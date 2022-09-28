5 Fall Harvest Festivals to RV To

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for RV enthusiasts anyway. While others start to turn their focus toward preparing for colder days ahead, the holiday season, and a new year, RVers aren’t clearing the roads just yet. In fact, fall is the gift that keeps on giving since it’s the best time to RV.

Before you start thinking about winterizing and storage during those colder months coming, there are quite a few fall harvest festivals to enjoy. The cooler fall weather is the perfect opportunity to wrap up your RVing adventures for the year.

So, throw on your favorite hoodie and grab your favorite fall beverage (you know, the pumpkin one) and check out some of our favorite fall harvest festivals to RV to.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze — Hudson Valley, NY

September 16 – November 20

What better way to kick off the fall season than hand-carved pumpkins? The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze (otherwise known as “The Blaze”) showcases over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins across the historic grounds of Van Cortlandt Manor.

The intricately carved pumpkins light the half-mile path with themed scenes while moody music from an original soundtrack plays throughout. See stacks of gourds, hear them sing, and enjoy 45 to 90 minutes of pure fall fun.

Sever’s Fall Festival — Shakopee, MN

September 17 – October 30

Home to one of the country’s original corn mazes, Sever’s Fall Festival is held every weekend throughout the fall. The corn maze features a new elaborate design every year, cut by hand, to keep visitors on their toes.

Other activities include straw sculptures, a petting zoo, pig races, magic shows, and a corn pit playground. The fun is endless! Plus, Sever’s is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year making it the perfect time to plan a trip.

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta — Albuquerque, NM

October 1-9

Drawing close to a million people every year, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is the largest hot air balloon festival in the world. The nine-day extravaganza is full of events ranging from themed balloon rodeos to chainsaw carving demonstrations.

There are fireworks, live music, shopping, dining, and of course tons of uniquely shaped and colorful balloons. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather while soaking in all there is to see both above you in the sky and around you on the ground.

Bayfield Apple Festival — Bayfield, WI

October 7-9

It doesn’t get more autumnal than apple picking. At the Bayfield Apple Festival, get your fill of all things apple including apple pie contests, apple-peeling, and the crowning of the Apple Festival Queen and King. It’s an apple-solutely good time!

Enjoy live music, parades, and carnivals, as well as an arts and crafts fair. Not to mention, you’ll be surrounded by farms and wineries in addition to the gorgeous apple orchards. Come for the apples, stay for the fantastic fall foliage around Lake Superior.

Día de los Muertos — San Antonio, TX

October 29-30

San Antonio hosts the largest celebration in the country for Día de los Muertos (also known as Day of the Dead). The Mexican holiday honors deceased loved ones around Halloween with a two-day extravaganza that everyone is invited to.

The city celebrates the rich culture with historical traditions from dressed altars to live music and a floating procession that you’ll never forget. There are art and food vendors stationed throughout, so you can feed your eyes as well as your belly.

Fall Fun for All

When it comes to fall, the road really is wide open. Enjoy one last hoorah (or several, why limit yourself) before the weather goes from cool to cold. You’ll be glad you did.

