A stark cliffside coastline and a steady rush of Pacific waves make relaxation strikingly easy to find at Flying Flags at Avila Beach. Here, days are filled with whale watching, sea otter sightings and all kinds of active adventures. Nights are filled with campfires and camaraderie. Hikes through coastal shrub reveal an ecosystem rich in rare species, like burrowing owls and coast-horned lizards.

The ever-present history of the native Chumash people reveals a rich and storied past. The team at this resort goes to great lengths to ensure that every one of the cliffside cottages and spacious RV sites are outfitted with the creature comforts you need to relax and rest up — because they know that you’ll need plenty of energy to enjoy the extraordinary paddleboarding and wine tasting and wildlife spotting that have put this region on the map. Between ruby red sunrises on the water and cotton candy sunsets on the community bluff, you won’t find a more picture-perfect California Central Coast escape!

Explore the area for adventures such as whale watching, visiting the Point San Luis Light Station, golfing, hiking or visiting the world-famous Hearst Castle in nearby San Simion. Every Friday evening beginning at 4 p.m. from April through September, you can enjoy strolling through the Avila Beach Farmers Market, where you can select fresh vegetables for your dinner or a bouquet of fresh flowers to add dreamy fragrances to your couple’s cottage or RV.

Enjoy a day of exploring the Central Coast and return to your preferred accommodation in the resort. Whether it’s a romantic dog-friendly Couples Cottage or one of the spacious back-in RV Sites with Ocean views, or maybe a simple dry-camping site, you’ll feel right at home at Flying Flags Avila Beach.

Flying Flags Avila Beach

805-888-0158

www.flyingflagsavilabeach.com