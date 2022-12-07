Here’s a cure for the winter blues: Good Sam has added 52 campgrounds to its network in America’s Sun Belt, giving RVers more chances to find savings and value on the road while enjoying warm-weather adventures. Good Sam members can save big with the 10 percent discount, and while you’re having fun in the sun, discover all of the RV campgrounds in the Good Sam Network. You’re bound to find a warm place under the Good Sam halo.

If you’re not a Good Sam member, it’s easy to join: Purchase a membership at any Good Sam Campground or sign up online. Check each campground’s link to determine seasonal availability and to make reservations.

Alabama

Gulf Shores RV Resort , Gulf Shores

Located on the Gulf Coast, this resort offers 170 sites, most of which enjoy waterfront locations on stocked fishing lakes. Campers relish the splash pad, pavilion and pickleball courts.

Arkansas

Catherine’s Landing At Hot Springs , Hot Springs

Nestled on 400 acres on the shore of Lake Catherine, this resort helps guests fulfill their boating and fishing dreams. Prefer warmer water? Hot Springs is only five minutes away.

California

Auburn Gold Country RV Park , Auburn

Located at the intersection of highways 80 and 49, this Auburn Gold Country RV Park puts guests in the heart of Gold Country close to whitewater rafting and a short trip from Reno and Lake Tahoe. A heated pool, fishing and pickleball keep guests primed for the next adventure.

Yosemite RV Resort , Coarsegold

Visitors to Yosemite can stay in a getaway resort spanning 35 acres of oaks and manzanitas amid rolling hills with cascading waterfalls. When not exploring California’s most popular national park, guests can relax in the park’s ample amenities.

This upscale resort’s long list of amenities includes three free-form pools, 10 professional pickleball courts, a tournament-level shuffleboard complex and sand volleyball court. Entertainment, great food and drink, and special events keep guests coming back.

This river delta area brings visitors to enjoy water recreation along with trips to the nearby towns of Sacramento and Stockton. Guests can boat, paddle or fish on the Mokelumne or San Joaquin rivers or simply enjoy miniature golf, pool or planned activities at the resort.

Relax on the Sacramento River in a waterfront property that boasts a marina, glamping sites, cottages and bar and grill. A launch ramp, fuel dock and public docks give access to fun on the water.

Kings River RV Resort , Kingsburg

In the heart of the San Joaquin Valley, this resort occupies 26 acres with 200 shade trees on the river. Boating, fishing and paddling on this scenic waterway is complemented by the resort’s many amenities, including spas, a fitness center and boat launch ramp.

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds RV Park , Lancaster

This is the perfect spot to stay for campers attending events at the fairground or exploring the nearby high desert. The pet-friendly park has a splash pad and restrooms and showers.

Paradise Pines RV Park and Campground , Magalia

This campground’s location on a High Sierra Mountain ridge ensures tranquil camping among tall pines and white cedars. Trails lead campers to nearby Magalia Reservoir, and Paradise Lake completes the scene with a great year-round moderate climate.

Kit Fox RV Park , Patterson

This new campground positions guests close to Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks, California Valley Wine Country and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The campground has a dog run, planned activities and a splash pad.

Encore Pilot Knob RV Resort , Winterhaven

Situated on 23 acres of stunning desert property, Pilot Knob combines the clean air of desert wilderness with nearby fun in North Algodones Dunes Wilderness and Quechan Casino Resort. Enjoy the heated pool, hot tub and rec hall.

Canyon Creek Resort , Winters

Camp only 30 miles from Napa, and a short distance from the Bay Area. Nearby, Lake Berryessa offers prime boating and fishing. Hike in the stunning Stebbins Cold Canyon Natural Reserve.

Florida

Country Aire Manor , Dade City

This friendly 55+ community invites guests to relax in the warm Florida sun. RV rentals are available along with restrooms, showers and laundry. Close to Florida Wilderness, this resort offers all the relaxation you need.

Live Oak Landing RV Resort , Freeport

Guests can throw themselves into diverse, world-class fishing, oak-studded trails, stunning views and luxurious conveniences. Take a dip in the pool or play in the Choctawhatchee River; a dock, boat ramp and boat lead to adventures on the current.

Oak Harbor RV Village , Haines City

Sitting on a 1,000-acre lake, this resort boasts a boat ramp, two canals and private docks. Guests can stay in cabins with screened porches overlooking the canal and lake or relax in well-appointed RV sites.

Village Pines , Inglis

Boating and fishing are top draws here. Fish in the Gulf of Mexico or reel in bass in Lake Rousseau, both within minutes of the park, located near the Gulf Hammock Wildlife Management Area. Relax in a tranquil park with a splash pad and rec hall.

Champions Run Luxury RV Resort , Ocala

This brand-new RV campground in the heart of Florida sports a resort-style pool, tiki bar, fitness center, clubhouse and ballroom. Recharge in roomy sites with high-speed fiber Wi-Fi with a heated pool and pickleball courts.

Luna Sands RV Resort , Orange City

Blast off to adventure on Florida’s Space Coast. The family-friendly resort has a clubhouse, country store, pool, tiki bar, bathhouse and laundry facilities. Guests camp just a short jaunt away from Orlando, the Kennedy Space Center and Daytona Beach.

The Surf RV Resort , Palmetto

This 55+ luxury community pampers guests with a heated infinity pool and spa. Play on lighted sports courts or whet your whistle at the tiki bar. Guests can chill out on the shores of Terra Ceia Bay or take a side trip to Tampa or Sarasota.

Port St Joe RV Resort , Port St. Joe

This panhandle resort sits within striking distance of some of the nation’s top seafood restaurants. Bring your family to enjoy white-sand beaches, Gulf of Mexico snorkeling and poolside relaxation. Swim in the pool or play in St. Joseph Bay.

Georgia

Pine Mountain RV Resort , Pine Mountain

You couldn’t ask for a better Peach State location. The resort sits an hour down from Atlanta, just up the road from Columbus and three miles from world-famous Callaway Gardens. Take advantage of a long list of amenities including a self-service RV wash, swimming pool and bike rentals.

Louisiana

Weeks Island RV Park , New Iberia

Get away from it all in the heart of the Pelican State. The newly renovated park has tiled restrooms, new laundry facilities and shady sites. Turn the kids loose on the fantastic playground, or take a side trip to the famous Jungle Gardens on Aver Island or Tabasco headquarters.

Mississippi

Chickasawhay River RV Park , Leakesville

Do you prefer lakes or rivers? This campground offers both, with canoe rentals and shuttle service on the Chicksawhay River, as well as the water lilypad and trampoline on the lake.

Nevada

Silver City RV Resort , Minden

Stay at a luxurious Carson Valley resort near Reno, Virginia City and Lake Tahoe. The big rig-friendly resort has two clubhouses, a large store, a seasonal pool, a spa, two dog parks, a playground and free Wi-Fi. Twelve golf courses and Wild West attractions lie within a short drive.

New Mexico

Turquoise Trail Campground & RV Park , Cedar Crest

Experience the cool forests of the Sandia Mountains, just 15 minutes from Albuquerque. Located on the Turquoise Trail National Scenic Byway between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, the campground offers a splash pad, nature trails and onsite rentals.

Taos RV Park , Ranchos de Taos

This year-round RV park is located minutes from the Taos Plaza and Taos Ski Valley. Witness sweeping vistas by hiking the Devisadero Loop Trail, soak in the soothing Manby Hot Springs or relax in a roomy site close to the Rio Chama.

South Carolina

The Shores of Asbury , Anderson

Perched on a bluff above Lake Hartwell, this resort dishes out stunning views of the water and surrounding terrain. Families can slip and slide in the AquaZone with floating play structures and enjoy a great meal at the Waterfront Grill.

Comfort blends seamlessly with nature at this resort. Stay in roomy RV sites among trees or relax in luxury cabins with hot tubs and porches. Embark on a trail to nearby waterfalls and lakes.

Savannah Lakes RV Resort , Hardeeville

Located just 20 miles north of Savannah, Georgia, this resort immerses guests in nature. A swimming pool, hot tub and pickleball courts keep the fun going.

Edmund RV Park , Lexington

Feel welcome in a resort that offers overnight, weekly and monthly sites. Ample shade, clean restrooms and laundry facilities, and a field for dog walking help visitors recharge. Get soaked in a splash pad or play outdoor games.

Big Rig Friendly RV Resort , West Columbia

This resort welcomes larger vehicles, with a maximum site length of 90 feet. There are 34 pull-through sites and plenty of room for slideouts. With proximity to interstates 20, 26 and 77, the park is convenient to local attractions.

Texas

Cedar Grove RV Resort , Baytown

Experience luxury in a resort with a dog washing station, catch-and-release fishing and a beautiful pool area. Friendly and helpful staff members keep guests comfortable in a region close to the area’s plant expansions.

The Hilltop at Brenham RV Resort , Brenham

This new RV resort welcomes guests to large sites near fishing, a pool, a splash pad and pickleball courts. The resorts sits just a few minutes from Brenham’s vibrant restaurants and downtown district and only 9 minutes from the famous Bluebell Creamery.

The 55-plus community surrounds guests in a tropical, immaculately trimmed landscape. An 18-hole golf course and a Recreational Oasis with a heated pool cater to leisure-seeking guests.

Buda Place RV Resort , Buda

Explore a town that has gained the reputation of Austin’s cool “little brother.” Guests can drop a line or launch kayaks or canoes on the five-acre lake. Take a swim in the resort’s pool, or venture to some of the fantastic entertainment and dining just minutes away.

Blue Sky I-35 RV Park , Elm Mott

The sky’s the limit in this resort, with high-speed Wi-Fi, a gym, an agility dog park and dog wash, a driving range and catch-and-release fishing. Savor a made-to-order breakfast, hit the hiking trails or take a side trip to downtown Waco and Magnolia, just 13 miles away.

Yellow Rose RV Resort , Fort Worth

Check out this resort’s winning ingredients: a sparkling pool, dog park and dog washing station, pickleball and proximity to AT&T Stadium, home to the legendary Dallas Cowboys. Travel 35 miles for NASCAR action at Texas Motor Speedway.

Texoma RV Ranch , Gordonville

This resort is five minutes from the boat ramp at Lake Texoma, with 89,000 acres of boating and fishing fun. Stay at large concrete sites and join the resort’s family-like community, with a community garden and fresh eggs.

This new resort sits on Possum Kingdom Lake just 90 minutes from Dallas-Forth Worth. Use the boat ramp and dock or go swimming in the resort’s pool.

This resort is surrounded by gorgeous Richland Chambers Lake on three sides, giving guests access to fantastic water recreation activities.

Take advantage of nature trails, RV sites and picnic areas all along the calming waters of the Guadalupe River. Close to Kerrville and all that the Texas Hill Country has to offer, this property puts guests close to shopping, wineries, museums and dining.

Discover an oasis in the heart of the Lone Star State’s Piney Woods region. Nestled in the woods, the RV park boasts waterfront cabins along with a clubhouse, catch-and-release fishing pond and sparkling pool.

Chimney Park Resort , Mission

Savor the South Texas Tropics at this resort, a lush oasis surrounded by palm trees and natural vegetation. It’s popular among active seniors and winter Texans seeking a friendly community in a natural setting.

Shady Pines RV Park , Mount Vernon

This secluded, 10-acre campground immerses guests in a tranquil environment. Huge pine trees sprinkled with mature oaks help campers reconnect with nature. Amenities include a dog park, restrooms and showers, and a laundry facility.

The Pines RV & Cabin Resort , Mount Vernon

This new RV resort has a sparkling pool, private bathhouses and an elevated deck for lounging. Sites consist of concrete pads, patios and grills; there’s also a well-stocked general store and dog park.

The Preserve RV Park , Pointblank

This park on Lake Livingstone caters to lovers of water recreation with a boat ramp, dock, pier and three catch-and-release fishing ponds. Stay on large concrete sites and enjoy the pool, pickleball court, general store, private beach and more.

On the Gulf of Mexico, this resort appeals to winter and summer travelers alike. Venture out for great birding and fishing, or stay in the resort for the sparkling pool and hot tub. Feeling competitive? Participate in one of the area’s famous fishing tournaments.

RV Corral , Queen City

Rustle up those RV dreams and stay in a family-owned RV park in the Lone Star State just 10 miles south of Texarkana. Experience a high-quality RV park with a great community at affordable prices.

Pleak RV Resort , Rosenberg

Thirty-five miles west of downtown Houston, this resort offers premium pull-through sites, paved roads, restrooms and showers and laundry facilities. The resort sits just one mile from Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.

Blue Sky Cedar Creek Lake RV Park , Seven Points

This new RV park boasts ample amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, ping pong tables, movie theater and a camp store. Enjoy the sports courts, participate in scheduled events or nosh at the poolside snack bar with a pizzeria, ice cream and drinks.

Pheasant Valley RV Park , Terrell

Twenty minutes from Dallas, this RV park has concrete roads and pads and 100s of beautiful trees. Guests can work up a sweat at pickleball, basketball and volleyball courts or stock up on groceries. A dog park lets Fido exercise, too.