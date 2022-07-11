Make sweet vacation memories at Candy Hill Campground in Winchester, Virginia. Sitting in the Shenandoah Valley, Candy Hill serves as the perfect base camp for exploring a region known for its lush rolling hills, apple orchards and award-winning wineries. Folks who prefer to stay local can relax and enjoy the ample amenities and activities of the campground. Also, Civil War History and rugged hiking trails are on the menu in this northern Virginia destination.

History and Hiking, Above and Below

Visiting history buffs will discover a bounty of Civil War battlefields. Twenty minutes from Candy Hill Campground, the Cedar Creek Battlefield preserves the spot where Confederate forces surprised sleeping Union troops on an early October morning in 1864. In Luray Caverns to the south, visitors can walk through the cathedral-like rooms of the largest caverns in the eastern United States. Adjacent to the caverns, the Car and Carriage Caravan Museum showcases vehicles that transported people over the past century. Marvel at towering rock columns formed over the course of millions of years.

Hikers will be glad to know that Winchester is a short drive from access points to the Appalachian Trail. The Trails at the Museum of Shenandoah Valley constitutes a network of short, kid-friendly paths with some great art installations along the way. Advanced hikers will find thrilling vistas on Signal Knob, a 10.7-mile trek in the George Washington National Forest. This hike culminates on Signal Knob Overlook, once a Confederate lookout.

Candy Hill Campground also sits just 27 miles away from Shenandoah National Park. The sweeping expanse of land preserves 200,000 acres of a landscape dotted with rocky promontories, fields of wildflowers and bubbling streams. Take a hike to the rock formation known as Old Rag, which dishes out a stunning 360-degree view of the surrounding landscape. Ascend the 4,000-foot-tall Stony Man mountain for even more stellar vistas.

Apples and Wine

Enjoy the fruits of Shenandoah’s rich soil. At Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market, shoppers stock up on a host of fruits including blueberries, squash, sweet potatoes, watermelon and, of course, apples. Don’t leave without savoring apple cider donuts or going on an apple-picking adventure in an orchard that covers 325 acres.

Wine also ranks as a top regional export. Bluemont Vineyard, nestled on the first ridge of the Blue Ridge Mountains, serves red and white vintages from its tasting room overlooking the valley below. You’ll also find plenty of stuff for kids. Check out Dinosaur Land, a roadside attraction featuring 50 life-size dinosaur sculptures in a forest environment.

Festive Candy Hill Excursions

From the campground, a San Francisco-style Trolley Bus whisks campers to nearby attractions, including farmers’ markets and ice cream and frozen yogurt restaurants. A historic tour also is offered. This trolley is available to groups or clubs with 12-15 sites or more and who make prior arrangements. The trolley runs from April through October.

Visitors can time their visit with one of the many festivals happening in the area, from the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, from (April 28–May 1) to the OctoBeer Fest (October 9–11).

Staying at the Campground

Folks who want to stay put will find lots of reasons to relax at the campground. Stock up on groceries, firewood, and RV and pet supplies at the campground, then relax in one of 86 sites with Wi-Fi; 50-amp power is available. Enjoy at the fire ring and table at each site. Drivers of larger RVs can reserve a pull-through site. Onsite laundry and restrooms ensure convenience.

Campers who prefer to be active can have fun in the exercise room, rec hall, game room and swimming pool. Cruise in a pedal cart or get your feet wet in the wading pool. Let your dog get a workout at the enclosed dog run or meet new people by participating in one of the campground’s planned activities.

Open all year, Candy Hill Campground keeps the good times rolling for visitors to the Shenandoah Valley.