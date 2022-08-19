Would you believe it if someone told you that you can find a rustic, well-appointed camping getaway near a sprawling lake just 29 miles east of downtown Los Angeles?

Welcome to Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort and Campground in San Dimas, which overlooks 250-acre Puddingstone Lake and is close to some of Southern California’s top attractions. With 504 spacious paved sites, all with full hookups and room to stretch out and enjoy the outdoors, RVers can enjoy a friendly, easy-going environment.

Guests can choose from lake-view sites to group sites, with lush tree-shaded spaces that can accommodate large gatherings. The group sites are adjacent to multiple bathrooms, showers, parking and a fishing beach. Pull-through sites are available.

Onsite, you’ll find scenic biking and pet-friendly walking trails; a fully stocked store with RV supplies; ice cold soft drinks, beer, wine, firewood and ice cream; laundry facilities; 24-hour security to keep guests safe and secure; and a fun social community. There are two pools: One for all ages and one just for adults.

Pleasing Park

At nearby Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, you can relax on the sandy beach, take a dip in Puddingstone Lake, drop a fishing line from one of the piers, or rent a pedal boat or kayak and explore the water. Visitors also can amble over to Norm’s Hangar Café for breakfast and watch planes land and take off right outside the window. If you want more physical activity, explore the 14 miles of challenging mountain bike trails that won Bonelli Park the great honor of hosting the 2028 Olympic Games XCO races, which will see top mountain bike riders compete. You can also try your hand at standup paddleboarding with a rental from Wheel Fun Rentals near the swim beach.

Bonelli Bluffs puts guests close to the bright lights of the big city along with hiking and biking trails, a big lake and plenty of activities.

High Ratings, Nearby Attractions

The 9.5/ 8.5*/9 rating means that Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort and Campground gets high marks from the Good Sam Guide Series for its facility, overall cleanliness and visual appeal.

Ready to explore? Top SoCal attractions, including Disney Land, Griffith Observatory, Angeles National Forest and Dodger Stadium, are less than an hour’s drive away. Within a few miles are several breweries, museums, the Pomona Fairplex — home of NHRA Drag Racing — and year-round events. Claremont Village is close by and full of shops, restaurants, cafes and movie theaters. And don’t forget Raging Waters, California’s largest water park, with 60 acres of family fun.

Cast a line into Puddingstone Lake from a boat or one of the piers to snag largemouth bass and rainbow trout.