a little peace and quiet, you can’t go wrong.

5. Upper Peninsula, Michigan

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula after the Summer might be one of the most colorful places in the world. Explore the Hiawatha National Forest and the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to really take in the colors of the season.

6. Lake Placid, New York

Famous for the 1980 Winter Olympics and the “Miracle on Ice” game, Lake Placid will have you believing in a miracle or two after you see the stunning colors of the Adirondack Mountains. While you’re there, take advantage of the hiking and autumnal reflections from Mirror Lake during your fall camping trip.

7. Brown County, Indiana

Colloquially referred to as the “Little Smokies,” Brown County still holds its own as a charming Fall destination. From scenic roads with vibrant colors to the charming nearby town of Nashville, Indiana, it’s a weekend fall camping getaway you’ll treasure.

8. Door County, Wisconsin

Jutting into Lake Michigan, Door County is a midwestern go-to in October. Venture into Peninsula State Park, or take a cruise along Highway 42 to get the best views imaginable.

9. Acadia National Park, Maine, Fall Camping

New England and Fall go hand-in-hand, and Maine does its part to contribute – particularly with Acadia National Park, located on Mount Desert Island. You’ll find diverse vegetation, crystal-clear lakes, and cinematic coastlines – all while having the Atlantic Ocean as your backdrop.

10. Columbia River Gorge, Oregon/Washington Fall Camping

The Pacific Northwest certainly gives New England a run for its money when it comes to changing seasons, and the Columbia River Gorge is pretty close to paradise. With the iconic Multnomah Falls cascading amongst a backdrop of colorful evergreen trees, it’s a sight to see.

11. Aspen, Colorado

Certainly known for skiing in the winter, Aspen is also a great destination in the fall. The myriad of golden aspen trees, the Maroon Bells, and Maroon Lake all make for some incredible photo-ops.

12. Fall Camping in the Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee/North Carolina

Iconic in name and stunning in person, the Great Smoky Mountains boast some of the most biodiverse and beautiful forests in the world. Whether you’re looking for hikes along the Appalachian Trai or want to explore Cades Cove, there are plenty of breathtaking spots to witness the colors of the season while fall camping.

