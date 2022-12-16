Impeccable Camping: 156 Good Sam Campgrounds Earn Perfect Ratings for 2023

author image
John Sullaway

December 15, 2022

A fifth-wheel parked in a desert landscape.

If you’re looking for the perfect camping experience, then we’ve got the places for you. For 2023, a total of 156 Good Sam Campgrounds scored flawless 10/10★/10 Good Sam ratings based on our trusted and time-honored evaluation system.

Our rep teams travel across North America and check parks for the cleanliness of restrooms and showers; environment and visual appearance. Each category is rated on a scale of one to 10, and a star is added for exceptionally clean restrooms. You’ll also find these campgrounds listed by state and province in our Find a Campground page and in the latest edition of the North American Good Sam Campground Guide.

 

Blue sky and RV campsites reflected on a placid pond.

Sugar Sands RV Resort

Alabama 10/10★/10 Campground

Sugar Sands RV Resort, Gulf Shores

Indoor pool

Superstition Sunrise RV Resort

Arizona 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

De Anza RV Resort, Amado Good Life RV Resort, Mesa
Sunrise RV Resort, Apache Junction Mesa Regal RV Resort, Mesa
Superstition Sunrise RV Resort, Apache Junction Sun Life RV Resort, Mesa
Weaver’s Needle RV Resort, Apache Junction Towerpoint Resort, Mesa
Vista Del Sol RV Resort, Bullhead City Valle Del Oro RV Resort, Mesa
Verde Ranch RV Resort, Camp Verde Desert Shadows RV Resort, Phoenix
Pueblo El Mirage RV & Golf Resort, El Mirage Far Horizons RV Resort, Tucson
Eagle View RV Resort Asah Gweh Oou-o, Fort McDowell Mission View RV Resort, Tucson
Arizonian RV Resort, Gold Canyon Rincon Country West RV Resort, Tucson
Canyon Vistas RV Resort, Gold Canyon Bonita Mesa RV Resort, Yuma
Gold Canyon RV & Golf Resort, Gold Canyon Del Pueblo RV Resort, Yuma
Apache Wells RV Resort, Mesa Villa Alameda RV Resort, Yuma

Arkansas 10/10★/10 Campground

Catherine’s Landing At Hot Springs, Hot Springs
Aerial shot of golf course.

The Springs at Borrego RV Resort

California 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

The Springs At Borrego RV Resort, Borrego Springs Pala Casino RV Resort, Pala
The RV Park At Rolling Hills Casino, Corning JGW RV Park, Redding
Rio Bend RV & Golf Resort, El Centro Coyote Valley RV Resort, San Jose
Indian Waters RV Resort & Cottages, Indio Pechanga RV Resort, Temecula
Jackson Rancheria RV Park, Jackson The RV Park at Black Oak Casino, Tuolumne
Berry Creek Rancheria RV Park, Oroville Vineyard RV Park, Vacaville

Playing Pickleball

Canyon View RV Resort

Colorado 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Royal View RV Park, Canon City Canyon View RV Resort, Grand Junction
Sleeping Ute RV Park, Cortez Mesa Verde RV Resort, Mancos

Fifth-wheel in site on the banks of a river.

Belle Parc RV Resort

Florida 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Belle Parc RV Resort, Brooksville Ocala North RV Resort, Reddick
Keystone Heights RV Resort, Keystone Heights Sunkissed Village RV Resort, Summerfield
Resort at Canopy Oaks, Lake Wales The Great Outdoors RV Nature & Golf Resort, Titusville
Crystal Lake RV Resort, Naples Williston Crossings RV Resort, Williston
Champions Run Luxury RV Resort, Ocala

Woman stands on a prompontory overlooking rugged valley.

Mountains outside of River Vista RV Resort

Georgia 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Coastal Georgia RV Resort, Brunswick Talona Ridge RV Resort, East Ellijay
River Vista RV Resort, Dillard CreekFire RV Resort, Savannah

Illinois 10/10★/10 Campground

Double J Campground, Chatham

Louisiana 10/10★/10 Campground

Paragon Casino, Marksville

Maine 10/10★/10 Campground

Old Orchard Beach Campground, Marksville

Miniature golf course in leafy landscape.

Pine Acres Family Camping Resort

Massachusetts 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Pine Acres Family Camping Resort, Oakham Pine Lake RV Resort & Cottages, Sturbridge

Michigan 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Traverse Bay RV Resort, Traverse City Stony Point Resort RV Park & Campground, Cass Lake
Boats moored on placid water in resort setting.

Stony Point Resort RV Park & Campground

Minnesota 10/10★/10 Campground

Grand Hinckley RV Resort
RVs parked in leafy campsites

Osage Beach RV Park

Missouri 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Cottonwoods RV Park, Columbia Osage Beach RV Park, Osage Beach
Lazy Day Campground, Danville

Nevada 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Las Vegas RV Resort, Las Vegas Wine Ridge RV Resort & Cottages, Pahrump
Lakeside Casino & RV Park, Pahrump Sparks Marina RV Park, Sparks
Nevada Treasure RV Resort, Pahrump
Main building with flags flying outisde

Stagecoach Stop RV Park

New Mexico 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Route 66 RV Resort, Albuquerque Stagecoach Stop RV Park, Rio Rancho

New York 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Swan Bay Resort, Alexandria Bay Ledgeview RV Park, Lake George
Black Bear Campground, Florida Branches Of Niagara Campground & Resort, Niagara Falls
King Phillips Campground, Lake George Rip Van Winkle Campgrounds, Saugerties
Lake George Riverview Campground, Lake George The Villages At Turning Stone RV Park, Verona
Aerial view of RV park on the ocean.

Camp Hatteras RV Resort & Campground

North Carolina 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Raleigh Oaks RV Resort & Cottages, Four Oaks Camp Hatteras RV Resort & Campground, Rodanthe
The Great Outdoors RV Resort, Franklin Fayetteville RV Resort & Cottages, Wade
Valley River RV Resort, Marble

Ohio 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Cross Creek Camping Resort, Delaware Evergreen Park RV Resort, Mount Eaton
Kings Island Camp Cedar, Mason Arrowhead Campground, New Paris

Oklahoma 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

By The Lake RV Park, Ardmore Fun Town RV Park at WinStar, Thackerville
Do Drop Inn RV Resort & Cabins, Calera

Seven Feathers RV Resort

Oregon 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Bend/Sisters Garden RV Resort, Bend Pacific Shores Motorcoach Resort, Newport
Cannon Beach RV Resort, Cannon Beach Hee Hee Illahee RV Resort, Salem
Seven Feathers RV Resort, Canyonville Silver Spur RV Park & Resort, Silverton
Olde Stone Village RV Resort, McMinnville Casey’s Riverside RV Park, Westfir

Pennsylvania 10/10★/10 Campground

StonyBrook RV Resort, Lehighton

Hilton Head National RV Resort

South Carolina 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Hilton Head National RV Resort, Bluffton Heartland RV Park & Cabins, Rapid City

South Dakota 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Heartland RV Park & Cabins, Rapid City Elkhorn Ridge RV Resort & Cabins, Spearfish

Tennessee 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Smoky Bear Campground & RV Park, Gatlinburg Two Rivers Landing RV Resort, Sevierville
Twin Creek RV Resort, Gatlinburg
A corrugated building with lawn outside of it.

The Retreat at Shady Creek

Texas 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Whistle Stop RV Resort, Abilene Shallow Creek RV Resort, Gladewater
Oasis RV Resort, Amarillo San Jacinto Riverfront RV Park, Highlands
Shady Creek RV Park and Storage, Aubrey Katy Lake RV Resort, Katy
The Retreat at Shady Creek, Aubrey Buckhorn Lake Resort, Kerrville
Houston East RV Resort, Baytown Fernbrook Park, Longview
Hidden Creek RV Resort, Bryan Bentsen Palm Village RV Resort, Mission
Bushman’s RV Park, Bullard The Pines RV and Cabin Resort, Mount Vernon
Mill Creek Ranch Resort, Canton Northlake Village RV Park, Roanoke
Alsatian RV Resort and Golf Club, Castroville Coffee Creek RV Resort and Cabins, Santo
East Fork RV Resort, Cleveland Rayford Crossing RV Resort, The Woodlands
Lakeshore RV Resort, Garland Oak Creek RV Park, Weatherford

Utah 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Mountain Valley RV Resort, Heber City Grand Plateau RV Resort at Kanab, Kanab

Sugar Ridge RV Village & Campground

Vermont 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Sugar Ridge RV Village & Campground, Danville Apple Island Resort, South Hero

Virginia 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Madison Vines RV Resort & Cottages, Madison North Landing Beach RV Resort & Cottages, Virginia Beach

Northern Quest RV Resort

Washington 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Northern Quest RV Resort, Airway Heights Wine Country RV Park, Prosser
Deer Park RV Resort, Deer Park Horn Rapids RV Resort, Richland
Liberty Lake RV Campground, Liberty Lake North Spokane RV Campground, Spokane

Wisconsin 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Stoney Creek RV Resort, Osseo Mont du Lac Resort, Superior

CANADA

Ocean Surf RV Park

New Brunswick 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Camping Colibri, Bertrand Ocean Surf RV Park, Shediac
Camping Pokemouche, Pokemouche

Nova Scotia 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Baddeck Cabot Trail Campground, Baddeck Bras d’Or Lakes Campground On The Cabot Trail, Baddeck

Quinte’s Isle Campark

Ontario 10/10★/10 Campgrounds

Quinte’s Isle Campark, Cherry Valley Bissell’s Hideaway Resort, Pelham
Wildwood Golf & RV Resort, Essex

Quebec 10/10★/10 Campground

Camping la Cle des Champs RV Resort, Saint-Phillippe
John Sullaway

John Sullaway

John Sullaway has worked for years as a writer and editor for outdoor publications including RV Business, Highways and the Good Sam Campground and Coupon Guide. A SoCal native, John enjoys spending time with his family and two chihuahua mixes who think they're pit bulls.

Related Posts

LOAD MORE