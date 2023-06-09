The Importance of a Multi-Point Inspection

Regular maintenance is the only surefire way to extend the life of your RV. That’s why many RVers can benefit from having their motorhome or travel trailer inspected annually. Spring is a great time for an RV inspection. You can address anything that requires attention before camping season. This, along with an inaugural, close-to-home trip or overnight stay, preps you for longer summer trips further from home.

Along with many other benefits, Good Sam Elite Members receive an annual Good Sam multi-point inspection. Below, we’ve outlined what you can expect when you bring your RV to a Camping World location to have it scoped out and inspected. If you’re not a member, you can still schedule a routine inspection at your local Camping Word. Learn more about that process here.

Why a multi-point inspection?

The multi-point inspection gives you a baseline to ensure your RV is ready for another season. The best part? It’s a complimentary service for Good Sam Elite members offered at any Camping World Service Center nationwide.

Once your inspection is complete, you can elect to address any areas that your technician marks for further attention.

What Do Technicians Look for in the Good Sam Multi-Point Inspection?

Below, we’ll cover the complete list of each RV component that’s tested and inspected. It’s important for RV owners to know exactly what technicians are trained to note for each component.

For all components listed below, the technician will perform the appropriate test and mark one of three categories:

Checked and OK!

May Require Attention

Requires Immediate Attention

As an RV owner, this provides a quick overview to help you prioritize your RV’s maintenance schedule. The technician will also provide additional notes at the bottom of your inspection form to detail additional recommended services based on their findings.

What is in the Good Sam Multi-Point Inspection?

Here’s what our inspectors will note and record:

Vehicle Information

License plate number

RV make and model

They’ll also check the condition of the following:

Wiper blades

Chassis and coach batteries

Battery cables and terminals



Then, they’ll inspect the operation of all exterior lights, including:

Headlights

Turn signals

Marker lights

Brake lights

Tire Information

The technician then checks the condition of all RV tires, including inside tires on RVs with dual rear wheels. For each tire, they’ll check the following:

Month and year of manufacture

Tread depth

Tire wear

Condition of valve stems and valve extensions

Current pressure

If the tire’s current pressure falls outside the manufacturer’s recommended range, the technician will adjust the pressure and note the new set pressure on your inspection form.

Additional Checks

After the tire inspection, your technician performs these additional checks on all RVs:

Rubber roof inspection

Inspection of weather seals on doors, windows, and vents

On motorized RVs, the technician also inspects the condition of belts and hoses in your RV’s engine compartment.

As a responsible owner, it’s also your duty to track your RV’s maintenance records. That’s why we’ve compiled a downloadable reference handbook to help you do so.

