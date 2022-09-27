Enchanted Trails RV Park & Trading Post blends the freewheeling spirit of Route 66’s heyday with all the comforts and amenities of a 21st-century RV resort. Surrounded by rugged desert scenery just 11 miles east of Albuquerque, the resort puts guests within reach of some of New Mexico’s most exciting attractions.

Blasts From the Past

Visitors will get a sense of the park’s nostalgic travel vibe the minute they pull into the park, located on U.S.Route 66 (Interstate 40). The Enchanted Trails office and Trading Post occupies a flat-roofed adobe-style building built in the late 1940s and was typical of the era’s architectural style. Visitors will find curios and memorabilia from the period in the clubhouse. Although the spacious laundry facility is fully equipped with modern washers and dryers, there’s also a ringer washer and mangle iron — for guests who fully want to commit to the old-time aesthetic.

Travel further down memory lane with a tour of the park’s Vintage Trailer Exhibit, also known as the Vintage Court, with six classic RVs open for exploring. Step into Della, a 1959 Spartan trailer with a double bed and roomy kitchen; feel the Camelot aura in Dot, a 1963 Winnebago trailer that sleeps one; get groovy in Josephine, a 1969 airstream decorated with mod flower decals. Get a key for the vintage RV you would like to tour at the manager’s office.

In the trading post, visitors can peruse the impressive selection of Native American crafts, Southwest foods and spices, along with funky and offbeat items.

Enchanted Trails’ iconic style has drawn the attention of filmmakers. The park has been used as a shooting location in films and it was recently featured in a video about Route 66.

Modern Magic

Behind the classic facade, Enchanted Trails pampers guests with all the state-of-the-art amenities they need for a comfortable visit. Stay in one of the 115 pull-through full-hookup sites with 30- and 50-am power. Free WiFi keeps guests connected, and propane and RV supplies are available. A heated pool and hot tub are open seasonally, and a game room gives guests a chance to unwind.

Get even more gear at Camping World of Albuquerque, located next door. In addition to a wide range of accessories, the store offers servicing and parts, giving RVers all the help they need for the next leg of their road trip. Got the itch to buy a new RV? The adjacent Camping World RV offers new units for sale, from lightweight trailers to diesel pusher motorhomes.

Around Albuquerque

When you’re not relaxing at your site in Enchanted Trails, venture to Albuquerque to experience a town with roots that stretch back centuries. Meander through Old Town to see Pueblo-style buildings, the city’s first church and New Mexican art at a handful of galleries. Learn about Native American tribes and gaze at ancient designs engraved on volcanic rocks at Petroglyph National Monument or the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

In town, sample a helping of chili at the Route 66 Diner or marvel at nostalgic and colorful signs glowing in Absolutely Neon. Get a sense of TV history by joining a “Breaking Bad” tour and following in the footsteps of fictional crime mastermind Walter White. Reach new heights by venturing off the route to ride the Sandia Peak Tramway, which starts from the edge of town and rides to the 10,378-foot crest of the Sandia Mountains, making it the longest tramway in North America.