Campers who visit Thousand Trails Wilderness Lakes RV Resort in Southern California have always enjoyed ample sunshine. This year, campground management has put those rays to work with a major renewable energy initiative.

The Menifee-based campground has mounted new Premium RV storage solar panels over RV storage spots and is expected to produce 2.4 million kilowatt hours of green energy each year. The solar project creates 1,469 kilowatts.

Renewable Recreation

The panels are part of a Thousand Trails initiative designed to account for 50 percent of the total energy used across the campground. The property has 500 sites, a swimming pool, two hot tubs, a clubhouse, a restaurant, a fitness center, and a game room.

Covering 82,000 feet atop newly installed RV storage facilities, the panels were installed in coordination with DSD Renewables and Black Bear Energy. The panels consist of 3,456 Hanwha QCells 425W solar panels.

Thousand Trails Wilderness Lakes RV Resort new storage area is able to accommodate RV sizes of 30 to 45 feet and features controlled access, security cameras, and month-to-month availability. RVs are protected from the elements with covered storage spaces that double as a solar array, with solar panel-topped covers.

Powering Up

As summer approaches, this power source will be put to good use guests take their spots and enjoy the amenities of the resort between visits to surrounding attractions.

Situated amid the Temescal Mountains east of Los Angeles, the campground lies about 60 miles east of Disneyland and 66 miles west of Palm Springs. Local attractions include wine tasting in nearby Temecula, boating in Lake Elsinore, and hiking in the surrounding trails. Campers can go fishing in the pond or shop for supplies. Fishing licenses are sold onsite, and a self-serve RV wash keeps vehicles clean.

When guests aren’t exploring, the campground treats them to amenities like tennis, pickleball, mini golf, a pond, a game room, and an exercise room. Full-hookup sites are powered by 30- to 50-amp electricity with a table at each site.

To learn more about available RV storage space at Wilderness Lakes, click here or call (951) 672-4831.

Thousand Trails plans to implement a similar renewable energy project in some of its almost 80 campgrounds.