Do you crave outdoor adventure? Then, you’ve found paradise! Death Valley, Mount Whitney (the tallest mountain in the U.S. Lower 48 at 14,505 feet), the gorgeous Sierras, and other California attractions are all within reach. Visit Alabama Hill plus nearby lakes, trails, and rolling rivers. Welcome to breathtaking views from our 100-acre RV retreat, settled along a one-mile circumference around beautiful Olancha Lake. From your campsite in Lake Olancha RV Park, you’ll find the majestic, snowcapped Sierra Mountains to the West and Death Valley to the East. Enter a 400-foot, rock-walled entrance to our serene, lakeside surroundings.

Attractions

Olancha is a cozy mountain town with a population of around 200 residents. Surrounded by the Sierra Mountains to the West and Death Valley to the East. There are so many adventures waiting for you for day trips from our park!

Hiking Trails of the Sierra Mountains and Death Valley

Mount Whitney / Mt. Whitney Gold Club (tallest USA mountain – 14,505 feet)

Alabama Hill’s beautiful rock formation with excellent rock climbing

Museum of Western Film History

Olancha Lake, Lone Pine Lake, and Lone Pine Trial

Dirty Socks Hot Springs

Whitney Golf Club

Cerro Gordo Mining Town

Alabama Hills, shooting location of various films

Fossil Falls

Diaz Lake recreation area

Lone Pine Film Museum

Mammoth Lake 2 hours away

RV Sites, Tenting or Glamping Cabins

Our intimate campground hosts 50 spacious, pull-through RV sites equipped with full hookups, 30 and 50-amp electric, cable, and Wi-Fi — all at affordable rates. Prefer tent camping? Camp among 10 tent sites nestled in the heart of nature. Our family-friendly, pet-friendly grounds offer five fully furnished cabins ranging from one to three bedrooms at affordable rates — perfectly suited for extended stays! If you love camping with your favorite creature comforts, you’ll love our cabins! We offer short and longer-term stay rates, so whether your adventure is brief or extended, you are welcome.

Amenities

While there is so much to do in the outstanding natural destinations around Lake Olancha RV Park, when you’re here you will enjoy many amenities like:

3 double deck lakeside patios

Basketball and tennis courts

Kayak and paddle boards for the lake

Lake swimming

Catch and release fishing (bass)

Spacious grounds with walking areas and trails

Remote camping for fantastic star gazing

Bathroom and shower

Pet friendly

Pull-through RV sites

More Improvements on the Way

We have more improvements coming in 2023 including laundry facilities, a lakeside clubhouse, equestrian sites, a water slide, and a horseshoe station.

Book online now to reserve your space for your next adventure! When you’re at Olancha, you’re in God’s country. It’s just you, nature, and wide-open skies. There’s nothing like camping under a star-lit canopy where the Milky Way seems almost reachable. Here, you can enjoy a great escape from the challenges of everyday life and the demands of our digital world.