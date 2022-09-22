America’s Mid-Atlantic region embraces autumn with gusto. Tour the countryside to see vibrant fall colors or drop into haunted houses in some of the big cities.

Delaware

See our Regional Travel Calendar for more year-round destinations.

The weather on Delaware’s coast is pretty nice during October, and a slew of local festivals give travelers great reasons to camp near the beach. Celebrate Halloween at the annual Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth, including a costume parade, dog parade, trick or treating and hayrides. One of the event’s highlights is the Sea Witch Hunt, in which attendees try to find the dreaded witch for prizes.

Stay: Massey’s Landing , Millsboro

Maryland

Maryland offers big-city thrills as well as golden countrysides during the fall.

Imbibe Spirits and Oysters in Baltimore

Oyster season begins on October 1 in Maryland, and Baltimore is ground zero for these delicious mollusks. Add jumbo shrimp and cracked lobster tails to the mix and wash it down with a flavorful cocktail at one of the city’s famed eateries, like the Thames Street Oyster House.

South of the city, Washington D.C. has prime fall scenery in places like the U.S. National Arboretum and the National Mall. Drive the George Washington Memorial Parkway for more beautiful fall views.

Walk Through Colorful Forests

Several spots in Maryland host dazzling fall colors. Near Woodbine, hike to Annapolis Rock during the fall to see sprawling views of Patuxent River State Park. The hike is about 5 miles out and back with some inclines, but there’s an unforgettable payoff at the top: vast swaths of crimson- and gold-tinted trees. In Woodbine, visit Larriland Farm to pick your own apples.

Choose from these Maryland RV parks:

New Jersey

New Jersey celebrates autumn with stellar fall foliage and an iconic park.

See Sweeping Views — and Fall Trees — in Jersey City

Jersey City is home to Liberty State Park, with wide-open views encompassing the Manhattan skyline, Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty. During the fall, the scenery goes up a notch with the blazing colors of the surrounding foliage. Take a nature walk through the park’s rural areas and see the turning leaves as well as lush waterside plant life.

Don’t leave the park without visiting the Empty Sky Memorial, commemorating the 9/11 attacks on Manhattan’s World Trade Center. A pair of facing walls bear the names of the 749 victims from Jersey. From Jersey City, the Liberty Landing City Ferry takes visitors into the Big Apple for more fall adventures.

Chill Out in Cape May

A quaint seaside town dotted with Victorian homes and bordered by vast stretches of white sand, Cape May is one of the Garden State’s most charming resort communities. During October, the town fully embraces the Halloween spirit. Events here include a Historic Haunts Tour, Scarecrow Alley at the Physick Estate, Murder Mystery Dinners and Ghost Trolley Tours. If you prefer a terror-free stay, visit the Nature Center and learn about the area’s wildlife.

Choose from these New Jersey RV parks:

New York

Beyond the Big Apple, Empire State offers lots of scenic fall getaways for travelers.

See the Saugerties

North of New York City on Interstate 87, the Saugerties is a lush Hudson Valley getaway. Check out Opus 40, a sculpture park built-in 1938 with stairs and stages that visitors can climb. Refuel at the Love Bites Cafe, a local restaurant that specializes in breakfast food. Try the Chicken ‘n’ Waffles for a hearty meal.

Love Lake George

On the eastern edge of Adirondack Park, this destination has served families as a perennial vacation spot. Come for the leaf-peeping and see the amazing crimson and gold colors in the forests surrounding the lake. Stay for the region’s many fall events, including the rollicking Lake George Oktoberfest, when the town is transformed into a Bavarian-style street fair. The Gore Mountain Harvest Festival serves up delicious fall food along with drinks. You’ll also find a bevy of Halloween events.

Have a Great Time at Turning Stone

Verona is home to Turning Stone Casino, with Vegas-style gaming that includes more than 80 table games and roughly 2,300 gaming machines. Add golf to the mix with five nearby courses. After a fun day of gaming and putting, enjoy a warm meal at the Oneida Lake Brew Haus, overlooking the namesake lake for great sunset views.

Choose from these New York RV parks:

Pennsylvania

Fall in the Keystone State means tasty meals along with fun outdoor recreation.

Pick Pumpkins in Amish Country

If the fall season makes you think of pumpkins, Pennsylvania’s Amish country is right for you. Visitors can pick pumpkins at several area roadside patches, where you’ll find the biggest gourds around. Visitors can shop for authentic Amish quilts and Amish pastries throughout the region at the many specialty outlets in town. Get a piece of the past from one of the area’s antique stores.

Bike and Hike in Stroudsburg

Nestled in the Pocono Mountains, Stroudsburg is a small town that leaves a big impression on visitors. For cyclists, the town’s ample trails will give you opportunities to explore Poconos vistas. Ambitious bikers can follow the 13-mile Cherry Valley Road course, which runs past forested hills and lush fields. Throughout the region, trees blaze with bright fall colors.

Pedal Around Portersville

North of Pittsburgh, Moraine State Park is a playground for folks who love outdoor recreation. Follow the nearly 30 miles of hiking trails, wind their way around the area or go horseback riding. See Lake Arthur up close on the multi-purpose trail along the north shore, covering seven miles of shoreline.

Choose from these Pennsylvania RV parks: