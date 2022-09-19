The Los Angeles RV Resort (formerly Acton / North LA KOA) is now open as a Good Sam Campground for guests in historical Acton’s beautiful Soledad Canyon. Located just 45 miles from Los Angeles, Action Camp has all you need for the ultimate camping getaway or as a base camp for your SoCal explorations. The fun family-friendly campground offers lots of amenities.

Enjoy the swimming pool, volleyball and basketball courts, convenience store, outdoor café-style area, indoor lounge and more. Perfect as a large group retreat center with wide open fields for family reunions, school groups, clubs and nonprofits. There are full hookup RV sites but if you don’t have an RV, reserve our Woody tents, cabins or teepees or maybe a deluxe tent site with power. Camp with a touch of glamour… Glamping! This lovely canyon area has limited cellular signal but there is Wi-Fi available for those times you do need to stay connected. There are plans to add educational programs and more, so check out our website often for activities.

Local area attractions include Universal Studios, Hollywood, Disneyland, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Dodgers Stadium, museums and more! Enjoy day trips to Santa Monica, Malibu and Venice Beach. And it’s a must-stop base camp for hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail. Stay for a night, a week, a month or more!

Book your travel today at LARVResort.com or call 661-268-1214.