Take a Trip to the Best Bryce Canyon RV Parks

June 10, 2023

Woman standing on lookout point over a canyon filled with hoodoos.

Pack your bags, load up the RV and take your travels to a place where you can marvel at fascinating hoodoos, hike through unique slot canyons, bike through Ponderosa pines and take some picture-perfect photography.

Welcome to Utah’s Bryce Canyon Country!

Southern Utah A couple overlook a canyon studded with sandstone monoliths.

Standing on Inspiration Point in Bryce Canyon National Park. Getty Images

This area is filled with amazing RV parks for every kind of adventurer. Are you ready to start planning your next trip? Hop in and buckle up!

Ruby’s Inn RV Park

The first park on our roundup is at historic Ruby’s Inn, right across from the gates of Bryce Canyon National Park. This is the closest RV park to the national park and has 250 spots with full hookups for water and electricity. Visitors to this park will also be able to enjoy all of the amenities provided by the larger Ruby’s Inn resort. Spend your days exploring Bryce Canyon or staying cool by the pool, and spend your nights surrounded by ponderosa pine trees and thousands of stars.

Truck hitched to airstream in shady campsite.

Ruby’s Inn

Henrie’s Hitch N Post

Located outside of Panguitch, Utah, Henrie’s Hitch N Post is a year-round adventurers paradise. The park is only a short drive away from the hoodoos of Bryce Canyon and the elite fishing of Panguitch Lake. The park boasts an on-site laundromat and gift shop, making your experience stress-free and unforgettable. Henrie’s Hitch N Post is the only RV park in the area that stays open all year with full amenities, so you can rely on them to be your base camp whenever you get the call to adventure.

Aerial view of RV park in beautiful setting.

Escalante Cabins & RV Park

Escalante Cabins & RV Park

Looking for a beautiful spot to stay while enjoying everything the area has to offer? Look no further than Escalante Cabins & RV Park. This park is a midpoint between Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, making it a great base camp for your next trip. The site offers pull-through, pull-in and back-in sites, all with full hookups. The park also features rates for extended stays, so the fun never has to end!

Stark stone towers jut into the sy

Kodachrome Basin State Park. Getty Images

Bryce Valley Ranch RV & Horse Park

Staying at Bryce Valley RV & Horse Park you’ll be surrounded by eye-catching scenery and exhilarating adventures. The park itself is located in a quiet and secluded area with miles of nature trails to explore right on the property. The park is located near Bryce Canyon and Kodachrome Basin State Park on America’s Scenic Byway 12, a perfect spot for discovering all that the area has to offer. The park often features special discounts, so be sure to check its website often for new deals.

Highway snaking under a rock arch.

Scenic Byway 12 in Bryce Canyon. Getty Images

Keep Exploring Utah’s Bryce Canyon Country

If you still want ways to stay immersed in this beautiful landscape, be sure to discover more RV parks and lodging options in the area at brycecanyoncountry.com.

Check out Bryce Canyon Campgrounds.

