There are people who do their holiday shopping in July. And then there’s the rest of us. If you’re as panicked as I am about finding the perfect presents for RVers, relax. Your search for the best gifts for RVers is over. Check out some of my favorite holiday picks for campers, whatever your budget.

RV Stocking Stuffers

Kids aren’t the only ones who get to have fun with Christmas toys. Even adults can enjoy one of these presents under the tree.

Realistic Die-Cast RV Models for Big Kids

Do you know someone who’s dreaming about the RV life? These adorable and affordable RV collectible toys inspire and encourage future road-trippers to chase their wanderlust. Available in a collector’s series box, the realistic die-cast models look great on any desk and include a truck and fifth wheel trailer, cute SUV and travel trailer, modern Class A coach, a Class C motorhome and boat, or a rugged jeep and off-road camper.

Trivial Pursuit: The National Parks Edition

Visiting our national parks is always one of the highlights of RV trips with family. The Trivial Pursuit National Parks Edition game brings those memories to life again. Play it in the park or at home to test what you learned. Challenge everyone in six different park history categories: Natural Wonders, Battlefields and Historic Sites, Cultural Heritage, Science and Nature, Wildlife, and Wild Card. This small, portable game comes in a carrying case so you can enjoy it anywhere your adventures take you.

For the RV Grill Chief on Board

Camping and grilling are inseparable for most of us. But being in the outdoors doesn’t mean your favorite camp chef needs to sacrifice our tools of the trade, or RV storage space.

The Razor Heavy-Duty Griddle Caddy

The Razor Heavy-Duty Griddle Caddy is the only grilling tools organizer you need to take on the road. It’s an all-in-one high-quality griddle and grill tools storage container designed with pockets and slots to carry all of a chef’s must-have cooking utensils.

The Broil King Baron 4-Piece Tool Set

Kick up your grilling game a notch with these four essential grilling tools every chef needs. The set includes a turner, locking tong, basting brush, and grill brush. Enjoy the durability of stainless steel blades, rugged hard plastic resin handles and a grill brush with an integrated grime guard.

For Campers Who Love a Little Competition

Going camping doesn’t automatically mean you’re relaxing, birdwatching or fishing the entire time. A fun family game is a fun, active way to get everyone moving at your destination.

The PaddleZlam Pickleball Game

Make great getaway memories with the PaddleZlam Pickleball Game. The game (with carrying case) includes everything needed for a 4-person game, where the goal is to “ZLAM” the ball into the cones and score 21 points to win.

Murbles

Similar to the lawn bowling game of Bocce, Murbles gets everyone into the fun whatever their age or ability. Play in the campground or on the beach and enjoy the outdoors. Whoever bowls 10 points first wins the game.

Great Gear to Revamp an RV Interior

All RVers love to personalize their home-away-from-home. From windows to walls, sink to storage bays, here are fun gifts for RVers that create a cozy camping experience.

Life is Better at the Campsite Kitchen Mat

For most of us, doing dishes is always part of life, even in the RV kitchen. Bring a smile to the dreaded deed with a cute Life is Better at the Campsite Kitchen Mat. Give your feet a break on this 30″L x 18″W x 3/8″ thick no-slip mat that’s easy to clean with soap and water.

Honey Can Do 5-Piece Wall Storage System

RV storage is precious when you’re on the road. The innovative Honey Can Do wall storage system organizes random objects like scissors and pens, to keep clutter out of the way, where it belongs. The 10”x10” board fastens to your RV wall, and the containers hold to it with strong magnets.

Dog Day Expressions Feeding Mat

I love bringing my dog camping. But she’s a sloppy eater, and gets food all over the RV floor at her feeding area. This cute Dog Day Expressions Design Pet Food & Water Bowl Mat solves that problem. The 12.75″ x 19″ surface is made with absorbent loom-woven fabric and a no-slip backing. Just toss it in the washing machine to clean.

Upgrade Your Outdoor Relaxation Strategy

Camping furniture doesn’t have to be boring, or flimsy. Here are some great gifts for RVers to enjoy kicking back at their destination.

The Venture Forward Swing Chair

Most camping chairs are identical. Here’s one that isn’t. The Venture Forward Swing Chair stands out for its ability to recreate that comfy, porch-swing sensation anywhere you take it. Great for adults or kids, the suspended chair swings on a rugged tubular steel frame. Made with weather-resistant Oxford fabric seat, thick padding at the legs, armrests, and shoulder panel plus a large mesh insert to keep you cool on summer days.

Black Sierra Doublewide Padded Sofa

Why settle for a one-seat, boring camping chair when you can cuddle up on a comfy outdoor couch under the stars? The Black Sierra Doublewide Padded Sofa holds up to 500 pounds on a durable steel frame that measures overall: 36x58x24-inches. Keep your beverage close in the cup holders and kick back on the high-loft padded couch with side ventilation, and back mesh storage pockets.

Light Up Palm Tree

Bring that laid-back feeling to any campsite with an eye-catching Light Up Palm Tree. Use it indoors or outside, the 58″ tall x 46″ wide prop has eye-catching tree leaves and a trunk that glow with LED lighting. Includes 4 ground stakes, and AC power adapter. Some assembly required.

Wherever or whenever you camp, the holidays are a great time to reflect back on the year’s RV adventures, and make plans for next year’s trips. Finding that perfect gift for RVers in your life is a fun way to kick off the adventures, any time of year.