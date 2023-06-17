5 Stunning American Photo-Ops You Need to See for Yourself

We’re truly fortunate to live in a country brimming with natural beauty. With a wide range of aesthetic and ecological diversity ranging from coast to coast, the United States offers a lifetime of photo-worthy opportunities. To help you plan your next adventure, here’s a starter list of 5 stunning photo-ops you need to see for yourself, as well as a list of nearby campgrounds.

The Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Likely at the top of most people’s bucket lists, the Grand Canyon is among the most awe-inspiring natural wonders of the world, let alone the United States. Carved over the course of millions of years by the Colorado River, the massive canyon offers plenty of hiking, whitewater rafting, and breathtaking panoramic views.

Nearby campgrounds:

Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park, California

Tucked away in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Yosemite is a hallmark for any explorer. With breathtaking waterfalls, ancient sequoia trees, and ample opportunities for rock climbing, hiking, and seeing wildlife, it’s definitely worth the trip.

Nearby campgrounds:

The Rocky Mountains

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

Breathtaking peaks, luscious alpine scenery, and crystal-clear lakes make the Rocky Mountains a must-see for any avid outdoorsman. With plenty of beauty and activities for both the summer and winter, the Rockies live up to their mythic reputation. Plus, driving along the Million Dollar Highway makes for an aesthetically pleasant road trip.

Nearby campgrounds:

Yellowstone National Park

Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho

Known for its wildlife and geothermal wonders, Yellowstone is one of the most iconic national parks in the country. Experience the majesty of Old Faithful, take a dip in the hot springs, or see marvel at the abundance of wildlife – including bison, wolves, and bears.

Nearby campgrounds:

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls, New York

Technically we have to share this natural wonder with Canada, but Niagara Falls is still an American icon. This magnificent display of natural beauty features several vantage points as well as up-close boat tours to witness millions of gallons of water and mist. If you’re venturing to upstate New York, it’s definitely worth a visit.

Nearby campgrounds: