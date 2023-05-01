Many RVers like to return year after year to their favorite campground. Here, they can catch up with the many people they have got to know over the years and enjoy the activities they love. Others may seek travels to new regions and adventures unknown. For these RV nomads, there are many far-off venues that can satisfy the curious and the knowledge seekers. For those of the latter group, within reach of the Canadian Pacific coast, many exciting journeys await. Vancouver Island delivers what you are looking for.

Island Time in BC

Vancouver Island stretches for 283 miles off the coast of British Columbia. There are some 325 other islands found in the surrounding waters, some of which can be accessed by ferry. Visiting and spending some on these beautiful spots can be quite intriguing.

A distinct culture can be noticed throughout many locations and seaside villages found on Vancouver Island. The climate, though often described as Mediterranean, is often more like that of the United Kingdom. In Victoria, the atmosphere in the pubs, marketplaces, and the presence of double-decker buses seem to reflect a different place and time.

Ferry to Fun

Your adventure starts with boarding a ferry on the mainland at either Horseshoe Bay, just north of the city of Vancouver, or closer to the U.S. border at Tsawwassen south of the city. Though there are many other islands that these ferries travel to, you want either the Swartz Bay or Nanaimo ferry. These ships carry cars, trucks, and all sizes of RVs for the roughly 90-minute trip. You can grab a bite in the cafeteria-style restaurant or, on some ships, enjoy a hot buffet in a panoramic windowed setting. Don’t forget to bring your camera up on deck with you. The passage is very scenic and you might just spot a breaching whale or orca.

There are many RV parks scattered throughout the island, including many with sites right on the oceanfront. However, this is a popular destination, so be sure to reserve a site well in advance. Likewise, reservations on the ferries are recommended.

Here’s a list of some of the many attractions and things to do on the island.

Cathedral Grove – Located in MacMillan Provincial Park, 10 miles (16 km) from Port Alberni, this destination should not be missed. Here, you can walk on paths through forests of enormous Douglas fir and western redwood trees, many of which were seedlings more than 200 years before Christopher Columbus landed on the shores of the new world. You can also imagine scenes from “Star Wars” movies and “Jurassic World Dominion,” both of which shot scenes here.

Tofino – Located on the island’s west coast, Tofino has beautiful, rugged beaches with impressive and thunderous waves regularly crashing on the shores. Many people come to view the walls of water when they reach their peak during the storms of the fall. Several world-class resorts are found here. While this picturesque venue is only 78 miles from Port Alberni, travel time will be about 2 hours due to the mountainous terrain. BC Highway 4 is the only way in or out. As there are elevated outcroppings of rock faces protruding on both sides of the road, travel with long or large RVs is not recommended. However, the Tofino area supports smaller rigs.

Bicycling – There are many great bicycle paths throughout the island. One of the most popular runs is the 56 km long Galloping Goose, which starts in the city of Victoria and stretches into the Sooke area. These are great riding paths, as they are relatively flat as the base was originally for a train track. At least two original wooden trestle bridges are part of the bike trails with one being the Kinsol Trestle, one of the highest and longest of its type in the world.

Overnight Hiking – Della Falls in Strathcona Provincial Park features the highest waterfall in Canada. The 1,440-foot wonder can only be reached on foot. Due to the substantial distance from the trailhead to the falls, a same-day return trip would not be practical. So pack a tent and bring supplies.

Ship Watching – War ships, including submarines, can often be seen moving in or out of the naval base located in Esquimalt. Cruise ships are coming and going at Ogden Point Terminal throughout the cruise season.

Whale Watching – Whales, Orcas, and seals all inhabit the waters that surround the island. There are many whale sighting tours that can be found in the downtown harbor area of Victoria.

Butchart Gardens – Almost a century old and internationally renowned, this 55-acre garden really is a must-see attraction. Located in Brentwood Bay in Victoria, tours can be easily found that can transport you there and back. Plan on at least a four-hour timeframe to take it all in. If at all possible, make reservations well in advance to enjoy your lunch or afternoon high tea in the Dining Room Restaurant, which overlooks the Italian Gardens. Book a table on the outside veranda deck for the ultimate experience.

City of Victoria – Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, offers many attractions and activities. The provincial parliament building is an iconic landmark that is framed by one of the most photogenic marine harbors in the nation. A stroll up Government Street offers many unique shops and authentic English-style pubs. Walking along the harbor provides views of landing and departing seaplanes, moored sailboats, and the coming and going of a variety of watercraft. Traveling in the downtown harbor area can be made by low-cost water taxis that run scheduled circuits. Now, for the young at heart and for those that love pubs, look into the Pickle Pub Crawl! Your water taxi driver is your designated driver. They know all the best pubs and will chauffeur you via water taxi from pub to pub. Great fun!

Fisherman’s Wharf – A short walk from the harbor toward the cruise docks will take you to Fisherman’s Wharf. This very characteristic marine settlement has a host of live-aboard houseboats, food vendors, and much, much, more. A friendly, carefree cultural feeling seems to blanket the community here. In contrast, the brightly colored boats and structures rival the home colors of South Beach, Florida.

Well, these are just some of the things you can see and do on this island in the ocean. But your adventure does not have to end there. If you are headed into the U.S. from here, you can experience a different water journey. Board the Coho Ferry in the inner harbor and sail across the Strait of Juan de Fuca to Port Angeles, Washington.

Hopefully, this gives you some ideas to help you turn a camping trip into a camping adventure. And, if Vancouver Island is in your sights, don’t forget to plan and reserve early. Get on the internet or reference your Good Sam Camping Guide to locate your island base camp. Enjoy!

Peter Mercer – Making RV Adventures