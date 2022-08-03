Thirty-four campgrounds recently joined the Good Sam Network, making it easier for campers to enjoy savings and value on the road. Indeed, Good Sam members can save big with a 10 percent discount at any of our 2,000-plus Good Sam Parks across North America.

Not a member? Sign up online to purchase a membership or simply buy it at the Good Sam Park you visit (discounts apply immediately). As you plan your trip, check each park’s link to determine seasonal availability and make reservations.

Alabama

Sugar Sands RV Resort , Gulf Shores

White sands, cool breezes and fun on the Gulf of Mexico make Gulf Shores a popular destination. Visitors who stay at this resort can camp in one of 77 roomy, full-hookup sites and enjoy the pool and a rec hall. Fishing and boating are close by.

California

Bodega Bay RV Park , Bodega Bay

This park puts RVers within easy access to great fishing, boating, clamming and crabbing on the Golden State’s north coast. Guests can watch the ocean sunset from their roomy sites or enjoy the onsite restaurant.

Arena RV Park , Chowchilla

Chowchilla’s location just north of the interchange between state routes 99 and 152 puts it close to Yosemite National Park. Arena RV Park’s ample amenities may keep guests comfortable between adventures.

Lake Isabella RV Resort , Lake Isabella

Northwest of Bakersfield, Lake Isabella offers river rafting, fishing and hiking. After a day of outings, relax at the resort’s pool and rec hall, and take advantage of WiFi for overnight sites.

Napa Valley Expo RV Park , Napa

Set off on a wine-tasting adventure and then relax in the heart of Golden State vineyard country. Napa Valley Expo RV Park offers planned activities and a pavilion to keep the party going.

Lakeshore Inn & RV , Lakehead

Stay close to the only town on beautiful Lake Shasta. Camp in one of the well-appointed spaces or stay in one of the elegant rentals; embark on a water adventure with the help of outfitter Good Sam Charlie’s Fishing and Kayaking.

Trailer Lane Campground , Weed

Close to Mount Shasta, this campground sits minutes from Interstate 5 halfway between Los Angeles and Seattle. Campers can hit the trail to Mount Shasta or hit nine holes at the Weed Golf Club across the street.

Colorado

Conejos River Campground , Antonito

Anglers and lovers of wilderness will feel at home in this campground. Campers are close to the banks of the Conejos River, one of the premier trout fishing waterways in the Centennial State. Hikers can get their steps in at the nearby Rio Grande National Forest.

Lone Duck Campground , Cascade

Just outside of Colorado Springs, Lone Duck Campground sits at the base of majestic Pike Peak, which rises 7,600 feet above the surrounding terrain. Campers may have a hard time choosing between fishing, hiking, mountain biking or sightseeing.

Florida

Crystal Lake RV Park , Rock Falls

Blast off to a camping trip close to Florida’s Space Coast. The campground sits 30 minutes from Daytona and Cocoa Beach and less than an hour away from Disney, Universal and Sea World theme parks. Grassy, level sites — most of which are pull-through — keep guests comfortable.

Illinois

Lundeen’s Landing , East Moline

Close to the Rock River, this campground has a dock and boat ramp for recreation on the water. Haul in a big one and enjoy roomy spaces with fire rings and tables for a fun fish fry.

Marion Campground & RV Park , Marion

Located one block east of Interstate 57, Marion Campground and RV Park situates guests close to top southern Illinois attractions. Head west to go boating and drop a line in Cedar Lake. Tour nearby wineries to get the full Prairie State experience.

Starved Rock Family Campground, Utica

This family-friendly campground has walking paths, a picnic pavilion, playground, indoor/outdoor games, an outdoor pool and a dog park (in development). Make memories at Starved Rock State Park (4 miles away) and Matthiessen State Park (6.5 miles away).

Louisiana

Shady Lake RV Park , Leesville

Boasting a wide range of amenities, Shady Lake RV Park offers a relaxing vacation escape. Sit on the banks and drop a line in the campground’s fully stocked lake, or swing an iron at the Leesville Golf and Country Club.

Michigan

Wooded Acres Family Campground , Houghton Lake

This campground sits one mile from Michigan’s largest inland body of water. Houghton Lake is home to some of the best pike, walleye and pan fish angling in the state. Back at the campground, free WiFi, a swimming pool and weekend trolley rides ensure fun and convenience.

Montana

Deer Lodge A-OK Campground, Deer Lodge

This campground gives travelers a comfortable roost in Big Sky Country. The park is close to Butte, Anaconda and Helena, as well as lots of fishing spots. Enjoy roomy sites with Wi-Fi.

Glacier Haven Resort , Essex

Located at the southern tip of Glacier National Park, this campground sits just 20 miles from West Glacier and 35 miles from East Glacier. Camp in well-appointed RV sites as you plan your adventures in one of America’s most beautiful public lands. Fuel up at the Glacier Haven Inn & Cafe.

New York

Babbling Brook RV Park , Fort Covington

On the banks of the Salmon River, this campground offers level and grassy campsites; camp in one of the 27 sites directly facing the river for the ultimate in relaxation. Drive six miles to Dundee Quebec or 13 miles to the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino.

Ohio

Jackson Lake Campground Park , Canal Winchester

You’ll find no end of fun at this campground, with a waterpark, disc golf course, game room and planned activities. Both adults and kids can have great times here, with roomy spaces and a rustic, relaxed atmosphere.

Clinton Lake Camping , Republic

Wholesome camping fun awaits in Clinton Lake Camping, which boasts a swimming lake, fishing lake and country store. Large, Spacious sites and a clean, modern bathhouse complete the picture. Nearby attractions include the Cedar Point Amusement Park and Field of Dreams Drive-in.

Oregon

Pacific Shores Motorcoach Resort , Newport

Newport is home to a ruggedly beautiful stretch of Pacific Ocean coasts and the world-famous Oregon Aquarium, with its amazing Passages of the Deep exhibit for close-up views of the undersea environment. The resort has ample spaces with a clubhouse, pickleball court, self-service RV wash and enclosed dog run.

Resort at Lake Selmac , Selma

In southern Oregon, this rustic getaway sits right on the banks of an annually stocked lake, with largemouth bass, catfish, bluegill crapper and perch biting on hooks. Boat and watercraft rentals also available, and guests can stay in one of the 29 RV/tent sites with Wi-Fi and laundry.

Pennsylvania

Heritage Cove Resort , Saxton

Camp in a wooded site overlooking stunning Raystown Lake. The resort’s boat rentals range from solo kayaks to pontoon boats that accommodate up to 12 people. Amenities include a general store, a pool, dog park and pavilion.

Tennessee

Big Buck Camping Resort , Hornsby

RVers will have a hard time running out of things to do in this resort. Go fishing and boating on the property’s pond, or hit a few balls on the resort’s driving range. A rec hall, pavilion and swimming pool offer even more options.

Whispering Falls RV Park and Store , Sparta

The sound of cascading water from nearby Burgess Falls State Park provides a relaxing soundtrack for guests. The park aims to keep campers comfortable with roomy sites, Wi-Fi that supports five devices per site, groceries and a snack bar. Find boating, fishing and hiking within 10 miles.

Texas

Davis Mountain RV Park , Fort Davis

At 5,050 feet, Fort Davis is the highest town in Texas. RVers who stay at the local Davis Mountain RV Park will enjoy cool temperatures, clear, starry skies and stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Stay in a roomy site and enjoy scenic hiking and biking trails.

Riverfront RV Park , Kerrville

In the heart of Texas Hill Country, Riverfront RV Park treats guests to a great time right on the Guadeloupe River. Go kayaking, canoeing or fishing on the current or relax in the 22-space park with plenty of room for slideouts.

Virginia

Hidden Acres Family Campground , Milford

This east Virginia park sits close to some of the state’s top attractions. Go on a wild ride in King’s Dominion — a 400-acre theme park with the air-launched HyperSonc XLC coaster — or watch cars zoom around the Richmond Raceway Complex. The campground’s facilities include fishing, swimming and mini golf.

Washington

The Cedars RV Resort , Ferndale

Campers can relax in cedar-lined sites that accommodate all sizes of RV. Just minutes from the Canadian border, the resort is close to Ferndale and Bellingham. Guests can relax in the heated pool, shop at the beer and wine store and play many games.

Wyoming

Little America RV Park , Little America

Part of the Little America travel complex, this campground gives guests access to a host of amenities and services, including a cocktail lounge, restaurant, ATM and dog run. Forty spaces are available with patios and fire rings.

Auto-Inn Motel & RV Park , Newcastle

Close to the South Dakota border, this park sits within a short drive of the Black Hills Forest, Mount Rushmore and Devils Tower National Monument. Guests can relax in roomy sites; big rig spaces and pull-through sites are available.

Jackalope Campground & Dalton’s RV, Sheridan

Surrounded by sweeping mountain scenery, this campground is a beautiful gateway to the outdoors. Head west to Yellowstone National Park or take advantage of some of the stunning day hike trails close the campground. Stay in one of 50 roomy sites.

Canada

New Brunswick

Camping Colibri By The Sea, Caraquet

Overlooking the Bay of Caraquet, this relaxing park situates campers in a peaceful, lush environment for great outdoor fun. The nearby ocean shore entices guests to go swimming, fishing and kayaking/canoeing.

Ontario

Oasis RV Resort , Limoges

Located near Limoges and across from Calypso Water Park, this resort surrounds guests with a lush, well-landscaped environment and lots of amenities. Enjoy the heated pool, kayaking, nature trails and mini golf.