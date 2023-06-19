Camp within reach of New England’s most celebrated destinations. Circle CG Farm Campground in Bellingham, Massachusetts, sits less than an hour away from Boston, Cape Cod, and other popular Bay State spots. Spend the day visiting places like the Freedom Trail and Fenway Park, then relax at a highly rated (9.5/9.5*/10) resort with ample amenities.

Travelers who prefer to stay local can enjoy the campground’s many activities, from Christmas in July to live music. The campground’s lush, wooded setting completes the picture for a relaxing vacation.

Camping Comfort

Occupying 30 acres, Circle CG Farm Campground sits amid ample shade trees in rustic surroundings. Recreation abounds here, with a pool, rec hall, and other spaces where campers can congregate. Guest can unleash their competitive spirit in the game room or hit the miniature golf course. Go fishing in the pond or hit one of the nature trails that stretch through the rustic property.

The resort supplies travelers with all the stuff they need, including metered propane, ice, pet supplies, and firewood. The country store sells groceries, and restrooms and showers in the park have a starred rating for cleanliness.

The park’s roads are paved, and Guests get an escort to their sites. There are 150 sites, which include 73 full-hookup sites and include 20 pull-through sites that measure 63 feet in length. Full-hookup sites are powered by 30- and 50-amp electricity. All sites have barbecues and tables, and there’s plenty of room for slideouts. Most sites are shaded. Pets are welcome, although there are some restrictions.

Connect to the park’s WiFi, available for 90 overnight sites. HD digital cable also is available. Circle CG Farm Campground offers winter storage for RV owners.

Fun Activities

Throughout the summer month, Circle CG Farm Campground puts on activities that feature food and entertainment. The Fourth of July Weekend kicks (July 1) off with live music at Grover Station featuring the rock band, RHB3. Nosh on hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, and soda to the sounds of popular rock tunes.

Also in July, guests can partake in Ice Cream at Grover Station (July 2), Bingo at Opry Hall (July 2), and a pancake and sausage breakfast. On July 22, Christmas in July kicks off with a Snowball Fight on Safari Field, stocking decorations in the game room and photos with Santa.

October gets downright spooky with the Reapers Revenge Haunted House (October 8, 14, 21), with proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Boston and Beyond

Less than an hour to the northeast, Boston entices travelers to take a trip into America’s past. History buffs can embark on the Freedom Trail, a two-and-a-half-mile pedestrian circuit that passes by 16 important historical sites across town. These include King’s Chapel and its Burying Ground, Park Street Church, the Paul Revere House, and Boston Common, to name a few. Visitors to the trail will want to stop at Bunker Hill, where the famous 1775 battle of the same name — the first major battle of the Revolutionary War — took place. The Freedom Trail also passes by the USS Constitution, a historic warship that was launched in 1797 that saw action against the British in the War of 1812.

Boston’s beautiful Public Garden, which dates back to the Victorian era, is another popular site. The 24-acre botanical site was established in 1837 on what was once a salt marsh and has a huge variety of native and introduced trees from around the world flanking its meandering pathways.

Baseball fans should make a pilgrimage to Fenway Park, which has hosted Boston Red Sox games since 1912, making it the oldest Major League Baseball park currently in use. Marvel at the looming left-field wall — nicknamed the “Green Monster” — and enjoy watching the score change via the hand-turned scoreboard.

Cool Cape

Jutting off the coast of mainland Massachusetts and into the Atlantic Ocean, Cape Cod is known for its scenic beaches and sweeping landscapes. It’s also a treasure trove of history and recreation, and it’s dotted with restaurants serving up succulent lobster.

Cape Cod’s allure goes beyond its beautiful coastlines. Popular points of interest include the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum, which gives visitors insights into the life of the president who helped usher in the New Frontier in the early 1960s. Family attractions abound here, too; don’t miss the Cape Cod Children’s Museum, which features a planetarium, the Flying Horses Carousel (the oldest platform carousel in the country), and the Nantucket Children’s Beach Bandstand, with a summer concert series and a host of kid-friendly activities. Other attractions include the adorable Gingerbread Cottages in Oak Bluffs and the Island Alpaca Company, where visitors can pet majestic alpacas.

Eastward Adventures

More fun awaits to the east of Bellingham. Just nine miles away, Southwick’s Zoo hosts 850 exotic animals from around the world on 200 acres with naturalistic habitats. Guests can stroll the 35-acre deer forest, where wild deer roam free, or ride the Woodlands Express Train through North American elk habitat. Get sweeping views of the African Plains from the Skyfari Skyride.

Blast from the Past

Further east from Bellingham, Old Sturbridge Villages preserves an earlier way of life. Considered the largest outdoor history museum in the Northeast, this stunning recreation of an 1830s rural town bustles with reenactors going about their days in a bank, carding mill, blacksmith shop, and copper shop.