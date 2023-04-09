Forged by nature, founded by outsiders — Cody Yellowstone is a destination treasured by those who keep it wild. And that’s a well-earned reputation. Here, you’ll find the world’s longest-running nightly rodeo, North America’s largest land mammal, the first national park, endless outdoor recreation, and more. If you’re traveling to Cody Yellowstone by RV, you’ll find many places to stay and even more to see and do. Here are a few things to look forward to when traveling to Cody Yellowstone by RV.

The Great American Road Trip

Cody Yellowstone is home to many beautiful scenic byways. Once called “The 50 most beautiful miles in America” by President Theodore Roosevelt, the stretch of Highway 20 connecting Cody to Yellowstone National Park’s East Gate must be driven to be believed. This road winds between—and sometimes straight through—towering mountain peaks and landscapes that are as rugged as they are beautiful. Other famous routes include Beartooth Loop, Bighorn Mountain Loop, and Southfork Loop, to name a few. Along these routes, expect to catch glimpses of Cody Yellowstone’s famous wildlife, like majestic bison, surefooted bighorn sheep, deer, elk, moose, and even grizzly bears—have your binoculars and cameras ready!

Putting the ‘Great’ in the ‘Great Outdoors’

Cody Yellowstone is named after Buffalo Bill Cody, the legendary frontiersman who founded Cody, Wyoming. The area was his playground. Today, Cody Yellowstone still calls to those searching for outdoor adventurers in the wild frontier. Here, you can cast your line and enjoy blue-ribbon trout stream fishing as spectacular as any in North America. Or, immerse yourself in the Western experience and ride, rope, and wrangle at one of Cody Yellowstone’s 14 guest and dude ranches. There’s kayaking and sport shooting, hiking and ziplining—all with the awe-inspiring natural beauty of the northwest Wyoming landscape as your backdrop.

Where History Comes Alive

If you’re a history buff, make tracks for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Home to five museums under one roof, this Smithsonian-affiliated center weaves the complex threads of the Western experience into a rich panorama. Elsewhere, explore 26 authentic buildings and hundreds of artifacts from the mid-to-late 1800s, including Butch Cassidy’s Hole-in-the-Wall cabin, at Old Trail Town. Or, visit the Cody Firearms Experience, where professional instructors will teach you about — and show you how to safely shoot — the guns that won the West.

The Rodeo Capital of the World

Every night, all summer long, you can take in two hours of authentic Western thrills at the Cody Nite Rodeo. And July 1-4, the rodeo grounds are home to the world-famous Cody Stampede. Here, cowboys from across North America compete for big purses and even bigger bragging rights as they ride America’s best rodeo stock.

An RV Road Trip to Cody Yellowstone Awaits

With natural wonder, history, wildlife, outdoor adventures, and more, Cody Yellowstone is an RV destination unlike any other. Discover more with the 2023 Cody Yellowstone Vacation Guide. It’s full of itineraries, planning tips, area info, and more. Request your free Vacation Guide at CodyYellowstone.org or call 1-800-393-CODY.