If you’re making your way out west and looking for an enchanting detour, then Salina, Utah, might just be worth the pit stop. With plenty of serene and scenic beauty, outdoor recreation, golf, and more, it’s a great excuse to stretch your legs and stay a while.

To help give you some inspiration for an improvised itinerary, here are 5 places to explore around Salina, Utah.

1. Fishlake National Forest

The largest freshwater mountain lake in the state of Utah, Fishlake National Forest is a haven for bird watching, hiking, trophy fishing, or just taking in the sights of the serene aspen landscape. With hundreds of miles of motorized trails, diverse vegetation, and a diverse ecology of wildlife, there’s plenty to explore.

2. Yuba State Park

Built by local farmers and ranchers from a while back, Yuba State Park sits on the Sevier Bridge Reservoir. The reservoir is a great hub for boating, fishing, swimming, and camping, and boasts plenty of opportunities for off-roading.

Fun fact: The dam bears the namesake of the men who built it, originally titled the U.B. Dam. It was later opted to go with a more phonetic spelling.

3. Cove View Golf Course

Cove View Golf Course is a beautiful respite for casual and scratch golfers alike, with plenty of events and concessions to help pass the time. Affordable and aesthetic, Cove View is a great excuse to get out and enjoy a perfect day in the Salina/Richfield area.

4. Love’s RV Stop

While you’re exploring Salina, you’ll need a good landing spot for the night. Fortunately, Love’s RV Stop – 581 has you covered with full hookups, fuel, and all the snacks that are vital for a road trip – for an overnight ranging between $37 and $48 a night. Not to mention that if you’re a Good Sam Member, you can take advantage of a 10% discount on your stay. Reserve your spot using Love’s app or on their website.

Love’s now offers over 40 locations nationwide, each providing full RV hookups, Wi-Fi, paved spots, laundry, restrooms, showers, dog parks, and other varying amenities from location to location.

5. Mystic Hot Springs

Discovered over a century ago, the Mystic Hot Springs were reinvigorated in the mid-90s to facilitate a resting place, combining soaking areas, restored cabins, and plenty of art, music, and glass jewelry. All in all, it’s a great spot to warm up during cooler temps and take in the artistry and scenic beauty while you’re at it.