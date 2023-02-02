Do you crave outdoor adventure? Then, you’ve found paradise! Death Valley, Mount Whitney (the tallest mountain in the U.S. Lower 48 at 14,505 feet), the gorgeous Sierras, and other California attractions are all within reach. Visit Alabama Hill plus nearby lakes, trails, and rolling rivers. Welcome to breathtaking views from our 100-acre RV retreat, settled along a one-mile circumference around beautiful Olancha Lake. From your campsite in Lake Olancha RV Park, you’ll find the majestic, snowcapped Sierra Mountains to the West and Death Valley to the East. Enter a 400-foot, rock-walled entrance to our serene, lakeside surroundings.
Attractions
Olancha is a cozy mountain town with a population of around 200 residents. Surrounded by the Sierra Mountains to the West and Death Valley to the East. There are so many adventures waiting for you for day trips from our park!
- Hiking Trails of the Sierra Mountains and Death Valley
- Mount Whitney / Mt. Whitney Gold Club (tallest USA mountain – 14,505 feet)
- Alabama Hill’s beautiful rock formation with excellent rock climbing
- Museum of Western Film History
- Olancha Lake, Lone Pine Lake, and Lone Pine Trial
- Dirty Socks Hot Springs
- Whitney Golf Club
- Cerro Gordo Mining Town
- Alabama Hills, shooting location of various films
- Fossil Falls
- Diaz Lake recreation area
- Lone Pine Film Museum
- Mammoth Lake 2 hours away
RV Sites, Tenting or Glamping Cabins
Our intimate campground hosts 50 spacious, pull-through RV sites equipped with full hookups, 30 and 50-amp electric, cable, and Wi-Fi — all at affordable rates. Prefer tent camping? Camp among 10 tent sites nestled in the heart of nature. Our family-friendly, pet-friendly grounds offer five fully furnished cabins ranging from one to three bedrooms at affordable rates — perfectly suited for extended stays! If you love camping with your favorite creature comforts, you’ll love our cabins! We offer short and longer-term stay rates, so whether your adventure is brief or extended, you are welcome.
Amenities
While there is so much to do in the outstanding natural destinations around Lake Olancha RV Park, when you’re here you will enjoy many amenities like:
- 3 double deck lakeside patios
- Basketball and tennis courts
- Kayak and paddle boards for the lake
- Lake swimming
- Catch and release fishing (bass)
- Spacious grounds with walking areas and trails
- Remote camping for fantastic star gazing
- Bathroom and shower
- Pet friendly
- Pull-through RV sites
More Improvements on the Way
We have more improvements coming in 2023 including laundry facilities, a lakeside clubhouse, equestrian sites, a water slide, and a horseshoe station.
Book online now to reserve your space for your next adventure! When you’re at Olancha, you’re in God’s country. It’s just you, nature, and wide-open skies. There’s nothing like camping under a star-lit canopy where the Milky Way seems almost reachable. Here, you can enjoy a great escape from the challenges of everyday life and the demands of our digital world.