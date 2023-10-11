Soar through the trees or descend into huge caverns during a visit to Bigfoot Adventure RV Park and Campground in Tracy, Tennessee.

The park is part of the 500-acre Bigfoot Adventure, which includes disc golf, zipline courses, and hiking trails that snake through the beautiful countryside. For families, Bigfoot Adventure is a fantastic destination for wholesome fun.

Camp on the Cumberland Plateau

Bigfoot Adventure sits on the Southern Cumberland Plateau, a range that runs through Tennessee and consists of gorges, waterfalls, sandstone outcropping, and deep-cut valleys. Much of the terrain is carpeted by pine, hickory, and oak trees, resulting in the kinds of vistas that make Tennessee such a popular travel destination.

The RV park gives guests all the amenities they’ll need for a fun stay. Camp in one of the 35 pull-through RV spaces that measure 40×80 feet. Twenty-six sites gravel sites include a picnic table, lawn area, and fire pit. Nine grass sites provide water and power; the area can be used for tent camping as well. Eighteen sites provide full hookups. The park is dog-friendly and includes a dump station. The park offers a bathhouse and showers.

Onsite Fun

The park’s eight zipline courses send riders through towering trees and over the ponds at nearby Baggenstoss Farms. Experienced zipline instructors ensure that participants ride safely and have a great time.

Competitive campers can hone their hand-eye coordination at the 9-hole disc golf course, which weaves through the expansive grounds. Send your disc gliding into one of the disc golf “baskets” for the win.

Hiking and Casting

Guests will discover hiking and biking trails suited to every level. Take in breathtaking views and take selfies or group shots in front of the Bigfoot Waterfall. If you prefer relaxing on a body of water, the catch-and-release fishing pond lets guests cast and reel in a beautiful environment.

Get Into Games

On the lush green grass, the RV park offers lots of lawn games for guests. Try your hand at cornhole and horseshoes; you can rent a cornhole game to take back to your campsite.

Beyond the RV Park

Bigfoot Adventure makes it easy to enjoy the Caverns, a nearby musical venue that’s located in a voluminous underground amphitheater. Hop aboard the shuttle that visits the park and enjoy the show. Time your visit for CaveFest, a country music extravaganza that runs for three days in October.

You don’t need to be a music fan to enjoy this subterranean environment. Take a walking tour and visit an underground room three football fields long. Take the challenging Adventure to go even deeper.

Top Trails

The Fiery Gizzard Trail to Raven’s Point is a 9.6-mile loop trail that leads hikers to spectacular views of rock formations, cascading streams, waterfalls, and panoramic overlooks in South Cumberland State Park. It’s a fairly rigorous hike, with a steep ascent to the Dog Hole Trail. But the views from Raven’s Point are worth it.

For trails that involve high-powered engines, head to Coalmont OHV Park, for trails that are suitable for jeeps, motorcycles, and other off-highway vehicles. Other nearby attractions range from the Dixie Diner — a wholesome eatery serving stacks of pancakes and biscuits and gravy — to the Lone Rock Trail, which leads hikers to remnants of the region’s robust coal mining industry.

Harvesting Memories at Baggenstoss

As part of Bigfoot Adventure, Baggenstoss Farms is an ideal spot for hosting events or weddings. The rustic setting is perfect for special gatherings and occasions.

Explore it all with a stay at Bigfoot Adventure RV Park & Campground.