With everything costing much more and inflation galloping onward, it’s no wonder people are reassessing their vacation plans. For folks seeking vacation fun without breaking the bank, recreational vehicle trips have never looked so inviting. However, even the RV lifestyle can’t escape the increased costs of nearly everything. So how do campers combat RV inflationary headwinds?

Get Back to Nature

So often, we think that to have a fantastic vacation, we must travel to far distant commercialized destinations like theme parks or fancy resort areas. These destination vacations can cost a fortune; fuel costs, RV park fees, activities, entrance fees and other costs pile up with alarming speed. But if you look back at the best summer vacations, they most often are the times you spent with your family doing simple things. Get inspiration from the vacations spent in national forest campgrounds, swimming and fishing in the lake or river, hiking and exploring the surrounding area, sitting by the campfire roasting marshmallows, savoring the potatoes that were roasted in the fire for dinner and having great fun with the family. Get back to basics and back to nature.

Cool’ n’ Cook

Eating at restaurants for all your meals becomes very costly over the course of your vacation. But spending excessive time cooking isn’t most campers’ idea of a great vacation. To save money and time, we make cookies, desserts and homemade freezer meals ahead of time to use while we’re traveling. Casseroles like shepherd’s pie can be frozen in individual- or family-sized aluminum pans. Soups can be frozen in correct portion sizes in freezer bags and laid flat to save space in the freezer. These freezer meals save time and effort; just heat and serve. Also, making use of a crockpot is not only economical but convenient. Throw in the ingredients in the morning, turn on the pot and dinner is ready any time you are!

Fuel Concerns

OK, so you’ve picked your destination and reserved a spot. Even though you’ve selected a campground that is relatively close to home, the trip still is going to make a dent in fuel expenses. Increasing the miles per gallon can help reduce the trip’s overall expenses. Let’s take a look at some of the many ways you can travel further on a gallon of fuel.

Slow Down

There are many sizes, shapes and weights of vehicles, and that means there are varying results when comparing speed to fuel burn. But we generally know that more speed equals more fuel consumption per mile. Many studies claim reducing speed from 60 mph to 50 mph shaves 10% to 15% off gas use. If you can run at a lower speed without impeding traffic, you will noticeably increase your miles per gallon.

Slim Down

The speed of a vehicle is not the only thing that, if increased, will cause a decrease in miles per gallon. Increased travel weight also will cause a drop in fuel mileage. But how do we reduce the weight of our RV? Fortunately, this is pretty easy. First, do an inventory of your RV. If you are like most, you will come across items that have been onboard for ages and are rarely or never used. You may come across things like folding tables, trailer hitch inserts, power washers, ladders, power tools, non-essential tools and any items that will probably not be required for this trip. It’s surprising how the pounds add up when you factor in all the junk in your vehicle.

Heed Water Wisdom

Consider commercial airlines, which carry only the fuel that is needed for their destination, plus a reserve for reaching an alternate airport. This wisdom can apply to your water supply. Providing your destination has service or at least a water station, traveling with little or no water in the freshwater tank will reduce your RV’s weight by about 5.35 pounds per gallon. Likewise, running your RV or tow vehicle on less than a full load of gas can further reduce your rig’s weight by about 6.3 pounds per U.S. gallon. Again, a substantial weight reduction is gained by carrying just enough fuel with an additional reserve for unseen happenings. Less vehicle weight, less fuel needed to move.

These are just a few ways to help your family’s vacation budget. Of course, there are many more, like internet location shopping for the best fuel prices and more.

Drive safe and enjoy your RV vacation.

Peter Mercer – With Tips To Fight The RV Inflationary Headwinds