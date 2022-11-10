Since 1931, Red Gate Farms has been owned by the same family, giving this RV resort a touch of genuine, Southern hospitality. But the property has a long, rich history that dates back even further. If the centuries-old live oaks could speak, they would tell you about the Indians, 18th-century colonists, civil war soldiers and more that crossed the land before Harry Martin established Red Gate Farms as Georgia’s first Jersey cattle dairy farm. Although the Jersey cows no longer wander the land, something new was created through the family’s love of entertaining and the strong desire to preserve (and share) the Savannah property’s natural beauty. Red Gate Farms’ RV Resort, Event Venue, and Equestrian Center now set the scene for many lifelong memories.



With its charming, historic ambiance, Red Gate Farms’ RV Resort has become the ideal stopping point for folks visiting Savannah. Here, guests are provided with a range of amenities to ensure that everyone has a comfortable and fun visit. You can take advantage of numerous onsite and offsite activities during your stay. Take a lazy day and relax in the saltwater swimming pool or spend the day on the lakes in a rented kayak or on the dock with some catch-and-release fishing. As an easy outing, leisure-seekers will find family-friendly trails throughout the property. Wander the path by foot or rent a bicycle to find the hidden treasures that constitute Red Gate Farms. You will also come across historic ruins, farm animals, wildlife and three distinct event venues — the traditional Barn (above), the chic industrial Grainery, and the intimate Belle Tower — blended seamlessly into the natural landscapes.

Feeling a little more adventurous? The Equestrian Center offers guests a unique way to explore this Savannah landmark. Climb atop one of nature’s most beautiful creatures and discover the history and splendor of Red Gate Farms. A horse-drawn carriage ride is a perfect choice if you prefer to sit back and relax while touring the property. Each guided tour is a scenic experience beneath centuries-old live oaks with many spectacular views. For the younger guests aged 4-10, pony rides and pony parties are also available.

Although you will feel like you are hours away from the bustling city, Red Gate Farms is only minutes from Historic Downtown Savannah, making it the perfect base camp to visit Savannah. Savannah, Georgia, has a reputation for hospitality and charm, which is no doubt how it earned the nickname “The Hostess City of the South.” This quaint, Southern escape is where art, period architecture, coastal cuisine and historical and haunted stories are all set under a veil of Spanish moss. Do you want to discover the enchanting soul of Historic Downtown Savannah? Old Town Trolley Tours, Savannah’s best hop-on, hop-off all-day tour, works closely with Red Gate Farms. Every tour purchase includes a 9 a.m. pick-up and a 4 p.m. drop-off at the park.

Red Gate RV Resort invites you to stay in Savannah's charming countryside and create lasting memories!

RedGateCampground.com

[email protected]

(912) 272-8028