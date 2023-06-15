With over 35 million people looking to rent an RV each year, there’s never been a better time to list your RV and make some extra cash. That being said, for many, their RV is one of their most expensive possessions, and the idea of renting it out can be a little daunting. That being said, the upside is definitely worth it. To help illustrate the point, here are a few reasons why you should rent out your RV.

Earn extra income from your RV

Let’s start with some compelling financials.

On average, renting out an RV could annually bring in somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000 of extra income, with some even earning up to $52,000 a year.

Last year alone, the RV rental market grew 7.4%, with many speculating that it could even eclipse a billion-dollar industry within the decade. More and more folks have been taking to the outdoors since 2020, and with a looming sense of economic uncertainty, that trend is very likely to continue.

Assuming you’re not RVing full-time, chances are there are a number of weekends your motorhome is sitting idle. Why not put it to work and start generating passive income?

Subsidize RV expenses

Even with an affordable RV, it’s still an investment when you factor in insurance ($1,000+ per year), maintenance ($1,000 to $2,000 per year), or even loan payments ($300 to $600 per month).

Renting out your RV can be a smart way to offset some expenses, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck. Not to mention that it frees up storage and potentially storage fees while preventing your RV from just sitting idle.

Share a love of RVing

Admittedly this is one of the more arbitrary reasons, but it’s still worth mentioning.

Part of the reason the RV rental market has exploded in recent years has to do with curiosity. There are several travelers who would like to experience the RV lifestyle without footing the bill for a new purchase. Understandably, renting provides an excellent opportunity for them to dip their feet in and see that the lifestyle really is for everyone.

One of the common sentiments among owners interviewed on the Good Sam Rentals platform is how much they love sharing their passion for RVing with renters. When asked about why they started building out a rental fleet, Patty and Taylor of Dove & Owl RV Rentals shared how much they’ve enjoyed getting away to enjoy “peaceful and majestic spaces” and how that’s given them a passion for providing the same experience for “like-minded vacationers.”

Ready to rent out your RV?

With Good Sam RV Rentals, it’s incredibly easy to grow your business, no matter how big or small your rental fleet is.

Owners who use Good Sam Rentals to list their RVs can get paid within 24 hours, earning nearly $15,000 a week while only paying 10% in commission fees. Not to mention you can rest easy knowing Good Sam provides 24/7 roadside support and covers up to $1 million in liabilities, as well as compensation and collision.

Whether you need help connecting with new renters, managing your RVs, or even assistance with deliveries or pickups, Good Sam will do the heavy lifting for you.