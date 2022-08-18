Fun fact about golf: Tiger Woods made his first hole-in-one when he was eight years old! I’m still waiting for my first, but that doesn’t stop me from exploring some beautiful southwest campgrounds near golf courses on my RV travels.

Golf has to be one of the most challenging sports there is, but it’s also one of the most globally popular games ever invented. While the American Southwest is known for breathtaking national parks, it’s also home to some of our country’s most intriguing golf courses.

If you’re looking for an RV golf trip, check out these southwest campgrounds near golf courses:

Canyon Vistas RV Resort

Location: Gold Canyon, Arizona

Canyon Vistas RV Resorts rests at the base of the Superstition Mountains and features its own Pitch & Putt Golf Course on-site. It’s also located about five minutes from the 18-hole course at Mountain Brook Golf Club.

This is a 55-and-up RV resort complete with a gorgeous fitness center, billiards room, horseshoe pits, pet park, and more. When you aren’t enjoying the park’s amenities or hitting one of the local golf courses, it’s also close to numerous trails for hiking or mountain biking.

Learn more about reserving a campsite and/or tee time at Canyon Vistas.

Fortuna de Oro RV Resort

Location: Yuma, AZ

Fortuna de Oro invites you to check out its luxury RV amenities and on-site 9-hole golf course. The resort also features a driving range, practice putting facility, and courts for pickleball, bocce ball, tennis, and shuffleboard.

If you’re looking for an 18-hole course in the area, there are three courses less than 10 minutes from the resort. And when you’re done with your round, choose from two pools and spas to cool down and relax in the beautiful Arizona sun.

Learn more about reserving a campsite and/or tee time at Fortuna de Oro.

Isleta Lakes & RV Park

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Isleta Lakes & RV Park is part of the larger Isleta Resort and Casino property, which features 27 holes of premier Southwest golf. The course is nestled along the banks of the Rio Grande and offers a four-star golf experience from sunrise to sunset.

When you’re not chipping your way around the course, the resort hosts numerous concerts and events throughout the year. In the RV park, you can also enjoy full-service sites, private grills, free Wi-Fi, a full-service convenience store, and much more.

Learn more about reserving a campsite and/or tee time at Isleta Lakes.

Elephant Butte Lake RV Resort

Location: Elephant Butte, NM

Located off Interstate 25 almost halfway between Albuquerque and Las Cruces, Elephant Butte Lake RV Resort rests near the shores of the largest lake in New Mexico. So you’ll have plenty of chances for fishing and your favorite watersports during your stay.

But the resort is also minutes away from the Sierra Del Rio Championship Golf Course, the historic villages and hot mineral baths in Truth or Consequences, and multiple museums. In the park, you’ll find an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness room, laundromat, large and small dog runs, and numerous other amenities for your comfort and enjoyment.

Learn more about reserving a campsite and/or tee time at Elephant Butte Lake.

Westwind RV & Golf Resort

Location: Yuma, AZ

Westwind RV & Golf Resort is actually a sister property to Rio Bend (next on our list). Both were voted among the top pet-friendly parks in the country and both feature beautiful 9-hole golf courses on-site.

Green fees are extremely reasonable throughout the year, even functioning on the honor system from May 1st through September 15th. When you aren’t golfing, the resort offers its own bar and grill, yoga classes, poker runs, karaoke nights, and much more.

Learn more about reserving a campsite and/or tee time at Westwind.

Rio Bend RV & Golf Resort

Location: El Centro, CA

Rio Bend is a premier RV destination in southern California and at its heart is the beautiful Lakeview Golf Course. From November to March, the course offers ladies, men’s, and mixed leagues, as well as tournaments and special events throughout the year.

In addition to its stunning golf landscape, the resort is less than a mile away from Sun Beam Lake if you’re interested in watersports. Other resort amenities include water volleyball, billiards, bingo, fishing, and courts for pickleball, shuffleboard, and bocce.

Learn more about reserving a campsite and/or tee time at Rio Bend.

Desert Skies RV Resort

Location: Mesquite, NV

Desert Skies is a gem along the Nevada-Arizona border that boasts easy access to seven championship golf courses in the area. The town of Mesquite offers 24-hour casinos and you’ll be within a day’s drive of nine national parks, 12 national monuments, six national forest, three recreation areas, and numerous state parks.

Within the resort’s boundaries, there’s also plenty to enjoy. From a miniature golf course if you need to practice your putting stroke to a heated pool and jacuzzi, it’s a perfect getaway for a relaxing RV vacation if you’re looking to enjoy several new southwest golf course during your stay.

Learn more about reserving a campsite and/or tee time at Desert Skies.

Cool Sunshine RV Park

Location: Alamosa, CO

Many visit southern Colorado to explore the tallest sand dunes in North America, located in Great Sand Dunes National Park. But Cool Sunshine RV park is also a great destination for visiting an exotic animal refuge, riding the historic Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, and, of course, playing a few rounds of golf.

The park is just a six-minute drive from the magnificent Cattails Golf Course, which was designed along the shores of the Rio Grande. With fairways lined by cottonwoods and 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains, make sure you keep your head down on your next swing!

Learn more about reserving a campsite and/or tee time at Cool Sunshine.

McArthur’s Temple View RV Resort

Location: St. George, UT

St. George is arguably the best RV basecamp for those seeking to explore Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks. But the town also boasts several gorgeous golf courses and McArthur’s Temple View RV Resort is the perfect place to park your RV during your stay.

The resort is just six minutes away from Southgate Golf Course, but you’ll have your choice of at least five other courses within 15-20 minutes. When you are on the resort grounds, enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool, a workout in the fitness room, or casual conversation in the lounge area.

Learn more about reserving a campsite and/or tee time at McArthur’s.

WillowWind RV Park

Location: Hurricane, UT

WillowWind is another great RV destination if you’re interested in exploring some of Utah’s most stunning national parks. The town of Hurricane is also nestled close to two excellent state parks (Quail Creek and Sand Hollow) that offer great bodies of water for paddling or cooling off in the afternoons.

When you’re ready to book a tee time, check out Sky Mountain Golf Course to the north or Copper Rock Golf Course to the south. And once you’ve shot a low round, come back to the park to enjoy clubhouse activities, a barbeque in the picnic area, stories around one of the park’s three fire pits, and much more.

Learn more about reserving a campsite and/or tee time at WillowWind.

Here’s hoping you grab the perfect RV spot and shoot a low round once you’re settled in!

Do you have other campgrounds with golf courses to recommend? Share them in the comments below!