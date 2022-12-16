If you’re looking for the perfect camping experience, then we’ve got the places for you. For 2023, a total of 156 Good Sam Campgrounds scored flawless 10/10★/10 Good Sam ratings based on our trusted and time-honored evaluation system.
Our rep teams travel across North America and check parks for the cleanliness of restrooms and showers; environment and visual appearance. Each category is rated on a scale of one to 10, and a star is added for exceptionally clean restrooms. You’ll also find these campgrounds listed by state and province in our Find a Campground page and in the latest edition of the North American Good Sam Campground Guide.
Alabama 10/10★/10 Campground
|Sugar Sands RV Resort, Gulf Shores
Arizona 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|De Anza RV Resort, Amado
|Good Life RV Resort, Mesa
|Sunrise RV Resort, Apache Junction
|Mesa Regal RV Resort, Mesa
|Superstition Sunrise RV Resort, Apache Junction
|Sun Life RV Resort, Mesa
|Weaver’s Needle RV Resort, Apache Junction
|Towerpoint Resort, Mesa
|Vista Del Sol RV Resort, Bullhead City
|Valle Del Oro RV Resort, Mesa
|Verde Ranch RV Resort, Camp Verde
|Desert Shadows RV Resort, Phoenix
|Pueblo El Mirage RV & Golf Resort, El Mirage
|Far Horizons RV Resort, Tucson
|Eagle View RV Resort Asah Gweh Oou-o, Fort McDowell
|Mission View RV Resort, Tucson
|Arizonian RV Resort, Gold Canyon
|Rincon Country West RV Resort, Tucson
|Canyon Vistas RV Resort, Gold Canyon
|Bonita Mesa RV Resort, Yuma
|Gold Canyon RV & Golf Resort, Gold Canyon
|Del Pueblo RV Resort, Yuma
|Apache Wells RV Resort, Mesa
|Villa Alameda RV Resort, Yuma
Arkansas 10/10★/10 Campground
|Catherine’s Landing At Hot Springs, Hot Springs
California 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|The Springs At Borrego RV Resort, Borrego Springs
|Pala Casino RV Resort, Pala
|The RV Park At Rolling Hills Casino, Corning
|JGW RV Park, Redding
|Rio Bend RV & Golf Resort, El Centro
|Coyote Valley RV Resort, San Jose
|Indian Waters RV Resort & Cottages, Indio
|Pechanga RV Resort, Temecula
|Jackson Rancheria RV Park, Jackson
|The RV Park at Black Oak Casino, Tuolumne
|Berry Creek Rancheria RV Park, Oroville
|Vineyard RV Park, Vacaville
Colorado 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Royal View RV Park, Canon City
|Canyon View RV Resort, Grand Junction
|Sleeping Ute RV Park, Cortez
|Mesa Verde RV Resort, Mancos
Florida 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Belle Parc RV Resort, Brooksville
|Ocala North RV Resort, Reddick
|Keystone Heights RV Resort, Keystone Heights
|Sunkissed Village RV Resort, Summerfield
|Resort at Canopy Oaks, Lake Wales
|The Great Outdoors RV Nature & Golf Resort, Titusville
|Crystal Lake RV Resort, Naples
|Williston Crossings RV Resort, Williston
|Champions Run Luxury RV Resort, Ocala
Georgia 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Coastal Georgia RV Resort, Brunswick
|Talona Ridge RV Resort, East Ellijay
|River Vista RV Resort, Dillard
|CreekFire RV Resort, Savannah
Illinois 10/10★/10 Campground
|Double J Campground, Chatham
Louisiana 10/10★/10 Campground
|Paragon Casino, Marksville
Maine 10/10★/10 Campground
Old Orchard Beach Campground, Marksville
Massachusetts 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Pine Acres Family Camping Resort, Oakham
|Pine Lake RV Resort & Cottages, Sturbridge
Michigan 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Traverse Bay RV Resort, Traverse City
|Stony Point Resort RV Park & Campground, Cass Lake
Minnesota 10/10★/10 Campground
|Grand Hinckley RV Resort
Missouri 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Cottonwoods RV Park, Columbia
|Osage Beach RV Park, Osage Beach
|Lazy Day Campground, Danville
Nevada 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Las Vegas RV Resort, Las Vegas
|Wine Ridge RV Resort & Cottages, Pahrump
|Lakeside Casino & RV Park, Pahrump
|Sparks Marina RV Park, Sparks
|Nevada Treasure RV Resort, Pahrump
New Mexico 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Route 66 RV Resort, Albuquerque
|Stagecoach Stop RV Park, Rio Rancho
New York 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Swan Bay Resort, Alexandria Bay
|Ledgeview RV Park, Lake George
|Black Bear Campground, Florida
|Branches Of Niagara Campground & Resort, Niagara Falls
|King Phillips Campground, Lake George
|Rip Van Winkle Campgrounds, Saugerties
|Lake George Riverview Campground, Lake George
|The Villages At Turning Stone RV Park, Verona
North Carolina 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Raleigh Oaks RV Resort & Cottages, Four Oaks
|Camp Hatteras RV Resort & Campground, Rodanthe
|The Great Outdoors RV Resort, Franklin
|Fayetteville RV Resort & Cottages, Wade
|Valley River RV Resort, Marble
Ohio 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Cross Creek Camping Resort, Delaware
|Evergreen Park RV Resort, Mount Eaton
|Kings Island Camp Cedar, Mason
|Arrowhead Campground, New Paris
Oklahoma 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|By The Lake RV Park, Ardmore
|Fun Town RV Park at WinStar, Thackerville
|Do Drop Inn RV Resort & Cabins, Calera
Oregon 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Bend/Sisters Garden RV Resort, Bend
|Pacific Shores Motorcoach Resort, Newport
|Cannon Beach RV Resort, Cannon Beach
|Hee Hee Illahee RV Resort, Salem
|Seven Feathers RV Resort, Canyonville
|Silver Spur RV Park & Resort, Silverton
|Olde Stone Village RV Resort, McMinnville
|Casey’s Riverside RV Park, Westfir
Pennsylvania 10/10★/10 Campground
|StonyBrook RV Resort, Lehighton
South Carolina 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Hilton Head National RV Resort, Bluffton
|Heartland RV Park & Cabins, Rapid City
South Dakota 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Heartland RV Park & Cabins, Rapid City
|Elkhorn Ridge RV Resort & Cabins, Spearfish
Tennessee 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Smoky Bear Campground & RV Park, Gatlinburg
|Two Rivers Landing RV Resort, Sevierville
|Twin Creek RV Resort, Gatlinburg
Texas 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Whistle Stop RV Resort, Abilene
|Shallow Creek RV Resort, Gladewater
|Oasis RV Resort, Amarillo
|San Jacinto Riverfront RV Park, Highlands
|Shady Creek RV Park and Storage, Aubrey
|Katy Lake RV Resort, Katy
|The Retreat at Shady Creek, Aubrey
|Buckhorn Lake Resort, Kerrville
|Houston East RV Resort, Baytown
|Fernbrook Park, Longview
|Hidden Creek RV Resort, Bryan
|Bentsen Palm Village RV Resort, Mission
|Bushman’s RV Park, Bullard
|The Pines RV and Cabin Resort, Mount Vernon
|Mill Creek Ranch Resort, Canton
|Northlake Village RV Park, Roanoke
|Alsatian RV Resort and Golf Club, Castroville
|Coffee Creek RV Resort and Cabins, Santo
|East Fork RV Resort, Cleveland
|Rayford Crossing RV Resort, The Woodlands
|Lakeshore RV Resort, Garland
|Oak Creek RV Park, Weatherford
Utah 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Mountain Valley RV Resort, Heber City
|Grand Plateau RV Resort at Kanab, Kanab
Vermont 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Sugar Ridge RV Village & Campground, Danville
|Apple Island Resort, South Hero
Virginia 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Madison Vines RV Resort & Cottages, Madison
|North Landing Beach RV Resort & Cottages, Virginia Beach
Washington 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Northern Quest RV Resort, Airway Heights
|Wine Country RV Park, Prosser
|Deer Park RV Resort, Deer Park
|Horn Rapids RV Resort, Richland
|Liberty Lake RV Campground, Liberty Lake
|North Spokane RV Campground, Spokane
Wisconsin 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Stoney Creek RV Resort, Osseo
|Mont du Lac Resort, Superior
CANADA
New Brunswick 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Camping Colibri, Bertrand
|Ocean Surf RV Park, Shediac
|Camping Pokemouche, Pokemouche
Nova Scotia 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Baddeck Cabot Trail Campground, Baddeck
|Bras d’Or Lakes Campground On The Cabot Trail, Baddeck
Ontario 10/10★/10 Campgrounds
|Quinte’s Isle Campark, Cherry Valley
|Bissell’s Hideaway Resort, Pelham
|Wildwood Golf & RV Resort, Essex
Quebec 10/10★/10 Campground
|Camping la Cle des Champs RV Resort, Saint-Phillippe