Water fun is kind of a big deal at Grey’s Point Camp in Topping, Virginia. Located on the banks of the Rappahannock River near the Chesapeake Bay, this Good Sam Park treats guests to lots of ways to float, slide, and make a splash.

From the campground (with a Good Sam Rating of 9/10*/10), guests can launch a kayak or canoe right on the river and spot the wildlife that thrives on the verdant banks. Campers with small kids might prefer to stay on the Grey’s Point property for watery good times. Pools and a splash zone give campers lots of ways to shoot water or get doused with lots of colorful play equipment.

Thrill-seekers can get an adrenaline kick by launching themselves down the pair of twisting waterslides.

Set Sail

Brought your boat? You’ve come to the right place. The Grey’s Point Camp Marina provides docks for your watercraft, and a boat ramp enables campers to launch their vessel. From the marina, boaters have seemingly endless choices, from fishing in the Chesapeake to exploring the myriad channels and inlets that make up the estimated 465 miles of shoreline in the River Realm.

If you haven’t brought a boat, the onsite boat rental will outfit you with a craft that’s appropriate for you and your family. The same goes for kayaks and canoes.

If you prefer beachcombing, the campground offers long, sandy stretches of riverbank. Bring a picnic basket, beach umbrella, and beach blanket for a lazy afternoon of relaxing on the shore.

Back on Land

The campground rolls out a slew of activities for landlubbers. “Play” is the operative word here. Dog owners can turn their pooches loose in the dog park, while kids can burn off excess energy at the playground. Rent a bike and take a spin along one of the bike paths that snake through the property.

Structured activities will give restless travelers something to do. Kids can participate in STEM experiments to learn about their world while having fun at the same time. Competitive types test their skill at the cornhole tournament or other contests.

Throughout the year, the campground hosts fun-filled events. If you’re visiting in May, don’t miss the campground’s Renaissance festival or tasting tours of surrounding wineries. Classes and crafts also are offered.

RVers running low on supplies can restock pet food, fishing supplies, and RV sundries at the campground’s store. A snack bar is available for a quick food fix.

Comfortable Stays

After a busy day exploring and having fun, guests retire in comfort at one of the 706 campsite sites. RVers can choose from 81 full-hookup sites, powered by 30 or 50 amps. Pull-through sites are available, and plenty of space (30×60 feet) gives campers room to deploy slideouts.

Campers can relax at the table that comes with each site and log in to the Wi-Fi, which supports steaming and is available to overnight guests. The park has several shade trees; inquire about availability when making your reservation.

A self-service RV wash is available, and guests can take advantage of the campground’s laundry facilities and restrooms. After check-in and escort to your site ensures that you get to your space safe and sound.

Getting Around

Hop in your vehicle (or watercraft) to explore the natural and cultural attractions found on the banks of the Rappahannock as well as the Chesapeake Bay. The so-called River Realm encompasses eight charming small towns with off-the-charts seafood restaurants and quirky attractions.

To get the full measure of the River Realm’s boating fixation, check out Deltaville, located where the Rappahannock empties out in the Chesapeake. The town boasts more boats than people, with 25 marinas for sailing and motoring adventures. Hop on a fishing charter for hefty catches of croaker, trout, flounder, bluefish, Spanish mackerel, and more. If you’d prefer to pick up some seafood without embarking on a vessel, drop into J&W Seafood and pick up freshly caught morsels.

At the Deltaville Maritime Museum, you can enroll in a boatbuilding class with your family and learn how America’s early builders crafted vessels from wood. Hone your nailing, cutting, and gluing skills for a week-long session. Upon completion, building teams paddle their watercraft to vie for a “Wacky Trophy.”

From the town of Lively, hikers have access to Belle Isle State Park, which encompasses 892 acres and 7 miles of shoreline along the Rappahannock River. The park includes facilities for picnics, camping, fishing boating, and a children’s playground.