Where you can find a rodeo, space rockets, and skyscrapers in the same town? Welcome to Houston, America’s fourth largest city, with a subtropical climate and a distinctly Texas attitude. Houston offers a wealth of diverse experiences to explore, including a world-class Museum District, abundant parks, and a thriving arts scene.

Meander the Museum District

Nearly 20 museums await you in Houston the Museum District, and half of them offer free admission. You might find yourself examining one of the Menil Collection’s Picassos, gazing up at a dinosaur skeleton in the Houston Museum of Natural Science, or paying solemn respects at the Holocaust Museum Houston.

You can learn about human health, Buffalo Soldiers, the Slavic culture, and so much more. If the kids are among along, make a stop at the Children’s Museum. When you’ve had your fill of halls of treasures, venture outside to Hermann Park, a 445-acre green space featuring a railway, pedal boats, and a Japanese Garden amid a natural landscape.

Hallmarks of Houston

One of Houston’s main claims to fame is the important role it has played in NASA’s Space Program, thanks to the Johnson Space Center. View artifacts from NASA’s history, including real moon rocks; take a tram out to rocket park, where you can see the massive shuttles that have gone to space; or book a tour of the historic Mission Control, the nerve center of space travel.

Another iconic Houston stop is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the world’s largest. The 20-day event each February and March is hosted in NRG Stadium, which seats over 70,000 spectators. In addition to the traditional rodeo events and livestock competitions, you’ll find an extensive list of entertainment options, including concerts by renowned performers, a carnival, and organized trail rides.

The Great Outdoors

One way to get unique views of Houston is by paddling the Buffalo Bayou, a 52-mile waterway that winds through downtown. The recently remodeled Buffalo Bayou Park is home to biking and hiking trails, manicured gardens, and plenty of places to play. Another unique stop is the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park, which features a 64-foot-tall semicircle man-made waterfall. It’s an obvious photo op and offers a spot to cool off on a hot summer day.

Outdoor Performances

From March through November, the open-air Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park puts on lively stage productions. Think live jazz, ballet, and musical theater, which are absolutely cool and free. It obviously draws a crowd. This remarkable facility with its free high-quality programs is unique in the U.S. It is the only proscenium theatre in the country that offers an artistically excellent, culturally diverse, eight-month season of performances totally free of charge to the public. In the off-season, a picnic at Downtown’s urban park, Discovery Green, is another smart choice.

Good Sam Parks in and Around Houston

Lead image: Houston Space Center. Photo by Carol Highsmith