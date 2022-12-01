With more than 8,000 acres of open space, San Bernardino County Regional Parks offers natural, diverse outdoor recreational opportunities for everyone to enjoy whether your taste is for camping, fishing, picnicking or even exploring a ghost town. We have it all at a low cost for the entire family.

Amenities range from playgrounds and splash pads to swimming pools and waterslides. A golf course, equestrian center, archery and Olympic shooting range are available at Prado. Adjacent to Cucamonga-Guasti is a brand new Topgolf entertainment venue. Our parks also are home to native species of plants, birds and wildlife, and offer great photo ops for nature enthusiasts.

Tent and RV campgrounds are available at Calico Ghost Town, Glen Helen, Mojave Narrows, Mojave River Forks, Prado and Yucaipa. Calico also offers cabins and bunkhouse rentals.

A new RV rental experience is now available at Calico, Mojave Narrows, Prado and Yucaipa, with 22-, 28- and 30-foot Evo Select travel trailers by Forest River to choose from. Photos and details can be found on our reservation website at sbcountyparks.com.

Fishing is offered at Cucamonga-Guasti, Glen Helen, Mojave Narrows, Prado and Yucaipa parks. The lakes are stocked seasonally with catfish and trout.

Discover Calico Ghost Town as the first stop into California along the Butterfield Overland Trail Auto Tour from the east. Join others on the historic Butterfield mail and passenger route from Missouri to California, as it was traveled in 1858. Maps are also available at tourism centers along the trail. Visit octa-trails.org/butterfield-trail for a complete list of stops and a full-color auto-tour map.

Looking for a scenic spot to host a family reunion, wedding, company or special event? Our picnic shelters come with electricity, water and grills at Cucamonga-Guasti, Glen Helen, Mojave Narrows, Prado and Yucaipa. Prado also has a multipurpose room with bathrooms and kitchen.

Lake Gregory is located in beautiful Crestline, California, and offers many amenities and activities, including fishing, kayaking, walking trails, swimming, waterslides, splash pad, and a dog and skate park. The San Moritz Lodge at Lake Gregory or Calico Ghost Town provides a beautiful backdrop for weddings and special events as well. Visit www.lakegregory.com for full details.

Calico Ghost Town is an Old West mining town and historical landmark dating back to 1881. Walter Knott, founder of Knott’s Berry Farm, purchased Calico in the 1950s and donated it to San Bernardino County in 1966. Today, Calico is visited by people from all across the world for its 1800s appeal. Visitors can explore the famous Maggie’s Mine and schoolhouse while browsing the town shops, saloon and eateries.

For details on admission prices to our San Bernardino County Regional Parks, park rentals, fishing, or events, visit parks.sbcounty.gov. Camping reservations can be made online at sbcountyparks.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for park news.