5 Archeological Spots to Visit in the U.S.

Despite the United States only being less than a few centuries old, our country is actually rich in diverse archeological history. From early colonial settlements, all the way back to ancient Native American civilizations, there’s no shortage of stories to tell from our past. If you’re looking for a memorable adventure back in time, here are 5 archeological spots you should consider visiting in the United States, along with nearby campgrounds to stay at.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

Collinsville, Illinois

One of the largest pre-Columbian settlements, Cahokia Mounds preserves the remnants of one of the most sophisticated Native American civilizations to have ever settled in North America (700 AD to 1400 AD). While you’re there, be sure to take in the exhibit or Climb of Monks Mound for a scenic view of an ancient city.

Colonial Williamsburg

Williamsburg, Virginia

A living museum that preserves America’s colonial history with restored buildings, streets, and costumed patrons, Colonial Williamsburg is an immersive experience for anyone looking to better understand our country’s past.

Mesa Verde National Park

Mesa Verde, Colorado

Tucked away in the southwest corner of Coloardo, Mesa Verde National Park commemorates the 700 year legacy of the Pueblo people. Impressively, the park consists of well-preserved domiciles built into the cliffs, along with other intricate structures consisting of ceremonial rooms and Pueblo artifacts.

Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Nageezi, New Mexico

A monolithic preservation of Native American culture in New Mexico, Chaco Culture National Historical Park features several stone remnants of ancient Puebloan civilization. While you’re there, be sure to check out the Pueblo Bonito and Great Kiva, while hiking the trails of the Chacoan people.

Alcatraz Island

San Fransisco, California

With countless movies and documentaries inspired by the infamous prison, there’s such a lore surrounding Alcatraz. While it’s more famously known as a historical “who’s-who” of convicts, you might be surprised to learn that the Civil War-era fortress holds a lot of connection to Native American occupation as well. Come for the unique blend of culture and history, and stay for the incredible views of the San Francisco Bay.

