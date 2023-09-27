Like many other industries and products, it is not surprising that some things are possibly misunderstood when it comes to recreational vehicles. These misconceptions often lead to the developing of believable myths. Though we can not possibly address all of these we can look at a few of the more common beliefs.

Myth

Filling your RV tires with nitrogen instead of compressed atmospheric air will alleviate the need for topping up the pressure from time to time.

This is not true. While nitrogen may reduce the frequency of topping up the tire pressures, it does not alleviate this need entirely. Nitrogen molecules are larger than that of oxygen and therefore pass through the tire casing at a lesser rate. However, there are other benefits that the nitrogen fills provide, such as less volume variation with tire temperature changes. Atmospheric air contains 78% nitrogen and 21% oxygen.

Myth

Class A driver door option or availability is no longer offered. This probably happened due to the motor home industry wanting to decrease the base cost in a somewhat austerity program.

Drivers’ doors were featured on some models of gasoline powered class A coaches in past years. They were discontinued mainly due to the extra weight they added to the front axle. While the door does not seem to warrant such action, the primary increase in weight was not that of the door assembly, but by the heavy framing it required.

Myth

Myth

People that own expensive high end RV’s are snobs!

Generally this is not true. Their actions and neighbourly friendliness are the same as the rest of the campers in the park. They often, however, tend to be ignored and even some time feel disliked. However, the unfriendly demeanour seemingly towards the high end rig owner tends to be caused by people feeling they may be rejected if they attempt to converse with them. Human nature to avoid the feeling of rejection is felt by many and thus can be eliminated by simply not engaging. Check it out next time at camp. Strike up a conversation with that person with the big dollar machine. You might make a new friend!

Myth

Motor Homes equipped with air brakes deploy the service brakes when air pressure is removed, not applied.

This is totally incorrect. The service brakes are activated proportional to the air pressure applied from the brake pedal valve. This misconception is confusing the park brake operation with that of the service brakes. The park brake consists of an additional air brake chamber mounted on the back of the service brake air chamber on the drive axle of the motor home. This added chamber contains a heavy spring that is held back by air pressure while the park brake is disengaged. When applied the air is released allowing the spring to mechanically push the brake cam to apply the park brake.

Myth

Trailer towing capacity is directly proportional to the engine horse power, foot pounds of torque, and vehicle gearing.

This is not correct. While towing capacity is affected by those specifications, the tow vehicle’s weight, braking specifications, and hitch load rating all go into the GCWR (Gross Combined Weight Rating). This is the maximum combined weight that both tow and towed vehicles can weigh.

Myth

RV’s equipped with residential refrigerators can not be used for dry camping due to their electrical needs.

A decade or so ago, that was probably true. However, refrigerator technology and quality has come a long way since then. Today’s units operate using over 70% less electrical power. This makes them a viable choice for off the grid camping with ample house bank batteries and inverter.

Myth

Inverters are rated in wattage output and are available in modified sine wave or true sine wave. Either sine wave type will work for all requirements found in an RV.

While it is true that most electrical applications within an RV will operate on either a modified or true sine wave, it is not as cut and dry as that. A true sine wave inverter will operate anything that you could plug in and operate at home. A modified sine wave inverter has short falls for some applications. Some charger devices and small appliances (especially European) may not function on this type of power. Micro wave and refrigerator control boards can have issues over a period of time.

Well, that’s some of the misconceptions that have circulated over the years and surface from time to time over the campfire. If nothing else they can fuel debates and great conversations.

Hmmmm………..Now do we store with the jacks down or with jacks up???

Peter Mercer – With a Swing and a Myth