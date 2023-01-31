Planning that epic RV trip across North America? Good Sam has added 54 new campgrounds to its network for RVers eager to jump into the camping life. Good Sam members save big with the 10 percent discount. While exploring, discover all of the RV campgrounds in the Good Sam Network.

If you’re not a member, joining is simple: Purchase a membership at any Good Sam Campground, or sign up online. Before making reservations, check each campground’s seasonal information to determine availability.

Colorado

BV Overlook Camp & Lodging , Buena Vista

With stunning views of the Collegiate Peaks, this getaway has access to hiking and biking trails, fishing, rafting, and hot springs. Tiny homes, yurts, and tent sites are available.

Garden of the Gods RV Resort , Colorado Springs

True to its name, this campground treats guests to divine views of the surrounding scenery with 147 sites with room for slideouts. Go hiking or mountain biking nearby.

With an altitude of 7,000 feet, this campground is ideal for hiking the Dry Fork Trails of Perin Wilderness State Park, a short distance to the north. Relax at one of 62 sites or take a side trip to Durango, just 5 miles away.

Camp Eddy and Lodging , Grand Junction

Camp Eddy sits within Los Colonias Park, an open space on the Colorado River in Grand Junction with a host of recreation and entertainment amenities. Relax in a campground with ample pull-throughs, roomy sites, and access to fishing, kayaking, and more.

Sugarbush Campground, Howard

In the heart of the Arkansas River Valley near the namesake waterway, this resort serves up a peaceful and convenient camping experience 15 scenic miles from the town of Salida. Choose from full-hookup RV sites or premium tent sites with electricity.

Relax in one of the 64 campsites, then check out the rodeos, powwows and other events held at the adjacent fairgrounds. It’s Southwest Colorado at its best.

Echo Basin Cabin And RV Resort , Mancos

Campers and adventure seekers will fall in love with the foothills of the San Juan Mountains in Southwest Colorado. Run by the Carr family, the campground specializes in destination weddings, reunions and family vacations.

Idaho

Center Point RV Park , Nampa

Situated in the centrally located town of Nampa, this resort offers a spacious clubhouse and ample recreation facilities. With 110 paved, full-hookup sites, travelers can enjoy a roomy camping experience, just minutes from supermarkets, shopping and restaurants.

Post Falls RV Campground , Post Falls

Located between Cabela’s and the State Line Wal-Mart store, this campground has 129 paved sites with plenty of pull-throughs and big rig sites. Go ATV riding, boating and fishing at the nearby marina.

Hover Camp , Swan Valley

Camp in Swan Valley with a stellar view of Baldy Mountain. Just minutes away from the South Fork of the Snake River and Palisades Reservoir, this campground has lots of roomy, shady sites with real log cabins for guests.

Indiana

Honey Bear Hollow Family Campground , Peru

Set amid gorgeous woods, this campground spoils guests with a saltwater pool and disc golf, along with a laundry facility and restroom and showers. Roomy spaces keep campers comfortable.

Kentucky

Bring your horses to riding and hiking heaven. The campground has 51 hose stalls with fresh sawdust on arrival. Explore the area’s many scenic trails or relax in the Old West Lounge for parties, weddings and other events.

Maine

Somes Sound View Campground , Mount Desert

Located on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, this campground puts guests close to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park. Enjoy nature from one of 63 all-weather sites or take the plunge in the heated pool. Rent a boat to go exploring or fishing on Somes Sound.

Missouri

Rustic Trails RV Park , Lebanon

Get away from it all at a campground with full-hookup sites, lots of pull-throughs and ample shade trees. Jump into the swimming pool, drop a line in the private fishing lake or travel 43 miles on Interstate 44 to Springfield.

Mountain View RV Park , Mountain View

Reap the full benefits of outdoor living at this campground. Watch a movie under the stars, relax in a saltwater pool or travel a short distance to cast a line or launch a kayak nearby.

Peculiar Park Place , Peculiar

A peaceful community of campers welcomes guests to this park, with amenities like laundry, RV supplies and onsite RV service. Sites are full-hookup, with patio and table.

Montana

Cardwell General Store and Campground , Cardwell

Camping here means being close to hunting, fishing, hiking, trail running or wildlife watching. Also nearby are the Lewis and Clark Caverns. Enjoy a stream, playground and nature trail.

Montana’s newest RV park offers lots of pull-throughs with plenty of room at each site. Drop a line in the stream that runs through the property or venture out for ATV riding, casino gambling, fishing and hiking.

New York

Set on the shore of Cayuta Lake, this campground gives families a “back to nature” experience. Fishing, boating and children’s games all are on the menu here.

Branches Of Niagara Campground & Resort , Niagara Falls

Located between Niagara Falls and Buffalo, this RV resort offers a variety of lodging options, including yurts, cabin rentals and tent sites. Enjoy the pool or participate in planned activities.

Singing Waters Campground , Old Forge

This gated campground on the banks of the Moose River gives family members a safe place to enjoy the outdoors. Go fishing or kayaking on the river, walk the nature trails or simply relax in roomy sites.

North Carolina

Riverside Campground , Belhaven

Sitting on the banks of the Pungo River, this campground is a great spot for fishing, kayaking and boating — there’s a launch ramp on the property. Go hunting in the fall. Roomy sites with a max length of 100 feet keep guests comfortable.

Rocky Hock Campground , Edenton

Green spaces abound at this park, with a pond for kayaking and fishing and a 9-hole golf course for honing your stroke. When not relaxing in a site (with a table at each site), explore nearby historic Edenton along with the fabled Outer Banks.

Topsail Sound RV Park , Holly Ridge

Stay at one of 345 extra-large lots along the mainland side of Topsail Island. With ample amenities and a swimming pool, the resort lies close to fishing, boating and kayaking.

Vacationers, anglers, boaters and military members will find a welcoming place here. Relax in the pool or clubhouse, or gather around one of the fire pits at your RV site, which also includes a table.

Cabin Creek Campground and Mobile Home Park , Jacksonville

Amenities here include a self-service RV wash, restrooms and showers, and metered LP gas. The campground is a short drive from Topsail beach, Camp Lejeune and Lynwood Zoo.

Camping World Mountain Resort of Marion , Marion

This full-service RV park sits adjacent to a major Camping World Service Center and retail store. Take a trip along the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway while technicians service your RV.

Cobble Hill Campground , Salisbury

Camp close to the Great Smoky Mountains with a pool, fishing pond, paddleboats and mini golf course. Take a short trip to America’s most popular national park.

Fulchers Landing Campground , Sneads Ferry

With stunning views of the New River, this campground gives guests access to a public boat lunch. Meet other guests with planned activities or take side trips to North Topsail Beach or the charming fishing village of Sneads Ferry.

Seahaven Marine RV Park , Sneads Ferry

Fishing, boating and kayaking await visitors to this resort, which overlooks a marina and has its own boat ramp and dock. Watch the sunset from a roomy site or enjoy fishing.

Dan River Campground and River Adventures , Stoneville

On the bank of the dan River, this campground welcomes quests to the tranquil countryside of Rockingham County. Go boating or paddling from the campground.

Farm Country Campground , Williamston

This family-owned RV park boasts large sites, trails for hiking and horseriding, propane and a store. Just across the road, Deadwood Western Park & Steakhouse has fun rides and great food.

Oklahoma

Sunset View RV Resort , Kingston

A short drive from Dallas or Oklahoma City, this new resort offers classic camping in a beautiful country. Stunning sunsets, a starry night sky and gorgeous scenery are a few of the perks that come with this park, with a pool, Wi-Fi, and proximity to fishing, a marina and a casino.

Arbuckle RV Resort , Sulphur

Nestled in the heart of the Arbuckle Mountains, this resort is surrounded by the Chickasaw National Recreation Center. Guests can relax in peace and quiet on 20 manicured acres without the noise from planes and cars.

Oregon

River Point RV Park , Ontario

Close to the Snake River on Oregon’s eastern border, River Point RV park is the Beaver State’s newest park. Enjoy easy access to shopping, dining and tourist attractions.

South Dakota

American Buffalo Resort , Rapid City

Less than 15 minutes away from Mt. Rushmore and Rapid City, this resort spoils guests with 35 acres consisting of shaded, roomy campsites and amenities like laundry, restrooms and showers, and groceries. Relax in the heated pool or play a game of mini golf.

Tennessee

Four Corners RV Resort , Nashville

This resort sits on the shores of J. Percy Priest Lake and offers guests amenities like a dog park, RV supplies, and laundry, restrooms, and showers. The marina has a boat ramp and dock, giving guests access to recreation on the water.

Cove Creek RV Resort , Sevierville

Located close to the Great Smoky Mountains Between Pigeon Forge and Townsend, this getaway combines gorgeous mountain views with ample amenities and recreation facilities. Take a side trip to the many local attractions or relax in a shaded site with full hookups and tables.

Pigeon Forge Landing RV Resort , Sevierville

Pigeon Forge is the setting for a resort with the newest accommodations and amenities, set along a natural lazy river. The big-rig friendly getaway offers premium and executive pull-through spaces along with waterfront back-in spots.

Mountaineer Campground , Townsend

This cozy riverside campground puts guests within striking distance of the Smoky Mountains along with Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and Dollywood. Relax in a site on the Little River, drop a line in the current, or take a dip in the pool.

Coyote View RV Park & RV Repair , Union City

Experience the Volunteer State’s wild side at a park that puts you close to fishing, eagle-watching, and deer/duck hunting. Equally compelling are local events ranging from music performances, live theater, holiday festivals, and arts & craft fairs. Take advantage of the self-service RV wash or relax in roomy sites with tables.

Utah

ACT Campground , Moab

Moab is ground zero for hiking, biking, and off-roading adventures, and this campground puts you close to the action. Take advantage of the park’s widely acclaimed community kitchen or enjoy small-scale group events. Guests also can stay in yurts or cabins.

Venture RV Park , Richfield

Located off Interstate 70, Venture Richfield provides an easy place for entry-level and experienced RVers alike to enjoy south-central Utah. Trail access for ATVs close to RV sites, which include big rig sites with lots of pull-throughs.

Washington

Ride the Columbia River while staying at an outstanding resort. Camp close to the water and launch a boat from the marina for fishing or just cruising. Use the boat ramp; landlubbers can explore the nature trails.

Conklin Landing RV Park , Bridgeport

Prepare for some fun camping on the Columbia River at this RV park. Fire up the coals on one of the BBQs at each site and plan your next day’s journey of fishing, water sports, and more. Use the campground’s boat ramp for access.

This beautiful destination puts guests on the shore of Willapa Bay; watch tides come and go twice a day from beachfront sites. Launch a kayak or canoe, go fishing, or ride a bike on nearby trails.

West Virginia

State Fair of West Virginia Campground , Lewisburg

Camp next to one of the Mountain State’s most spectacular venues: the State Fair Event Center. The center hosts year-round events, including the stellar state fair in August. Stay in a roomy site close to all the fun.

Wisconsin

Egg Harbor Campground & RV Resort , Egg Harbor

This is the ultimate destination for summer fun on the water on the Door Peninsula. Camp near the water of Green Bay and stroll to the shore for canoeing, boating, and fishing. The resort sits adjacent to a championship golf course.

This campground has the whole package: entertainment, recreation, cabin rentals, and dining. It’s also just minutes from the Wisconsin Dells, a top Midwestern recreation destination.

Canada

British Columbia

On the banks of the Similkameen River, this resort offers 22 shaded sites as well as access to swimming, fishing and rafting.

Desert Gem RV Resort , Oliver

Amenities here include a clubhouse with barbecue, pool table and darts, full hookups, and pull-through sites. Proximity to local events and shopping adds to the charm.

Pacific Palms RV Resort , Parksville

Close to scenic Parksville Beach, this resort caters to guests with 50-amp sites, a store onsite with complimentary Wi-Fi, and proximity to downtown and area attractions.

Sintich RV Park , Prince George

Welcoming the adult traveler, this park is a gateway to an alternative route to Alaska with clean laundry and restroom facilities. Head north in comfort and style.

Newfoundland

The Eastport Peninsula is one of Newfoundland’s most beautiful destinations, with the beautiful Eastport and Sandy Cover Beaches within reach. Relax in a roomy site or hike the nearby Damnable Trails for epic views of the rugged coast.