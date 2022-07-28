Glamping is the name of the game at Yosemite Pines in Groveland, California. Bring your own RV or rent a luxurious Conestoga wagon, enjoy a cabin, chill in a yurt or opt for a retro trailer as your preferred choice for a unique adventure. Grab the family or friends and make a reservation in August, taking advantage of one of our Specials at Yosemite Pines!

A television reporter with a Sacramento ABC affiliate recently enjoyed camping in a Conestoga wagon at the campground and he shared his experiences here.

Yosemite National Park’s west entrance is approximately a 22-mile scenic drive away! Fill your days with hiking, strolling, biking, paddling, fishing or just enjoying those breathtaking, awe-inspiring views throughout the park. Make your park entry reservation at www.recreation.gov; it is good for three consecutive days beginning with the day of arrival reserved and includes one vehicle and all occupants. Remember, this year, a reservation is required to drive into Yosemite National Park.

Explore quaint Groveland nearby or relax and enjoy all the amenities of the resort. Our prime location will put you amid the beautiful High Sierras. With so many activities and amenities offered in and around our RV Park, all are sure to have a great visit. The kids (and adults, too) will love the furry and feathery pals in our Petting Farm, including our friendly alpacas! Ask for feeding times at check-in. The entire family will have lots of laughs spending quality time in our Playground Play Area or Games Area that features a sand volleyball court, tetherball, bocce ball or horseshoes. For even more fun in the sun, our large Swimming Pool provides plenty of space to get wet and cool off. Everyone will also love the Nature and Fitness Trails, BBQ Area and Deli.

To enjoy Yosemite Pines RV Resort and Family Lodging, make your reservation now at yosemitepinesrv.com or call us at 209-962-7690. We look forward to having you as a guest!