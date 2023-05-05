One of America’s largest vintage trailer rallies is set to take place on May 18–20 in Pismo Coast Village RV Resort in Pismo Beach, California.

The annual Pismo Vintage Trailer Rally is a widely recognized event that brings together amazing, dedicated trailer owners who are passionate about iconic vintage trailers. With over 300 vintage trailer participants, the gathering promotes the history, restoration, and preservation of these marvelous gems on wheels.

Hosted by Pismo Coast Village RV Resort for the past 15 years, the rally features beautifully restored travel trailers from the 1930s to the 1970s with famous names like Airstream, Boles Aero, Shasta, Silver Streak, Vagabond, and Westcraft as well as unique special edition trailers. Many of the vintage trailer owners tow their units with beautiful vintage vehicles with matching color schemes. Tow vehicles on display usually range from Hudson, Ford, and Chevy pickups to vintage Woodie station wagons. Trailer owners celebrate this legendary tradition by furnishing and accessorizing the inside and outside of their trailers with authentic vintage décor.

The highlight of the weekend is the Open House and swap meet, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Resort guests and the public are welcome to join the fun and tour the old-time trailers at no charge during the open house. While the event is open to the public, rally participants also organize their own private activities, including a Trailer Crawl, vintage-themed bowling event, pancake breakfast, potluck, and a “Come as you are” bicycle ride around the Resort.

Anyone who is not a registered guest should park outside the Resort and walk to the event as parking is not available on-site. A local Boy Scout Troop will be hosting a parking area down Highway 1 across the street from the North Beach State Campground. Proceeds from parking will benefit the Boy Scout’s activities.

Pismo Coast Village RV Resort is a premier 400-site full-service resort located on the beach in Pismo Beach, Calif. It is within walking distance from shopping, restaurants, and the Pismo Pier.