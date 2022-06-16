Phew! Everything on your pre-vacation to-do list is checked off. You’ve sent your last work email and packed up your RV with all the gear you need for a great vacation. Now the only thing left is hitting the road, right?

Not so fast. Before you head out on that RV dream trip, take a moment to ask yourself: what have I done to secure the home that I’m leaving behind? How do I keep my home from becoming the target for thieves? Arrange a few extra security measures so that these questions don’t dog you for every mile of travel.

Lock Up!

This one is a no-brainer. Of course, it’s easy to remember obvious entry points like your front door, but it’s important to think creatively. Consider all the potential entry points for a thief. Make sure all ground-level windows are locked and secured, along with your garage and side or backdoors. Consider locking the gates to your backyard to deter thieves from sneaking around the back.

In the case that one rogue window remains unlocked, entry sensors can alert you (or a secondary contact) immediately that it was opened. In addition, Motion Sensors and Glass Break Sensors offer additional protection.

Don’t skimp on protecting the prized possessions that you store in the home. Invest in a safe if you don’t already have one to secure your important papers, cash, jewelry, keepsakes or other valuable items that you don’t bring with you on your trip.

Ask a Neighbor, Family Member or Friend for Help

While you’re away, don’t allow a mountain of accumulated envelopes spill out of your mailbox! For long trips, travelers can arrange for a mail-forwarding service to reroute letters and parcels to your travel destination. Alternately, you also can enlist someone you trust to swing by your house every couple of days to collect your mail. That way, your porch is clear and your mind is at ease knowing your home is being looked after.

The same goes for your home’s landscaping. An out-of-control front lawn or weedy flowerbeds are a sign that nobody’s home. Hire a landscaping service to keep your plants under control until you return. To go the extra mile, install timers on lights and televisions so they turn on and off to mimic your normal home routine.

This opens another door (no pun intended)… what about spare keys?

Avoid Hiding Your Spare Key

A spare key hidden under a mat or rock can be easily found by a burglar. Even with a home security system, it’s still a bad idea.

Instead, remove physical keys from the equation and level up your security by using additional PINs. If you own a SimpliSafe system, you can create multiple pins for multiple visitors like your neighbor collecting mail or your pet sitter stopping in to feed your cat. You’ll gave peace of mind knowing that each person entering your home has a secret, custom code.

Steer Clear of Social Media on the Road

We get it. Going on vacation is fun! It’s natural to want to share your adventures with friends and family on social media. But pulling into the campground on Facebook or posting pictures of you and your family enjoying a sunset on Instagram hundreds of miles away is an easy invite for burglars to target your home. It’s safest to share your memories privately once you’ve returned home safely.

Another preventative measure to consider: turn off all geotags and make sure your sharing settings are switched to “private” or “Friends Only.” You can still be a social media star but keep it limited to a select audience.

Set up a Home Security System

Did you know that only 25% of Americans have a home security system, and 40% use nothing at all to protect themselves and their families? Don’t be in that 40%.

SimpliSafe is easy to set up without ever sacrificing your security. With 24/7 professional monitoring, you will have high-priority police dispatch when an alarm is triggered, unlimited camera recordings, and fire, floor, and extreme temperature monitoring.

Good Sam Members save big on SimpliSafe’s comprehensive Home Security System. Take advantage of these savings and secure your home now.

Safe Travels!

— Your Friends at SimpliSafe