Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and Marina carves out a corner of tranquility in a bustling Southern California beach community right in the heart of Newport Beach. Guests can dip their toes in the sands of the peaceful Newport Dunes Lagoon or get out on the calm water on an SUP, kayak, or electric Duffy boat. The highly-rated (9.5/10*/9) resort’s camping sites let guests unwind and relax in a beach environment, with a slew of amenities just a short stroll away.

But rollicking adventure is never far away. Kids can cavort on the floating play structures in the lagoon, while grownups can sip tasty cocktails at the beachfront bar while enjoying the ocean breeze. Beyond the resort, world-class dining, boating, shopping, and family adventures await throughout Orange County. Beach bums, retail mavens, and boating enthusiasts will find a reason to stay at Newport Dunes.

Water, Water Everywhere

Newport Dunes occupies a large area on the banks of its horseshow-shaped lagoon. The resort makes the most out of this prized waterfront real estate with all the perks you’ll need for a first-class stay. This is Newport, after all, ranked as one of the wealthiest cities in Orange County. Appropriately, Newport Dunes makes guests feel pampered and relaxed.

Water recreation is a big deal here, and the resort invites guests to a dip in its Resort Pool Complex, including a 200-square-foot wading pool, a 1,650-square-foot heated pool, and two in-ground spas with massage jets. Lux poolside cabanas include a covered lounge area with living-room-style seating, a ceiling fan, Wi-Fi access, privacy drapes, lounge chairs, and an extended sunbathing area.

Need more room to splash? Newport’s lagoon dishes out several recreation possibilities. Vacationers can dive into the lagoon’s designated swimming area, monitored by lifeguards. The resort’s inflatable water park keeps younger bathers busy for hours, with more than a dozen inflatable play structures — including slides, trampolines, and climbing structures — floating close to the shores.

Ride the Tides

Newport Dunes rents out small watercraft to campers and the public. Boaters can stay in the calm waters of the lagoon or venture out into Newport Harbor beyond.

Paddleboards are popular, and the tranquil lagoon is a great place for beginners to have fun and develop their skills. The same goes for the kayaks and paddleboats for rent; tool around the harbor and get some exercise in the bargain.

Families can rent 21-foot electric-powered Duffy boats for leisurely cruises out into the harbor.

Bring Your Boat

Boaters who tow their own watercraft will find ample accommodations at Newport Dunes’ Marina. Launch your craft on a wide lane launching ramp. The resort’s launch service helps speed up the process with a custom vehicle. Boaters can use the private wash rack set up for launch customers, and staff will assist with charging batteries or putting air in tires.

Guests who want to extend their boating fun can rent slips for daily or weekly stays. Moor your boat in single-loaded berths from 22 to 46 feet with 30- and 50-amp electrical service, water, phone, and TV hookups.

Once you’ve launched your boat, you can explore the 52 square miles of harbor waterway. While cruising, sailors can gaze at the shore, lined with compelling waterfront architecture. Take a day trip to Balboa Island, known for its colorful boardwalk lined with mom-and-pop shops. You’ll also find plenty of enticing restaurants along the harbor’s coastline.

For even bigger horizons, take the harbor channel out to the Pacific Ocean and drop a line for Calico Bass and California Halibut.

Beachcombing and Big Waves

Visitors who prefer beachcombing over boating will find plenty of shorelines to explore. On the ocean side of the Balboa Peninsula, sun-seekers will relish the long stretches of sand that include Newport Beach Municipal Beach and Balboa Beach. Soak in the rays and take a dip in sparkling water, with plenty of room to lay out a towel and chill.

Lovers of extreme adventure should check out the infamous Wedge at the very tip of the peninsula near the harbor entrance. In favorable conditions, waves here have been known to top 30 feet. Only experienced surfers and body surfers need apply.

Hot Deals Near the Harbor

Less than two miles east of Newport Dunes, the Fashion Island complex expertly blends retail therapy with fine dining. Discover top brands in stores like Bloomingdale’s and Neiman Marcus. Dining selections include the RED O Taste of Mexico, known for elevated Mexican cuisine and gourmet cocktails, along with JOEY Newport Beach, which serves up succulent steaks in a contemporary setting. The red Fashion Island Trolley transports visitors around the area.

Theme Parks Aplenty

Newport Dunes sits just 29 miles south of Disneyland and California Adventure, two of the most popular theme parks in the U.S. If you want to expand your horizons beyond Mickey and the Matterhorn ride, head just 20 miles northeast to Knott’s Berry Farm, along with the Knott’s Soak City Water Park. Nearby, the Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament entertains guests with meals and jousting fun.

Also nearby are Adventure City, the Balboa Fun Zone, and Giant Wheel at the Irvine Spectrum Center.

California Camping

After a day of adventure, guests can find plenty of comfort in Newport Dunes. The park’s 281 available spaces each have a patio and table, and there’s enough room for slideouts. Shaded spaces are available as well. From their sites, guests can connect to Wi-Fi that supports mobile devices. Don’t have an RV? Stay in one of the 27 well-appointed cottages and cabin rentals.

Ice, restroom, showers, RV supplies, and a snack bar keep guests content. Canine campers will appreciate the dog run, although the park has some restrictions on breeds.

The resort’s activity calendar is packed with pursuits that range from arts and crafts to movies on the beach. Grab a bit to eat at Moe B’s Munchies and order a hand-shaken margarita at the beachfront bar. Bask in the tranquility of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and Marina.